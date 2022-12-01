Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoe

The Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoes are some of the best flat pedal shoes I've worn. Comfortable and extremely versatile, they're excellent both on and off the bike. The grippy sole provides sufficient stiffness for riding without compromising off-the-bike comfort for walking, and Endura has managed to create a shoe that is worthy of first pick from the shoe cupboard no matter your activity.
Style
You may have noticed there's no 'women's' or 'men's' in the title of the review and that's because the Hummvees are unisex. With this, the styling is quite neutral except for the choice of laces, and I think they look quite good on or off the bike.
The shoes come with two pairs of laces, described by Endura as 'wild and mild'. It's a simple addition but I did appreciate the choice and the fact that there are spares is particularly useful given a recent lace-chewing canine addition to the household.
I also liked the elasticated lace stash, which helped to keep the lace away from the chain and cranks. The shoes come in four colour options: black, navy, olive green and pebble. I liked the subdued colour of the olive green on test.
Comfort
Endura has used an OrthoLite Recycled comfort footbed inside the shoe, which is well cushioned without feeling like you're detached from the shoe. The Hummvees feel light not only in comparison with walking boots, but also when compared with other flat-pedal off-road shoes, so you don't feel like you've got anchors on your feet after an hour or so.
I didn't use them when I was riding my mountain bike but wore them for rides on urban flat-pedal bikes and walks on paths and bridleways, as well as messing about with the dog in the garden. The Hummvees actually became my go-to shoe during testing, not just for riding but for general outside activities – and I'm quite picky with my shoes, often wearing the same pair to death, so this should say something about their comfort.
Performance
The primary purpose of the Hummvees is as a flat-pedal shoe, so I wore them while riding a couple of urban bikes through the early winter weather – read: hail, rain and wind – and found them a great riding partner. That said, they aren't designed to be a winter or all-weather shoe, so don't expect them to be waterproof, though they did dry quite quickly after being submerged in puddles.
They're also decently ventilated along the sides and on the toe box, which helps to provide a nice balance between breathability and keeping your feet warm. The best part of the shoe, however, is definitely the sole.
Endura has used 'StickyFoot Grip' rubber on the outsole to provide grip on the pedals. In contrast to some off-road shoes, the Hummvees' soles aren't inches thick, so you still feel a responsiveness through the pedals without too much flex. I think Endura has found a really good balance between the two here.
Sizing
I normally wear a 40 in both road and mountain bike shoes, but I found 39 was correct for the Hummvees. I've also got wide feet – I wear a 'Wide' in Lake road shoes, for example – but felt there was adequate room in these as long as I didn't wear thick winter socks.
Value and conclusion
With an RRP of £89.99, the Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoes are pretty good value. The Five Ten Freerider Primeblue, a more off-road-orientated flat-pedal shoe, cost the same, but their lack of venting was a concern for reviewer Liam.
Shimano's GR9 flat pedal shoes nominally retail at £140, but as with the Five Ten shoes, Liam found these lacked grip, even as dedicated mountain bike shoes.
For multi-discipline shoes you have the Bontrager SSR Multisport Shoes that Matt liked, which are now available for around £90. These are available in men's and women's designs, and impressed with their comfort on and off the bike.
Overall, the Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoes really hit the mark. They're great on and off-bike companions, with an excellent StickyFoot Grip outsole and a comfortable inner.
Verdict
Excellent option for pairing with your flat pedals and for walking
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Endura Hummvee Flat Pedal Shoe
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says:
'Design Philosophy
Bearing the iconic Hummvee name, the Hummvee Flat certainly has big shoes to fill. Multi-use versatility is at the core of this shoe. It can be comfortably worn as a casual shoe around town, in the workshop or at the pub but is always ready for you to jump on your bike and hit the pedals.
Sticky Foot Rubber Sole and Versatile Flex Pattern
The flex of the sole has been specifically engineered to balance all day comfort with on bike performance and the StickyFoot Grip rubber compound of the sole ensures that you remain connected to your pedals no matter the terrain. So, don't be fooled by the casual looks, this shoe has been engineered to ride and is ready to take on whatever type of cycling you need it to.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura says:
Highly durable upper fabrics with perforated panels for enhanced ventilation
Low absorbency, quick dry lining
StickyFoot™ Grip Rubber outsole keeps your feet firmly planted on the pedals
Flex Profile tuned to combine pedal friendly stiffness and all day walkability
Elasticated lace stash secures laces away from your crank and chain
Ortholite™ Recycled comfort footbed
Wild and mild lace options
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
I've experienced little to no wear over the test period, even after riding and walking through some tough terrain during poor weather.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Comfortable even for those with wide feet as long as you don't wear really thick winter socks.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
I usually wear a size 40, but these were a size 39 and fitted snugly, so I'd be wary of how big the sizes are.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
They feel nice and light, making some other off-road shoes feel cumbersome and heavy.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Really comfortable; they feel great on and off the bike and don't feel compromised by being 'multi-discipline' shoes.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Pretty good value compared with Bontrager’s £104.99 SSR Multisport Bike Shoes, and Shimano's GR9s are £140. Giro’s Jacket II Flat MTB Shoes are the same price. I'd say the Endura Hummvees are worth the money – you get a lot of value in terms of durability and versatility for under £100.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy to wipe down, and the outer layer dried quite quickly.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These shoes began to be my first choice when leaving the house either for a bike ride or for a walk to the shops. They're super comfortable, and having walked along muddy bridleways and ridden them in the rain, I'm confident they're grippy in most weather.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
How light the shoe feels when you're wearing them, both on and off the bike. Many flat-pedal mountain bike shoes can feel clunky but these are an ideal weight and genuinely feel nice enough to walk around in when you're off the bike.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not a dislike as such, but do be aware of is the sizing, which is on the large side.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For a similar use shoe, you're looking at products like the Bontrager SSR Multisport Bike Shoes, which cost £104.99 compared to £89.99 for the Hummvees. Granted, they come with an SPD pedal option, and reviewer Matt said they were 'bang in the middle with an almost perfect compromise' between sole flex and walking comfort. They also come in gendered options, if that's a concern.
Elsewhere, if you favour flat-pedal off-road shoes, something like the Shimano GR9 shoes reviewed on off-road.cc cost closer to £140 and didn't impress reviewer Liam with their grip.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It can be quite difficult to find a decent pair of shoes that are sufficiently grippy for riding with flat pedals and comfortable enough for walking in, but somehow Endura has come up trumps it with its Hummvee shoes. They're excellent.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Bianchi Oltre XR1 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Gravel
The other well-known one (discontinued but you still find them) is the SRAM DualDrive with 8-10 cogs.
I'm with HP on this - depends on the type of coverage (and probably on the cause / core belief structure of the group and overlap with target...
Why would that be so? Not trolling, but curious if there's a specific reason or just due to our governments being generally incompetent.
When I had a short-lived stint in the City thirty plus years ago the rubbish had to be moved from the rear yard, placed on the pavement in their...
It's a bumper offending day, even for Garstang High School chucking-out time- £30,000 Mercedes E-Class RK69 OLU, no VED for 7 months, no MOT for 2...
RIP for the victim and my sympathies to his family. The driver deserves a lifetime ban.
To my ears, the driver sounds like a drunken / drugged up moron.
Nope, the Domane did that a couple of years ago. And it's more versatile than this in terms of tyre clearance.
The Ere types skinwall are very nice for my cannondale
"Not particularly weatherproof" yet 9/10?