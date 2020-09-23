Kask Mojito3 helmet

The Kask Mojito3 is an updated version of (it's not what you think) the Mojito X, with tweaks to improve ventilation and safety. It's generally very well made and the new vents – smaller in number but bigger in size – are effective. Its shape is notably round, however, and the complex retention system reduces space enough that it can cause comfort problems if you're close to the upper size limit.
Despite an impressive range of adjustment from the neatly made retention system, the size medium (52-58cm) Mojito3 simply wouldn't sit comfortably on my 57cm head. While sizing up would likely help, I'm not convinced it would reduce the pressure points to zero.
The rear of the Octo Fit cradle pulls down a long way – roughly 6cm – on its ratchet, letting you sit the articulated plastic 'Skeletal Brackets' exactly where you want them on either side of your skull. If your head is relatively round these should sit comfortably on the bumps of your occipital bone, but my bonce is a little longer and narrower and needs more angle from the pads.
The problem is, the also-well-made central dial section of the rear strap doesn't want to flex as much as the ends, so acts like a spring and creates tension at the pads. This, in turn, seems to transfer pressure to spots either side of my forehead. It's relatively mild, but enough to have me constantly, and unsuccessfully, adjusting the Mojito3 throughout each ride.
I'll say again that if you have a relatively round skull you probably won't have these issues, but I've never had these same issues with another cycling helmet – the simple cradles of most lids clearly flex more easily and are more accommodating. It's probably still worth trying the next size up of the Mojito if you're close to the limit, though, as the shell is fairly small.
Now that's out of the way, there's plenty for you and your football-like cranium to like in the Mojito3. The outer shell curves smoothly under and right into the interior to protect the foam from damage, while the Blue Tech padding is firm yet plush.
The inner fabric of the padding has an antibacterial and antimicrobial treatment, and developed zero smells or marks during the (frequently very humid) test period. It wicks well, too.
The straps are wide and particularly nicely finished, and connect to an 'eco-leather' chinstrap that's very comfortable and doesn't soak up sweat. This section has enough adjustment to accommodate as many chins as a human being could have, and bears the legend 'Italy Made' in big letters... which, as we all know, makes you 10mph faster in the cafe.
The plastics used for the cradle, the buckle and the strap adjusters are impressive too, being that slightly flexy, slippery type that's impressively durable. The adjustment dial is rubberised for grip.
The vents are about the only construction aspect that doesn't impress, but only as the edges of the shell are slightly messily bonded to the inner foam. It's not a big deal, but stands out as the rest of the Mojito3 is so crisp.
Two subtly silver but highly reflective stickers help this black version stand out in headlights from behind, and there are fluorescent yellow or orange options alongside the black, grey and white helmets (there's also a matt black option that will set you back another tenner).
While Kask says the protection levels have increased over the last model, and that the Mojito3 surpasses the European standards by a considerable margin, there's still no rotational-force-damping layer such as MIPS.
That seems a shame in particular when you look at the price. Both the Giro Syntax MIPS and the Bontrager Starvos WaveCel are a penny under £100, although both are considerably heavier than the Mojito3's 231g. The Met Vinci MIPS, on the other hand, is exactly £100 and only 264g. In fact, it's harder to find a helmet at this price that doesn't have MIPS (or an equivalent) than to find one that does.
The Mojito3 is a really well made helmet with a quality feel. The padding is plush, the straps are very comfortable and the retention system is secure and highly adjustable. The sizing feels slightly on the small side, though, and if your skull is more oval than round, the Mojito3 might prove more uncomfortable than typical, basic designs.
Verdict
Stylish and very well made, but won't suit every shape of head
Make and model: Kask Mojito3
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Kask says: "A cycling icon reloaded: ride with pure comfort and reap the sweat-wicking benefits of Blue Tech padding. Stay cool with an optimised ventilation system, designed to increase airflow. Top it off with an iconic tail, signature front lines and classic rounded lower shell in one of six eye-catching colors."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Kask says: "Designed using the KASK-exclusive ergonomic Octo Fit retention system and premium Blue Tech helmet padding, the Mojito offers the rider precise fit and comfort whilst weighing just 230g. Safer than ever, the Mojito3 passes the WG11 test and surpasses European safety standards by 48%, providing a significant improvement in front, rear and top impacts over its predecessor."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
I found this pretty uncomfortable in my correct size, but those further from the upper size limit and/or with rounder skulls shouldn't suffer the same issues.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Great quality, and lighter than some cheaper rivals, though you might expect MIPS or equivalent at this price.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's light, well made and stylish, but just didn't work for me.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Plush padding and straps.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The internal shape and size.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Both the Giro Syntax MIPS and the Bontrager Starvos WaveCel are a penny under £100, although both are considerably heavier than the Mojito's 231g. The Met Vinci MIPS, on the other hand, is exactly £100 and only 264g. In fact, it's harder to find a helmet at this price that doesn't have MIPS or another equivalent, than to find one that does.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's no doubt this is a cleverly designed and well-made helmet, but check the fit as the round shaping combines with a slightly small shell and a bulky, complex retention system to limit space and can create pressure points. Stu and Ash both got on fine with previous versions, so I'm not going to mark it down on such a personal matter, but MIPS or an equivalent would be nice for the price.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
