Check out the bike that you can row + more tech news from Canyon, Rapha, Orbea, Le Col, Sigma, Brooks & more

The changing of the seasons means it’s a busy time in the bike world and we have loads of new clothing this week from the likes of Rapha, Le Col and Pas Normal Studios, but we're starting with something that we really weren't expecting...
Check out the bike that’s also a rowing machine
Have you ever wanted to combine cycling and rowing? Nonsense, of course you have, and the Goebike offers you a mad fusion of the two.
You can ride the Goebike in normal cycling mode, where it behaves pretty much like a standard bike, albeit one with a strange steering mechanism (the stem doesn’t attach directly to the fork but via two connectors).
Then there’s a rowing mode, where you take your feet off the pedals and, well, row the handlebar with the seat/saddle sliding backwards and forwards on rollers.
“Power is provided by pulling the handlebar stem with both hands, and the handlebar stem transmits power to the rear wheel of the bike through the gear and the chain,” says Goebike.
Pulling the handlebar moves a chain that is connected to the chainset which then propels the bike via the rear wheel in the usual way (watch the video on Goebike’s Kickstarter page to see how it works).
On top of that, there’s the mixed mode where you can cycle and row at the same time. You’ll be glad to know that the seat/saddle stays still so you’re rowing with just your upper body.
The people behind Goebike say you can use it both outdoors and indoors. They don’t mention traffic.
Why go to all this trouble when pedalling has been working pretty well on other bikes for, ooh, a while?
“Since it is both a bicycle and a rowing exercise, Goebike combines the dual advantages of aerobic and anaerobic training and can exercise more than 80% of muscle groups,” say its inventors. “Goebike is a device that not only can burn fat efficiently, but also can shape your body.”
“The new Pro Team Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey is both windproof and breathable, cut short for an optimal on-bike position, so you can ride without limits,” says Rapha.
“The membrane integrated into the jersey blocks all wind, keeping you warmer for longer. Moisture from sweat vapour can easily escape so the body's microclimate stays balanced. The jersey is also designed to resist light rain and snow, which means light rain beads off the fabric and the jersey remains comfortable throughout a ride.
Le Col has introduced Sport Thermal Cargo Bib Shorts to its extensive range, similar to the existing Sport Bib Shorts but with side mesh pockets and extra insulation. The women's version is live now and the men's will be available from next week.
“A new panel construction featuring a raised waistline offers extra coverage and warmth,” says Le Col. “A four-way stretch Italian fleece-lined fabric has been selected to deliver insulation and freedom of movement on those in-between season rides [Le Col suggests when temperatures are 10-15°C] or deep winter rides when paired with warmers.
“A triple layer chamois with gel insert absorbs vibration and boosts comfort when cycling on rougher surfaces.”
The lightest Speedmax CFR in the line-up comes with Shimano Dura-Ace 2x12-speed Di2 and Rotor Aldhu 24 chainset with in-spider power meter plus DT Swiss ARC 1100 Dicut disc brake wheels (£10,899).
The Speedmax CF SLX platform is 300g heavier thanks to a different carbon layup but the bikes are considerably less expensive. The Speedmax CF SLX 8 gives the option of SRAM’s Force eTap AXS with Quarq power meter and Zipp 404 / 808 Firecrest wheels (£8,699), or Shimano’s Ultegra Di2 with 4iiii power meter and DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut wheels (£8,399).
Using the same frameset, the Speedmax CF SLX 7 comes with SRAM’s Rival eTap AXS and Quarq power meter with DT Swiss ARC 1600 Spline disc brake wheels (£6,749).
The Speedmax CFR and SLX feature Canyon’s CP0019 flat or CP0021 rise aerodynamic handlebar whereas the Speedmax CF range features a different carbon frame layup and Canyon’s HB0053 basebar with external cable routing.
