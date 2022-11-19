The KranX Tubeless Rim Tape is a really nice product, feeling both sturdy yet pliable and fitting well to the rim, creating a good seal – and all at a very good price. It compares really well with more expensive options from the big brands, and will be at home even on the best road bike wheels and best gravel bike wheels you can get.

After replacing my old tape with a layer of KranX Tubeless Rim Tape, I was able to inflate my tubeless tyres effortlessly without even adding any sealant. Even after a week of being left inflated this way, there had still been no leaking through the rim tape.

I never thought I would be able to say I had an enjoyable time while applying new tubeless rim tape, but I did. It's stickier than a lot of cheap tapes for a start, while still being pliable enough to fit well to the contours of a rim.

It's also tough, so pulling it tight to ensure an air-tight seal caused no undue stress or tearing. Despite this it's easy to put a hole in for the valve (I just used a small hex key to poke one), so that doesn't cause any grief either. Repeatedly changing tyres hasn't shifted it at all, either, and no gaps have appeared during the test. It basically looks as it did when first installed.

The KranX tape comes in lots of widths – 19mm, 21mm, 23mm, 25mm, 27mm, 29mm, 32mm and 35mm – so it's easy to get the perfect size for your specific wheelset. In my case, with an 18mm internal diameter to fill, the 21mm tape fits perfectly and leaves no gaps either side.

I found you only need one layer on each wheel, and with this being a 10m roll there's enough to wrap three wheels. Tell your tricyclist friends…

At £9.50 per roll it's only a few pounds more than some far less user-friendly 'budget' options. It's also cheaper than the both the Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape – up a quid to £15.99 since Stu tested it in 2020 – and the Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape that Dave tested the year before (still £20.99), despite being comparable on performance.

Overall, I reckon this tape is great, and the price is attractive too. I would happily recommend it to anyone.

Verdict

High-performing rim tape at a great price

