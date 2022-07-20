Squire’s Bluetooth-controlled inigma Diamond BL1 D-lock comes with top Sold Secure rating

Support road.cc

New lock that you open via your smartphone is looking for funding on Kickstarter
by Mat Brett
Wed, Jul 20, 2022 10:31
Squire has launched a new Bluetooth-controlled inigma Diamond BL1 smart D-lock that comes with Sold Secure Diamond rating – the highest available for bike locks. Like existing inigma locks, it is secured using “maximum security AES-256 bit military-grade encryption”, according to Squire.

The Squire inigma Diamond BL1 digital D-lock features a hardened steel lock body and a 12.7mm hardened boron steel shackle that’s designed to be resistant to extreme attacks of over five minutes using a range of heavy-duty tools.

inigma Diamond BL1 works by using Bluetooth to communicate with your smartphone via the inigma app that you can download from the App Store or Google Play.

You register your details on the app, then pair the lock with your smartphone. There are no keys or combinations.  

You can share the lock with others – allowing more than one person to open it – control multiple locks from the same phone, and program the lock to open at set times and dates. You can also see who had access at any time via an audit trail.

The Squire inigma Diamond BL1 has a claimed weight of 1.44kg, so it’s easily portable.

Squire already offers the inigma FL1 folding lock (£179.99) and an inigma IC1 chain lock (£179.99), each with a Sold Secure Bronze rating.

Bluetooth-controlled locks from other brands have been around for several years. We reported on Bitlock’s Bluetooth keyless bike lock way back in 2013, for example. 

The Squire inigma Diamond BL1 lock is currently on Kickstarter looking for funding. To be in line for a Squire inigma Diamond BL1 lock you need to pledge at least £180 with delivery expected in October (you've missed the special 'early bird' offer; sorry). That will also be the inigma Diamond BL1’s usual price when it goes on general sale.

As we always point out with anything to do with crowdfunding, it’s not the same as buying directly from a retailer. That said, Squire has been around for 240 years and we’d say that the chance of non-delivery is negligible if the funding target is met. 

Check out the Squire inigma Diamond BL1's Kickstarter page here

