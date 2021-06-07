road.cc Recommends episode 4 is live! Check out our new monthly YouTube show

The road.cc Recommends YouTube show is live on our channel now, with 12 brilliant products that have made the grade this month. The show is all about taking a look at the selection and then diving off down tangents such as the merits of glamping.

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section; the crème de la crème products that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim. These are the bikes, components and accessories that really stand out.

One bike made the grade this month and it’s a cracker if you’re looking for a fast road bike. The Vitus ZX-1 Evo CRS Di2 really is worth considering if you have a need for speed.

Here are the products that made the cut:

Borg 31 Disc wheelset

Shimano RC9 road shoes

Straight Cut Bagel Bar Bag

Sox Scribble Premium Print socks

Pro PLT Carbon Ergo handlebar

Cadex Classics 28 Tubeless tyre

Vitus ZX-1 Evo CRS Di2 2021

Vittoria Terreno Dry gravel tyres

Giant Recon HL350 front light

Sportful Fiandre Pro Medium Jacket

Apidura Racing Top Tube Long Pack

Wahoo Speedplay Pedals

This month’s buying advice centres around handlebars. On the face of it, this is a simple one. But as Tech Editor Mat Brett shows us, there is more to think about than just width.

We also open another can of worms with the suggestion that socks should be worn over legwarmers, plus you can thank us for the brilliant weather that the UK has been seeing lately!

Our regular Coffee Stop of the Month and suggested route features are back. This time we've moved north to Scotland for the cafe stop, while Bruce Dalton shows us a lovely route through the Peak District. Best get your climbing legs ready!

Catch the show in the video above, and head on over to our YouTube channel for more road.cc vids. See you next month for episode 5!