Liv Macha Pro Shoes

The new Liv Macha Pro was released earlier this year, along with Giant's new Surge Pro. The sole has been significantly refined from the model I tested a few years back, but the shoe remains light and stiff. There's no questioning the performance pedigree of either: Simon Yates won the final stage of Paris-Nice wearing Giant Surge Pros, and Rachele Barbieri has ridden to several UCI podiums and a track title wearing Macha Pros this year. They really are among the best road cycling shoes out there – although their £300 price tag means you'll want them to fit perfectly to justify the investment.

Without a shadow of doubt, these are the stiffest shoes I've ever tested. The ExoBeam sole – 'a dual-beam plate made with 100% ultralight carbon fiber', in Liv's words – delivers a zero-flex platform. When you sprint or climb standing up out of the saddle you really sense the superior performance; it's easy to see why the pro peloton sprinters have warmed to them.

> Buy now: Liv Macha Pro for £299.99 from Liv Cycling

The sole of the previous model was uniquely shaped, effectively missing a solid platform under the arch. Negative feedback on this design led to a more conventional shape, with a very hardwearing (but equally grippy) heel pad and toe cap.

Not only is the sole stiff, but the wraparound upper is also noticeably stiffer than many road shoes I've tested, including the most recent, Giro's Regimes. It hasn't led to any discomfort, though; rather, it envelops the foot and adds to that superior performance feel as it anchors the foot well.

Unusually, the two micro-adjustable Boa Li2 dials work with what Liv calls an 'ExoWrap' inside the shoe, to wrap the foot and pull it upwards into the shoe rather than downwards, as is the case with most cycling shoes. The ExoWrap is basically a tongue that sits on the arch-side of the shoe and has the Boa laces integrated into it, so when you tighten the dials, the tongue gets pulled up and around the arch.

The heel cup is sufficiently padded to avoid pinching, and its sharkskin lining eliminates slipping; the foot is anchored and secure when you start to ride aggressively.

The upper is covered in polyurethane, with welded front-facing seams to give a clean, aerodynamic finish, and laser-cut micro-perforations decent breathability. I've never noticed my foot overheating, though I was testing in temperatures only up to about 22°C. Conversely, I didn't feel the need for an extra layer on cool mornings nearing 5°C.

As with the previous Macha Pros, there are two levels of arch insert, high and low, which attach to the insole ('sock liner'), which also has a TransTextura Plus antimicrobial layer.

Closing time

The Li2 Boa dials are combined here with Dyneema lacing, a fibre boasting an impressive list of claimed qualities: 'ultra high strength versus weight (15 times stronger than steel, on weight per weight ratio)'; 'high resistance to UV radiation'; and 'highly flexible', to name just a few. It's exceptionally flexible, akin to an embroidery thread. There's also a hell of a lot of it here to dial in – releasing the Boa lets a decent length of it out, which has a tendency to wrap around the dial.

Liv's reasoning for this excessive length is: 'We received input from testers that adding more length would allow them to open the shoe to a greater extent for airing out between rides and allow for easier foot insertion.' Liv even went out of the way to send comprehensive instructions on shortening the Dyneema after I'd asked if it was possible.

The Li2 dials are understated, low profile and exceptionally easy to use, even with overshoes. And they micro-adjust both ways. Bont's Vaypors use the same model and in his review Mat reckoned they were as good as dials get.

Any Boa has a lifetime warranty and, from experience, the service these guys offer is second to none.

Fit and shape

While I've absolutely fallen in love with the performance capabilities of these shoes, they're not perfect for me as the toe box is a little too angled for my foot, as you can see in the photo below (next to the Giro Regimes). Unusually, there's no pinching across the widest part of my foot, and my big toes sit exactly where I'd want them to – it's my third and fourth toe on my right foot that hit the upper.

While this might seem rather pedantic, and I can't say it's ever become painful, it's not something I'd want if I'd spent £300. So, just as with all shoes, try before you buy because what suits me (or doesn't) won't necessarily apply to you.

> How to choose the best cycling shoes for you

A big positive is how easily these shoes wipe clean; nothing more than a damp cloth is required to remove dirt or grease. Only the Boa dial is prone to retaining grit that might need more than a cloth – a toothbrush is ideal here.

I can't not mention the bold styling of this version of the Macha Pros. If you like to coordinate kit you might struggle a little, but if you like to make a statement you'll love them – part of me just wanted to buy a new bike to match them! If you're not convinced, there's also a white version.

Value and conclusion

Shoes can directly affect power output, and the Macha Pros are undoubtedly pure racing shoes that, if set up correctly, will improve performance on the bike. To me, that justifies the £300 expense, providing they fit well.

They even look a bargain compared with some: Specialized's S-Works Torches (Liam rated the men's version) will set you back £385.

That said, the Giro Regimes, which I tested last year, are £229.99.

Overall, if these Macha Pros are right for your feet and you can afford them, you'll have a superb performance-orientated shoe.

Verdict

Stylish, stiff and light... if they fit, you've got a hell of a shoe

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website