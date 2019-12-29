Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a frighteningly close pass by a lorry driver on a cyclist - and given the queue of motor traffic, a wholly unnecessary one that put his life in danger.

It was filmed in November by road.cc reader Adrian on his usual commute from Ewell into central London.

Adrian, who has submitted videos to us before, said: "The Met didn't like this one either and prosecuted.

"This is the full video that went to the Met, so nothing to see until 2:14.

"Bad language involved," he added, although in our view it's perfectly understandable in the circumstances.

"At that point I was banging on the passenger door of the lorry," Adrian said. "Not a good day out."