There are three CF options, the Speedmax CF 8 Di2 (2x12) with 4iiii power meter and DT Swiss ARC 1400 Dicut wheels (£5,949), the Speedmax CF 7 eTap (2x12) with Quarq spider power meter and Reynolds AR wheels (£5,149), and the Speedmax CF 7 which comes with Shimano 105 2x11 mechanical shifters and derailleurs, a 4iiii power meter and DT Swiss P1800 wheels (£2,999).
Sigma improves navigation on its Rox GPS computers
Sigma has introduced new navigational features – including turn-by-turn directions – and a Search & Go function to its Rox GPS bike computer range.
“The clever one-point navigation Search & Go allows cyclists to quickly find any location and navigate there,” says Sigma. “To do this, they can either enter a specific address in the Sigma Ride app or click on any point on the map to set it as their destination.”
You can then choose between four different route profiles. The created track can be started immediately on the Rox computer or saved in the app for later.
The Rox 2.0 and Rox 4.0 now also have track navigation, a feature that was first introduced on the Rox 11.1, allowing you to ride a previously planned route.
“Cyclists can plan their track in the Sigma Data Center or on a third-party portal such as komoot or Strava and import it into the Sigma Ride app.
“They then start the selected track either on their bike computer or in the Ride app. The track can also be saved on the bike computer and ridden offline at a later time. On the Rox 11.1 Evo, you can even save up to 36 tracks and start them offline.”
When you start navigation, a navigation page is automatically added to the Rox display. The Rox 4.0 and Rox 11.1 Evo also show a preview of the altitude profile.
For tracks planned in the Sigma Data Center with Search & Go and in komoot, a large turn arrow and an acoustic signal alert you to the next turn while riding.
On the display of the Rox 11.1 Evo, the turn-by-turn instructions appear as a pop-up message or can be set as a value on any training page. Rox 4.0 and Rox 11.1 EVO also display street names.
If you leave your planned track, the Rox gives acoustic and visual feedback and shows the direct route back.
The new functions are available immediately via a free firmware update for the Rox 2.0 and 4.0 as well as an update of the Sigma Ride app. The firmware update for the Rox 11.1 EVO will follow in the next few weeks.
Spoon launches Sestriere Scandium custom road bike
Spoon Customs has announced the launch of a fully custom, handmade, performance road bike with big-brand carbon wheels, wireless shifting, disc brakes and a carbon finishing kit for under £5k.
The Sestriere Scandium, which has been unveiled at the Bespoked Handmade Bike Show, is made by Spoon’s Italian builder from triple-butted scandium tubing.
The custom fit is delivered from data collected in a three-hour process at Spoon’s Surrey HQ. The final spec is up to the rider.
The Sestriere Scandium is available as a frame-only for £1,895.
Pas Normal Studios unveils autumn/winter Essential Collection
Denmark’s Pas Normal Studios has introduced what it calls its Essential Collection for autumn and winter.
The Essential Insulated Jacket (£185) and the Essential Insulated Gilet (£135), for example, each feature an outer layer made from breathable Pertex Quantum ripstop fabric with Polartec Alpha inside to provide insulation.
The new Women’s Thermal Tights (£225) feature an articulated knee section and a zipped side pocket. All bibs, tights, and knickers in the collection are made from a soft fleece-backed fabric with a DWR (durable water repellent) treatment
Glasgow-based Frame Cycles is introducing its debut product, a cork and titanium saddle, at the Bespoked Handmade Bike Show this weekend.
Frame Cycles’ Evan Gray says that the brand “aims to create a range of beautiful and sustainable bicycle components and accessories”.
“The FR-1 Saddle harnesses cork’s natural properties – its light weight, durability, cushioning capacity, elasticity and water resistance – to eliminate the need for polymer-based materials in a modern bike saddle,” says Evan
The saddle’s sub-structure comprises a stamped titanium shell and grade 5 titanium rails. A water-based lacquer is designed to provide protection and weather resistance.
