Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoe

The Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoes are some of the best flat pedal shoes I've worn. Comfortable and extremely versatile, they're excellent both on and off the bike. The grippy sole provides sufficient stiffness for riding without compromising off-the-bike comfort for walking, and Endura has managed to create a shoe that is worthy of first pick from the shoe cupboard no matter your activity.

Style

You may have noticed there's no 'women's' or 'men's' in the title of the review and that's because the Hummvees are unisex. With this, the styling is quite neutral except for the choice of laces, and I think they look quite good on or off the bike.

The shoes come with two pairs of laces, described by Endura as 'wild and mild'. It's a simple addition but I did appreciate the choice and the fact that there are spares is particularly useful given a recent lace-chewing canine addition to the household.

I also liked the elasticated lace stash, which helped to keep the lace away from the chain and cranks. The shoes come in four colour options: black, navy, olive green and pebble. I liked the subdued colour of the olive green on test.

Comfort

Endura has used an OrthoLite Recycled comfort footbed inside the shoe, which is well cushioned without feeling like you're detached from the shoe. The Hummvees feel light not only in comparison with walking boots, but also when compared with other flat-pedal off-road shoes, so you don't feel like you've got anchors on your feet after an hour or so.

I didn't use them when I was riding my mountain bike but wore them for rides on urban flat-pedal bikes and walks on paths and bridleways, as well as messing about with the dog in the garden. The Hummvees actually became my go-to shoe during testing, not just for riding but for general outside activities – and I'm quite picky with my shoes, often wearing the same pair to death, so this should say something about their comfort.

Performance

The primary purpose of the Hummvees is as a flat-pedal shoe, so I wore them while riding a couple of urban bikes through the early winter weather – read: hail, rain and wind – and found them a great riding partner. That said, they aren't designed to be a winter or all-weather shoe, so don't expect them to be waterproof, though they did dry quite quickly after being submerged in puddles.

They're also decently ventilated along the sides and on the toe box, which helps to provide a nice balance between breathability and keeping your feet warm. The best part of the shoe, however, is definitely the sole.

Endura has used 'StickyFoot Grip' rubber on the outsole to provide grip on the pedals. In contrast to some off-road shoes, the Hummvees' soles aren't inches thick, so you still feel a responsiveness through the pedals without too much flex. I think Endura has found a really good balance between the two here.

Sizing

I normally wear a 40 in both road and mountain bike shoes, but I found 39 was correct for the Hummvees. I've also got wide feet – I wear a 'Wide' in Lake road shoes, for example – but felt there was adequate room in these as long as I didn't wear thick winter socks.

Value and conclusion

With an RRP of £89.99, the Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoes are pretty good value. The Five Ten Freerider Primeblue, a more off-road-orientated flat-pedal shoe, cost the same, but their lack of venting was a concern for reviewer Liam.

Shimano's GR9 flat pedal shoes nominally retail at £140, but as with the Five Ten shoes, Liam found these lacked grip, even as dedicated mountain bike shoes.

For multi-discipline shoes you have the Bontrager SSR Multisport Shoes that Matt liked, which are now available for around £90. These are available in men's and women's designs, and impressed with their comfort on and off the bike.

Overall, the Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoes really hit the mark. They're great on and off-bike companions, with an excellent StickyFoot Grip outsole and a comfortable inner.

Verdict

Excellent option for pairing with your flat pedals and for walking

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website