The KranX Tubeless Rim Tape is a really nice product, feeling both sturdy yet pliable and fitting well to the rim, creating a good seal – and all at a very good price. It compares really well with more expensive options from the big brands, and will be at home even on the best road bike wheels and best gravel bike wheels you can get.
After replacing my old tape with a layer of KranX Tubeless Rim Tape, I was able to inflate my tubeless tyres effortlessly without even adding any sealant. Even after a week of being left inflated this way, there had still been no leaking through the rim tape.
I never thought I would be able to say I had an enjoyable time while applying new tubeless rim tape, but I did. It's stickier than a lot of cheap tapes for a start, while still being pliable enough to fit well to the contours of a rim.
It's also tough, so pulling it tight to ensure an air-tight seal caused no undue stress or tearing. Despite this it's easy to put a hole in for the valve (I just used a small hex key to poke one), so that doesn't cause any grief either. Repeatedly changing tyres hasn't shifted it at all, either, and no gaps have appeared during the test. It basically looks as it did when first installed.
The KranX tape comes in lots of widths – 19mm, 21mm, 23mm, 25mm, 27mm, 29mm, 32mm and 35mm – so it's easy to get the perfect size for your specific wheelset. In my case, with an 18mm internal diameter to fill, the 21mm tape fits perfectly and leaves no gaps either side.
I found you only need one layer on each wheel, and with this being a 10m roll there's enough to wrap three wheels. Tell your tricyclist friends…
At £9.50 per roll it's only a few pounds more than some far less user-friendly 'budget' options. It's also cheaper than the both the Muc-Off Tubeless Rim Tape – up a quid to £15.99 since Stu tested it in 2020 – and the Schwalbe Tubeless Rim Tape that Dave tested the year before (still £20.99), despite being comparable on performance.
Overall, I reckon this tape is great, and the price is attractive too. I would happily recommend it to anyone.
Verdict
High-performing rim tape at a great price
Make and model: KranX Tubeless Rim Tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
This tape is aimed at anyone needing to tape some rims to be compatible with tubeless tyres.
Kranx says it's 'Designed to guarantee excellent pressure resistance and durability'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Length: 10m
Widths: 19mm, 21mm, 23mm, 25mm, 27mm, 29mm, 32mm and 35mm (21mm on test)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellently: it's easy to install and performed perfectly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Installation is a breeze, and it fits very well to the shape of the rim.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's cheaper than options from the likes of Muc-Off or Schwalbe, while performing very similarly.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This performs as well as much more expensive stuff, and far better than many budget options that don't actually cost that much less. It's an excellent choice.
Age: 22 Height: 174 Weight: 72
I usually ride: Canyon Aeroad My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
