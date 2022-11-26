The Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall Jacket C2 is an excellent jersey-like option that offers impressive wind protection and breathability, and a more casual fit than some of Assos' racier offerings. While it can't compete with the best waterproof cycling jackets on wet days, it's a great choice for cool, dry days.

It's that time of year where you look out the window thinking it's one temperature and step out the door only to find it's another, then when you're 10 miles into your ride, another again. It makes it very difficult to know how to dress, which is where jackets like this Mille GTS step in.

Though it's called a jacket, it's more part jersey, part jacket. You aren't likely to want to wear a jersey under it, but at the same time you wouldn't want to wear a jacket over the top, other than a light rain shell on really wet days. It wears multiple hats. That could be seen as a weakness, but it's actually a great option for this time of year when the weather can change almost as quickly as a conservative government.

It manages this by combining genuinely impressive protection against the cold with excellent breathability.

Assos has used its windproof and waterproof Airblock.888 material across the front of the jacket. This offered protection against everything I had thrown at me during October and November – no small feat. The windproofing, in particular, is very noticeable. I took this out on some cold and windy rides around the Dorset coast and it was the ideal testing ground. You could feel the wind pushing the jersey into your chest, but none of that came through – very impressive.

The sleeve material is RX Evo Light, which offers a degree of water resistance – it's good for showers or light rain – while at the rear Assos has prioritised breathability: the back panel is made of a mesh material that lets hot air pass through easily. As your back is generally sheltered from the wind it doesn't need wind protection, but you wouldn't want to be caught out in heavy rain without an extra layer. It's fine for light showers, but in rain or to protect against road spray you'll want to shove a rain jacket over the top.

At the top Assos has included its StruzzoKragen collar, a thermoregulated design for allowing increased breathability, reducing the need for you to unzip when the temperature rises. This worked fairly well, but did I still feel the need to unzip halfway up long climbs? Absolutely.

At the back are three good sized pockets, each with a flap at the top to prevent things flying out when you're riding – a nice touch. There's no zip pocket, which is a bit of an omission but not the end of the world.

It falls into Assos' 'comfort series'. The fit is more relaxed than its racier items; it's comfortable, but the cut still draws you towards a more tucked position. When you're standing it can feel a little tight around the shoulders and chest, but on the bike the fit is ideal.

Value

As you may expect from Assos, the Mille GTS doesn't come cheap. At £210 it is cheaper than Castelli's Perfetto RoS 2, which Liam described as brilliant but which costs £245, though its water-resistant fabric will see off a very heavy shower and road spray.

Sportful's Fiandre Pro Medium jacket is another jersey-like option and a tenner cheaper than the Assos at £200, while other weatherproof jerseys you could consider comparable include 7mesh's Seton, which Iwein tested recently, and which is £40 less, and Shimano's S-Phyre, which Liam also reviewed, a few years ago. It has a tighter fit, but offers similar weatherproofing qualities, and has a current rrp of £199.99.

Overall I was really impressed with this Assos offering. It is very versatile and perfect for riding in autumn and spring months. With the ability to offer impressive wind and rain protection while still remaining breathable enough to comfortably wear into the low teens, it is an excellent choice. The only big stumbling block is the price.

Verdict

Pricey, but this is a great high-quality shoulder season option

