Brompton and Barbour team up for new bike and urban clothing/bags collection

Anyone for a wax bike jacket? British brands launch collaboration aimed at urban cyclists, including clothing that’s designed for use on and off the bike
by Mat Brett
Mon, Sep 26, 2022 12:27
Folding bike brand Brompton has hooked up with countryside/outdoor specialist Barbour for a second time to produce a new collection of jackets, T-shirts and bags, as well as a special edition Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore bike.

The clothing is designed to be worn both on and off the bike, the styles including “safety features such as reflective panels and bright colours that can be tucked away when it’s time to dismount and hit the pavement”, according to Brompton.

Here are the highlights of the Barbour x Brompton collection…

Barbour x Brompton Bromdale Wax Jacket £379.00

2022 Barbour Men's Bromdale Wax available at Barbour.com_.jpeg

Brompton says, “The iconic Barbour wax cotton jacket is re-imagined for journeys on and off your Brompton bike.”

You get a detachable hood, 3M reflective details, airflow vents and a mesh panel lining. 

Barbour x Brompton Reversible Fold Quilt Jacket £229.00

2022 Barbour Women's Brompton Reversible Fold Quilt available at Barbour.com_.jpeg

Brompton says, “Inspired by Barbour’s original quilted jacket first introduced in the 1970s, this custom design can be worn two ways in a classic olive or high viz orange.”

It features a large patch pocket, ribbed cuffs and reflective tape.

Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore £1,895

2022 Barbour Brompton_9 copy.jpeg

This bike is Brompton’s existing C Line Explore in a Barbour special edition.

2022 Barbour Brompton_20 copy 2.jpeg

It’s a 6-gear set-up with an all-weather Brooks Cambium saddle – made using natural rubber and recycled materials – and Schwalbe Almotion touring tyres.

2022 Barbour Brompton_21 copy.jpeg

The price includes Barbour bags (holdall and pouch) designed to fit the bike.

The Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore comes in a custom Amble Sands paint finish – said to be “inspired by the beautiful stretch of shoreline near Barbour's base in South Shields” – with gold decals.

2022 Barbour Brompton Slowboy Steady available at Barbour.com_.jpeg

The range also includes T-shirts (£46.95) and several bags. The Barbour x Brompton Wax Holdall (£199), for example, is a 24-litre bag that’s designed to fit securely on the front of a Brompton.

2022 Barbour Weekend Bag_21.jpeg

“It unclicks in seconds and can be carried anywhere,” says Brompton. “Made by Barbour in their robust and durable 10oz wax cotton fabric, it features their distinctive classic tartan lining and a leather handle grip for an elegant and practical look.”

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

