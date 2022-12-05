Kask Sintesi helmet

The Kask Sintesi is one of the best cycling helmets out there. It's light, comfortable, looks good, and is suitable for all styles of riding, from urban commuting and road cycling to gravel. It includes a number of useful features for an attractive price, and there are plenty of colours to choose from.

Its construction is based around an EPS (expanded polystyrene) inner and polycarbonate outer shell, with breathable, antibacterial and anti-static Blue Tech padding inside.

As well as meeting the usual standards, CE EN 1078, CPSC 1203 and AS/NZS 2063, the Sintesi has also passed Kask's own WG11 Rotational Impact test, its alternative to Mips. If you're not familiar with them, our Kask WG11 vs Mips feature looks at how the two technologies compare.

The Sintesi comes in two sizes, medium (52-58cm) and large (50-62cm), with a dial at the rear for adjusting the fit. The shape is neither narrow nor round, and I found it exceptionally comfortable, with the internal cradle cupping my occipital bone beautifully. This led to the helmet not only feeling comfortable, but also supremely confidence-inspiring in terms of stability – this helmet was going nowhere once dialled in, yet without needing to grip tightly.

With 13 generous vents, there were no issues with overheating, and the air is channelled very effectively by those vents.

The interior padding is comfortable and pleasantly breathable, with any moisture drying out nice and quickly. This padding has an antibacterial treatment, which should enhance its lifespan, but a replacement pad kit is also available.

At just 237g this helmet is in the weight territory of performance road helmets rather than the often beefier commuter lids. It certainly felt unobtrusive to wear; it's light but still inspires confidence.

Value

Compared with a variety of helmets straddling the recreational/commuter sector, it undercuts them on price and weight.

For example, at £100 the Met Vinci, which Stu tested a couple of years ago, comes close but weighs 264g, while the Smith Persist now costs £99.99 (up from £94.99 when Janine tested it last year) and weighs 300g.

The Cannondale Intake MIPS is £10 less at £80, but a heftier 284g, has less ventilation and fewer colour choices, and in his review, Neil wasn't impressed with its lack of adjustment.

Conclusion

Overall, if you're looking for a stylish lid for all types of riding, it's hard to find fault with the Kask Sintesi. It offers a comfortable and secure fit, decent venting and low weight, all at a very reasonable price.

Verdict

Low in weight and high in comfort, an excellent lid at a great price

