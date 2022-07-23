Would you ride with a selfie stick fixed on your bike? Plus loads more of the week’s tech news from Rapha, Brompton, Vittoria, Kask & Factor

We've got loads of bike tech news to tell you about this week, but the most unusual launch we've heard about comes from Insta360...

Would you fit a selfie stick on your bike?

Have you ever thought your bike needed a selfie stick? Let’s for a moment assume that you answered yes to that question. The word ‘assume’ is doing some heavy lifting there, but let’s go with it.

Well, now your bike can have its very own selfie stick thanks to the Insta360 Third-Person Bike Handlebar Mount that works with a variety of Insta360 cameras. It’s designed for you to capture footage of yourself, your surroundings and your bike.

Is the Insta360 GO 2 a good camera for cycling?

Using Insta360’s ‘invisible selfie stick’ effect, the pole is said to disappear in 360 footage “allowing cyclists to capture amazing third-person shots of themselves biking that would be otherwise impossible to achieve on their own.”

An Insta360 ONE X2, for example, has two lenses that each capture a 200° view.

“Then Insta360’s proprietary algorithm stitches the images together, using the overlap between the two to hide the extension pole,” says Insta360. “This is all done automatically so when viewing the shots in the Insta360 app, it’s just the rider and the world around!”

The best camera for cycling? Insta360’s new ONE RS now has built-in stabilisation

The aluminium bracket that comes as part of the kit fits round 25-32mm handlebars – which covers most options out there – and two Go Pro-style connection points will take other bike accessories, such as computers or lights.

Insta360 says that its Third-Person Bike Handlebar Mount is designed for road cycling and isn’t suitable for off-road/mountain biking, but would you be happy riding with a thin carbon fibre pole reaching out in front of you?

The standalone kit is available to buy now at £41.99 or bundled with the ONE X2 360 camera for £487.99.

Roll up, roll up! Get your tickets for a Foals x Brompton folding bike

Here’s a partnership that we weren’t expecting: folding bike company Brompton and Foals. Yes, Foals the rock band off of the radio. They’ve hooked up to offer you the chance to win a one-of-a-kind bike in support of the Mental Health Foundation.

Foals drummer Jack Bevan is a Brompton fan and he has worked with the London brand on the design.

“Using Brompton’s renowned folding C Line bike frame as a basis, Jack customised the design using visuals adapted from Foals' 'Life Is Yours' album to create an utterly distinctive design,” says Brompton.

“The bike has been completed using Jack's own choice of components, including a Brooks Cambium saddle as well as the stylish, high-performance tan wall tyres provided by Schwalbe.

“The result is a unique money-can’t-buy item that will be irresistible to Foals collectors and bike connoisseurs alike. Hand-built in London, its value is impossible to quantify.”

We must say, we like that finish a lot.

You can pay £5 for an entry into the draw, £10 for three entries, or £20 for eight. Technically, you can also enter free by post, but don't be so tight.

The draw will be open for the next four weeks.

PNW unveils new Satellite saddle bag

Like its existing Rover Hip Pack, PNW's new Satellite saddle bag is made from recycled

sailcloth. PNW says this makes it very durable and thanks to a DWR (durable water repellent) coating will keep your essentials dry as well.

The bag features a robust strap to attach to saddle rails and an optional hook and loop bungee making it dropper-post friendly.

The PNW Satellite saddle bag is available now in two colours: "Dark Matter Black" and "Star Dust Khaki", it weighs 55g and has an MSRP of £33.

Vaast unveils R/1 Allite Super Magnesium aero-inspired road bike

Vaast has unveiled the R/1 road bike, the latest addition to what it describes as its "sustainable bike range".

Vaast makes its "sustainable" claim based on the fact that it's made from 'Allite Super Magnesium' which, it says, is 33% lighter than aluminium and as strong as carbon fibre this gives a frame weight of 1,250g.

The R/1 is available in three build options, starting with a Shiman 105 mechanical build at £2,299.99 up to a Sram Force AXS spec option with 45mm deep carbon wheels for £4,999.99.

Will you be making a bike's eco-credentials a deciding factor in your next bike purchase?

Return of the Rapha Women's 100 & a special edition kit to celebrate

The Rapha Women's 100 will return in 2022, an annual challenge that encourages thousands of cyclists worldwide to ride 100km (62 miles). This year's rides will take place on Sunday 18th September and have a goal of getting 100,000 people involved.

UK-based rides will start and finish at the Manchester and London Clubhouses and Rapha has also announced a special edition Women’s 100 collection (shown above) available to buy in August.

Kask offers Mojito helmet in new colours

The Mojito has long been protecting heads and Kask says that it'll now turn heads as well with the release of five new matt finishes.The 'Matt Capsule Collection' colours are Grey Matt, Bloodstone Matt, Atlantic Blue Matt, Olive Green Matt, and White Matt.

Kask says that the Mojito 3 is suitable for road or gravel rides. The Kask graphics are reflective and in a size medium the helmet weighs 230g. The new colours are available to purchase now with an RRP of £139.

Oooh! Special Edition Factor Ostro VAM comes with gold Classified hubs

Classified has continued its partnership spree and this time fitted its front mech killing tech to this limited edition Factor Ostro VAM.

The bike doesn't come cheap, starting at €10,699. That's about £9,100!

Other than the Classified rear hub, the bike features a Sram Red AXS 1x groupset and then the bar/stem, bottle cages and wheels come from Factor's componentry brand Black Inc. Tyres come in the form of Panaracer Race D Evo 4s in the black/brown colourway.

Classified says that it will be making 100 special edition gold hubs with the first 25 reserved for Factor. Each one has the build number laser etched onto the hub. Are you a fan of bling hubs?

Velocio unveils its "most advanced and highest performing jersey yet"

Velocio says that its new Concept Radiator jersey is cooler than no jersey at all thanks to Polartec Delta Mesh “Radiator” fabric — a combination of Tencel and recycled polyester yarns in a 3D mesh structure.

Our thoughts:

A. It's a shame that they missed the heatwave

B. It doesn't come cheap. £155, in fact.

The jersey is designed for "big rides, sports tours, and races when performance, comfort, and riding experience are paramount" and features a new race-fit patterning to provide a "skin suit-like fit".

Vittoria releases Ultra Light Speed TPU inner tubes

Vittoria is a big player in the inner tubes market and so we took notice when it recently announced its first TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) inner tube. Using this lightweight plastic is a great way of saving space and weight and, according to Vittoria, reducing rolling resistance thanks to reducing the friction between tyre and tube.

Compared to Vittoria's butyl tubes, the brand says the new TPU offering is 70% lighter, 14% faster, 57% more resistant and recyclable.

The new tubes are currently available in just one size and valve length: 700x25/30c with 60mm valve and removable Presta core.

