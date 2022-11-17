Ravemen LR1600 USB Rechargeable Curved Lens Front Light

Ravemen's LR1600 is a great quality front light that pumps out enough light for pretty much anything, and will run all night if you need it to. The remote works well and there are plenty of mounting options. It's up there with the best bike lights you can buy.
What you're getting here is an alloy-bodied torch-style light that uses a single LED to pump out 1,600 lumens of light. There's a single button and an ambient light sensor on top, and a USB-C port under a rubber flap at the rear. It's a very solid-feeling thing and survived an escape from the mount at 20mph (when I hadn't put it in properly) with minimal damage and no loss of function.
The LR1600 has four static modes. The headline 1,600-lumen high beam setting will drain the 4,000mAh battery in about an hour and a half. Then working through the modes, you get 800 lumens (2.5 hours), 400 lumens (4 hours) and 150 lumens (13 hours). There's also a daylight flashing mode that is very visible even in bright daylight, and gives over a day of run-time.
I found Ravemen's stated run-times to be pretty accurate. Like many lights, the LR1600 will dim the beam as the battery gets near depletion to eke out the run-time.
The power button indicates how much charge is remaining, although it's far from being the best I've tried: you get green until 30%, then it's red, and flashing red under 15%. So you could be on 31% or 99% and the indicator would read as if it's full: not exactly ideal.
The spread of the modes needs work, too. Why the huge nine-hour gap between modes three and four? Normally I'm moaning that there are too many modes but I'd definitely squeeze another one in that gap.
Beam shape & mounting
Ravemen has always used lenses that shape the light beam. Where the PR series of lights have a lens that uses both horizontal and vertical elements, the LR1600 just uses vertical elements with the effect of flattening out the beam. It's not orientation-specific, so you can run the light upside down, which I much prefer to do, as it's out of the way.
There's an optional GoPro style mount available if you want to mount it centrally on a multi-function out-front mount; the mount that Ravemen supplies with the light is good, with a positive engagement and a firm grip on the handlebar.
Wireless remote
Having a light upside down makes it harder to use, of course, but the LR1600 ships with a wireless remote control that's very good. It basically does everything I want a remote to do: there's a button to power up the light and scroll through the modes, and a separate button that engages high power mode when you press it, then puts you back in the mode you were previously in when you press it again.
It's great for giving yourself a boost of light on tricky or fast bits. It might also be good for giving non-dipping drivers an eyeful. I really wouldn't know.
Daytime intelligence
The other function that the LR1600 has is an intelligent daytime running light mode using an ambient light sensor on top of the light. When you engage it, the intelligent mode will use the daytime flashing mode until the light drops to dusk levels, whereupon it switches to low constant. It'll also switch the light on and off automatically, using vibration sensing.
I tried it to convince myself that it worked, but I didn't really use it. It's not like a rear light that you maybe can't see: there's the light, on your bar. It's either on, or it's not. If you're terrible at remembering to turn your lights off then it might come in handy to save the battery though.
In use
I've used the LR1600 for road and gravel rides up to and including a 300km overnight audax, and it's a really good light for general riding. While 150 lumens isn't a huge amount, it's enough to ride with at night on unlit lanes, and the 13-hour run-time means that even now in winter you can basically ride all night on one charge.
If that run-time isn't enough, then you can extend it: attach an external battery to the USB-C port when the light's in low-power mode and it'll run from that instead. I take a 10,000mAh battery on audax rides, so in theory I'd be good for about 45 hours of lighting, although of course I use the battery for charging my GPS and phone too.
It's a useful feature that means you don't have to wait for the light to charge if it does run out of juice, you can just plug in and go. It does mean exposing the port, though, so you'll need to be careful in the rain – the light has an IPX6 rating, so it's well sealed against the elements, but USB ports are easy to short if they're wet, and I wouldn't use the port uncovered in bad weather.
Given that you can extend the run-time if you want to, I'd probably sacrifice a bit of that battery life for a slightly more powerful low-beam setting, say 175 or 200 lumens, or, like I said earlier, add another lower-power mode. The output would be a bit better suited for road speeds after dark; 150 lumens is enough, but it's only just enough.
On the other end of the scale 1,600 lumens is enough light to do pretty much anything that you're going to do on a road or gravel bike. Even with the flattened beam shape, which is a pretty good compromise for on- and off-road riding, the high beam isn't something you should be pointing at oncoming road users, in my opinion. Save hitting the full beam button for those dead-of-night descents on the lanes and trails.
Value and conclusion
At £114.99 It's about what you'd expect to pay for a light with this output. Both the Lezyne Super Drive XXL that Jamie tested in 2020 and the Giant Recon HL1800 that Leon tested last year are in the same ballpark with a similar output. If it was my money I'd go for the Ravemen for its beam shape and additional remote control.
Unfortunately the Ravemen LR1600 didn't make it into our beam comparison engine this year (though the LR1200 did), but the Lezyne and Giant are there in previous years' listings.
Even with the minor niggles of the battery indicator and the slightly odd choices of output through the modes, it's an excellent light that'll cover everything from the commute to all-nighters.
Verdict
Excellent road and gravel light with nice beam shape and useful remote
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Ravemen LR1600 USB Rechargeable Curved Lens Front Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says: "LR1600 is a high performance bike light with max 1600 lumens output and easy-to-use with wireless remote control. Featuring the intelligent daytime running light mode and high lumens output, it is ready for your day and night riding, whether road cycling or gravel riding. The light could be also used for long-distance bike travel or race with the runtime extension function. It is IPX6 water resistance and built with light-weight yet solid aluminum body to provide reliable performance even in harsh riding conditions."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Ravemen lists:
LED: 1*high-efficiency white LED
Battery: 4000mAh/3.7V rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
Dimensions (Headlight): 106.5mm (L)*34mm (W)*37mm (H)
Weight (Headlight): 181g
Materials: The main body is made by aluminum with Mil Type III Hard Coat Anodizing; the rear part and the handlebar mount are made by durable plastic
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Solid and accident-proof.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
Pretty good. Simple single-button light, easy-to-understand remote.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
The band-on Ravemen mount is very solid and reliable.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
IPX6 rated, no issues during testing.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Will run all night, even in winter, and run-time can be extended with an external battery.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Marked down slightly for esoteric mode choices and battery indicator, but the light itself is great.
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Really well made and solid, mount is very reliable.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Fairly chunky, but an alloy body and reasonably big battery will do that.
Rate the light for value:
6/10
Decent compared to the competition.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Powerful, good beam shape, long run-time.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Battery indicator is poorly thought out, gaps between modes are odd.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
For a light of this output, £114.99 is pretty fair. You can pay less, but you're getting a nice package here.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall: excellent. A few niggles but an easy light to live with, and very versatile.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
Both in Salisbury and Bournemouth, councilllors are determined to close down the town centre shops. Drivers are saying it, so it must be true.
Perhaps by UK standards only! There are good bits but it's very patchy IME, and main/busier/newer roads are mostly awful. For pedestrians as well -...
So what if they don't genuinely need it? What business is it of yours?
Dreadful NIMFY, that woman!
I didn't realise that inflation only occurred after Brexit......
That is BS. I represented myself in court and got off a $469 fine. A lawyer would have cost more.
Lycra nov wos problay widijng up the fêlla so hE sdsesrves whaTs comung to him liKe Tfat mikewy wandnka lososer
This is definitely the carbonda 696 under yet another name. And those tires are scandalous at that price.
Yep, that's about it. Except that the long-sleeved Perfetto fabric is nothing like the material of the old Gabba, which was a lot more stretchy,...
Thanks, Tass.