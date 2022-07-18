Five cool things coming soon from Garmin, Lezyne, Crono, Tronsmart and, um, Lezyne again

We have five products, four brands, one heatwave and a whole team of reviewers to tell us whether they're good buys or not. This week's highlights of what you can expect to see on road.cc soon include a rear camera/light/radar (talk about do it all!), a pair of headphones that look somewhat familiar, carbon shoes from Italy, and a little ratchet wrench. Oh and there's also what could be either a huge hand pump or a tiny track pump, we're yet to decide which...

Garmin Varia RCT715

£349.99

The RCT715 is the latest in Garmin's Varia range which aims to improve your safety. Like previous versions, this one features a radar system which can detect cars from up to a claimed 140-meters away and relays information back to the rider via the head unit. This model also features a built-in camera which records in 1080p/30 fps and has an automatic incident capture for before, during and after the event.

There's also a light which offers up to 65 lumens in day-flash mode and battery life ranges from between four to six hours depending on use.

The RCT715 certainly isn't short on features but comes with a hefty price tag. Mike Stead has been using it out in the wild to see if it can live up to its claims and will be delivering his verdict shortly.

www.garmin.com

Crono CR1 carbon road shoes

£279.00

The CR1 sits at the top of the Crono range and features a full carbon sole made with six layers of woven carbon. Crono says that the CR1 was created for those who want maximum performance and that the tongueless design and unique closure system provide "enveloping closure, distributing the pressure on eight points".

Whether this works or not, Steve Williams is going to find out. Are the stiffness of the sole and Li2 Boa dials enough to sway you away from the more established brands? Let us know in the comments below.

www.cronoteam.com

Lezyne Ratchet Kit

£40.00

Many home mechanics will have a general use ratchet set that's not specifically designed for bikes, myself included. Well, Lezyne says that their new ratchet kit will do an even better job with a selection of bits specifically chosen for use on a bike, a fine tooth ratchet with reversing lever, and an integrated magnet to hold the bits in place.

The kit includes 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex, T10, T25, T30 star bits, Phillips and flathead bits. Steve Williams has been fettling with his bike over the past few weeks using the Lezyne kit and will be releasing his full review shortly.

www.lezyne.com

Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro True Wireless Headphones

£50.04

Unlike their name, these wireless headphones are really quite small and we also can't help but feel that their silhouette is somewhat familiar. However, at just over £50 they're considerably cheaper than many alternatives, feature 6.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 27 hours when using the charging case.

After absolutely stacking it in a race, reviewer Ed Morgan has been resigned to turbo duties. Ae the Tronsmarts reliably providing him with motivational music? Or has he managed to sweat through the IPX5 rating? You won't have long to wait because his full review is coming soon.

www.tronsmart.com

Lezyne Micro Floor Digital Drive HP

£85.00

At just 30cm long this is one of the smallest floor pumps out there. In fact, we've seen frame pumps bigger than this. Lezyne has clearly thought of this and the pump comes with a frame mount.

This ultra-portable pump has an integrated digital gauge as we've seen on other recent Lezyne pumps and it's lightweight at just 224g on our scales thanks to a CNC machined aluminium barrel, piston, base, and T-handle.

The HP bit of the name refers to 'high pressure' and Lezyne rate the pump up to 160 psi. To help you achieve that there's a stainless steel foot peg but has Steve found the pump easy to use? Only time, thorough testing and abuse will tell. His full verdict will be dropping shortly...

www.lezyne.com

