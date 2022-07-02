Would you like to see the crazy Cadex tri bike in the Tour de France? Plus new stuff from Elite, CeramicSpeed, Santini, Bollé, MAAP & more

We’ve had some huuuuuge tech launches this week, including a Trek Madone and a Scott Foil that is will see action in the Tour de France, but we’re kicking off with a radical bike that definitely won’t be making an appearance…
Cadex launches wild-looking triathlon frameset
Giant-owned brand Cadex has officially launched the Tri frameset that has been used in recent weeks to win an Ironman World Championship title and to break the seven-hour Ironman barrier – but you won’t be seeing it at the Tour de France because, as the name suggests, it’s a triathlon machine and it doesn’t meet UCI requirements... By a long way.
“The Cadex Tri frameset is… engineered and developed to deliver a more personalised fit, race-ready integration, superior real-world aerodynamic performance, and maximum efficiency,” says Cadex.
One of the most noticeable features of the design is the fork with widely spaced legs designed to allow air to flow cleanly through.
The seatstays are similarly widely spread and run horizontally along much of their length. The idea is that this minimises their contact surface as air passes.
“The unique chassis, a massive down tube with no top tube, includes a bento box, hydration system and toolbox, all cleanly integrated into the frameset,” says Cadex.
The fluid sits in a removable reservoir and is accessed via a straw that extends from the aero cover at the head tube, allowing the rider to hydrate on the go without removing their hands from the bars. A refill port is intended to make adding more fluid quick and easy.
The frameset even comes with a purpose-built Topeak case that minimises the amount of disassembly and reassembly required when travelling to races, while the base bar and extensions fold down so that can be loaded into the travel case without having to disassemble the parts.
Okay, the appearance might be a little, um, challenging, but that’s hardly the point of a bike like this. It looks like Cadex has gone to work on the details here and produced something special. Do you think that UCI rules are stifling developments in cycling – both for road bikes and time trial bikes – or do you like things the way they are? Let us know in the comments below.
Elite launches Justo turbo with side-to-side movement
Elite has unveiled a new high-end trainer called the Justo that comes with two stiffness options designed to allow side-to-side movement as if you were out on the road.
The Justo is direct drive (you take off your bike’s rear wheel and use a cassette mounted to the trainer) and the power measurement is said to be accurate to +/-1% with the integrated power meter. The Justo is also said to calibrate itself automatically without you needing to get involved, which is a welcome feature.
Elite says that the Justo improves on its existing Direto XR-T trainer with new features and added performance while following the compact form factor of the Suito-T.
Mio Cyclo Discover Connect GPS computer available in UK
Mio’s new GPS computer, called Cyclo Discover Connect, is now available in the UK. It provides GPS navigational data and is compatible with Mio’s latest MioShare App that’s designed to offer route ideas and allow you to synchronise your data with multiple route planning services.
Mix says, “The Cyclo Discover Connect features a full colour 3.5in touchscreen with unique, large-button launchers to enable users to select any function by simply clicking a button. Equipped with wifi, it provides cyclists or walkers with a cable-free experience for transferring data, and the built-in Bluetooth ensures it is always connected with hands-free notification during journeys.”
Aussie clothing company MAAP has launched the latest phase of its OffCuts Program where excess fabrics from previous jersey production runs are repurposed into new clothing.
The result is this multi-coloured Evade Pro Base Jersey that’s available with short sleeves (£140) and long sleeves (£145) for both men and women. The OffCuts Program Evade Pro Base Jersey is available in limited quantities from maap.cc and select retailers.
Ganna races in Bioracer’s “fastest time trial suit ever”
Bioracer says that the custom time trial suits used by Filippo Ganna and the other Team Ineos Grenadiers riders in the Tour de France are the fastest ever.
“Wind tunnel tests were conducted at three separate sites… [and they] were unanimous: the time trial suit is more aerodynamic and faster than ever before,” says Bioracer.
“In this lightweight suit, the aerodynamic properties of the fabric are crucial but the support that the suit provides the rider is, if anything, even more important. A good time trial suit forces the body into a compact posture with inwardly curved shoulders to minimise the frontal surface area. In this way, it's easier for Ganna to maintain his aerodynamic position optimally from start to finish.”
Each suit is custom-made for the individual athlete, taking into account physique, personal preferences and race position. So, for example, Ganna’s suit has a front zipper and no leg grippers.
“Welding and taping the seams instead of classically stitching them, as well as strategically placing them, avoids even the smallest turbulence that could have a negative impact on its aerodynamics,” says Bioracer. “In addition, a smooth fabric surface is applied on the back and sleeves, unlike what we often see in the peloton. The underlying reason… cannot be disclosed.”
Oooh, sneaky!
Bioracer says that a mobile ‘Protolab’ was taken to Copenhagen where last-minute adjustments were made to the suits “for optimal comfort without loss of performance”.
Trek-Segafredo merges men’s and women’s team kit designs
Several other teams competing in the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have new kits, including Trek-Segafredo which has merged the colours and graphics of the men’s and women’s squads.
The new visual is a horizontal interweaving of the men’s red and the women’s blue, the idea being to represent the equal status of the two teams.
