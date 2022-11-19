Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Components
KranX Tubeless Rim Tape2022 KranX Tubeless Rim Tape.jpg

KranX Tubeless Rim Tape

9
by josh price
Sat, Nov 19, 2022 09:45
0
£9.50

VERDICT:

9
10
High-performing rim tape at a great price
Good price
Applies easily
Works as well as expensive stuff
Weight: 
43g
Contact: 
www.bob-elliot.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The KranX Tubeless Rim Tape is a really nice product, feeling both sturdy yet pliable and fitting well to the rim, creating a good seal – and all at a very good price. It compares really well with more expensive options from the big brands, and will be at home even on the best road bike wheels and best gravel bike wheels you can get.

After replacing my old tape with a layer of KranX Tubeless Rim Tape, I was able to inflate my tubeless tyres effortlessly without even adding any sealant. Even after a week of being left inflated this way, there had still been no leaking through the rim tape.

I never thought I would be able to say I had an enjoyable time while applying new tubeless rim tape, but I did. It's stickier than a lot of cheap tapes for a start, while still being pliable enough to fit well to the contours of a rim.

2022 KranX Tubeless Rim Tape fitted.jpg

It's also tough, so pulling it tight to ensure an air-tight seal caused no undue stress or tearing. Despite this it's easy to put a hole in for the valve (I just used a small hex key to poke one), so that doesn't cause any grief either. Repeatedly changing tyres hasn't shifted it at all, either, and no gaps have appeared during the test. It basically looks as it did when first installed.

2022 KranX Tubeless Rim Tape fitted with valve hole.jpg

The KranX tape comes in lots of widths – 19mm, 21mm, 23mm, 25mm, 27mm, 29mm, 32mm and 35mm – so it's easy to get the perfect size for your specific wheelset. In my case, with an 18mm internal diameter to fill, the 21mm tape fits perfectly and leaves no gaps either side.

I found you only need one layer on each wheel, and with this being a 10m roll there's enough to wrap three wheels. Tell your tricyclist friends…

At £9.50 per roll it's only a few pounds more than some far less user-friendly 'budget' options. It's also cheaper than the both the Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape – up a quid to £15.99 since Stu tested it in 2020 – and the Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape that Dave tested the year before (still £20.99), despite being comparable on performance.

Overall, I reckon this tape is great, and the price is attractive too. I would happily recommend it to anyone.

Verdict

High-performing rim tape at a great price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: KranX Tubeless Rim Tape

Size tested: 21mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

This tape is aimed at anyone needing to tape some rims to be compatible with tubeless tyres.

Kranx says it's 'Designed to guarantee excellent pressure resistance and durability'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Length: 10m

Widths: 19mm, 21mm, 23mm, 25mm, 27mm, 29mm, 32mm and 35mm (21mm on test)

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Excellently: it's easy to install and performed perfectly.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Installation is a breeze, and it fits very well to the shape of the rim.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than options from the likes of Muc-Off or Schwalbe, while performing very similarly.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This performs as well as much more expensive stuff, and far better than many budget options that don't actually cost that much less. It's an excellent choice.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 22  Height: 174  Weight: 72

I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

KranX Tubeless Rim Tape 2022
KranX Tubeless Rim Tape
Kranx 2022
KranX

Latest Comments

 