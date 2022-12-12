road.cc Recommends updated with a huge drop of 20 new products

We've added 20 of the best new cycling products to our Recommends list this month - The selection includes some of the best road bikes of the year, top cycling gear and cycling components that have seriously impressed our reviewers!

But before we take a closer look, here’s a full list of what made the grade:

And of course, last but definitely not least is our product of the month (shown below), the Classified Powershift Kit & Wheelset - £229

The point of Recommends is to tell you about the best products we’ve reviewed over the past month. This means that our recommendations are as up-to-date as possible before we pick our best of the best to feature in our end-of-year awards. Keep your eyes peeled for this in the new year and consider subscribing to the road.cc YouTube channel to ensure you don't miss any content!

The end result for you is that when you see something that you like in Recommends, there is a much better chance of that product being in stock. Let’s take a quick look at some of the products that have been added.

We kick off the show with not one, not two...you get the idea...but four excellent bikes! The Enigma Evoke Mk3 might be expensive but it showcases the benefits of titanium in a well-rounded package. On the other end of the scale, we were thoroughly impressed with the performance of Vitus' entry-level Razor Disc Claris, this just goes to show that whilst the prices of most things are rising there are still some good deals to be had!

Gravel exploring and urban riding are also taken care of by the inclusion of the Tifosi Cavazzo Ekar and Raleigh Trace respectively.

Moving on we've seen some great winter clothing reviewed over the past month with two winter layers from Assos making the cut as well as an abundance of Goretex Infinium jackets from a whole host of brands.

Three pairs of shoes also feature, there are performance shoes in both men's and women's styles as well as a pair for the more casual rides for use on flat pedals.

Tubeless fans will be pleased to find not just another set of tyres added to our list of recommended options but also some cheap, cheerful and very impressive tubeless tape that will seal a rim without breaking the bank!

The Ravemen LR1600, is a super bright light that impressed us with its run times, output, modes and beam shape. If you want to really take a deep dive into lights then check out our recently updated beam comparison engine linked below!

This month's list is rounded off by the Kask's latest Sintesi Helmet (£90) and for those of us looking for the ultimate indoor training setup, the Wahoo Kickr Smart Trainer V6 is well worth a look!

Do any of the products take your fancy? And which one do you think is most deserving? Let us know in the comments section below and head over to road.cc Recommends to check it all out...