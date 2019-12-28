Metropolitan Police have seized 30 pedicabs fitted with electric motors. The modifications mean the vehicles are classified as motor vehicles. The riders were given a written warning.

The Telegraph reports that over 50 pedicabs were inspected during the operation on Saturday, December 21.

Another 35 pedicabs had been seized in the preceding two months for having no insurance.

A Scotland Yard spokesman explained that converted rickshaws have a power outage that requires them to be taxed, insured and registered, meaning drivers also require a driving licence.

"The rickshaws were seized under s.165 Road Traffic Act for having no insurance, with each rider also being given a written warning under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014."

Acting Special Inspector, Geoff Tatman of the Met's Vehicle Enforcement Team, commented: "This weekend's operation was aimed at targeting pedicabs which have been fitted with electric motors.

"The alteration results in their overall power outage and speed being increased and subsequently defines them as motor vehicles with the requirement for appropriate documentation.

"We are determined to keep the streets of central London safe for all and this successful operation demonstrates that those who choose to flout the law will be dealt with robustly."

Westminster council has been pushing for more regulation of rickshaws for a number of years now, claiming to have received numerous complaints about riders.

Some are accused of ripping off tourists. In 2015 we reported on one who had charged a family £206 for a one-mile journey.