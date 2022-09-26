Brompton and Barbour team up for new bike and urban clothing/bags collection

Folding bike brand Brompton has hooked up with countryside/outdoor specialist Barbour for a second time to produce a new collection of jackets, T-shirts and bags, as well as a special edition Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore bike.

Check out the bst folding bikes 2022 — portable bikes for convenient commuting

The clothing is designed to be worn both on and off the bike, the styles including “safety features such as reflective panels and bright colours that can be tucked away when it’s time to dismount and hit the pavement”, according to Brompton.

Here are the highlights of the Barbour x Brompton collection…

Barbour x Brompton Bromdale Wax Jacket £379.00

Brompton says, “The iconic Barbour wax cotton jacket is re-imagined for journeys on and off your Brompton bike.”

You get a detachable hood, 3M reflective details, airflow vents and a mesh panel lining.

Barbour x Brompton Reversible Fold Quilt Jacket £229.00

Brompton says, “Inspired by Barbour’s original quilted jacket first introduced in the 1970s, this custom design can be worn two ways in a classic olive or high viz orange.”

Take a look at our urban and hybrid bike reviews

It features a large patch pocket, ribbed cuffs and reflective tape.

Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore £1,895

This bike is Brompton’s existing C Line Explore in a Barbour special edition.

It’s a 6-gear set-up with an all-weather Brooks Cambium saddle – made using natural rubber and recycled materials – and Schwalbe Almotion touring tyres.

The price includes Barbour bags (holdall and pouch) designed to fit the bike.

Read our review of the Brompton P Line Urban 2022

The Barbour x Brompton C Line Explore comes in a custom Amble Sands paint finish – said to be “inspired by the beautiful stretch of shoreline near Barbour's base in South Shields” – with gold decals.

The range also includes T-shirts (£46.95) and several bags. The Barbour x Brompton Wax Holdall (£199), for example, is a 24-litre bag that’s designed to fit securely on the front of a Brompton.

“It unclicks in seconds and can be carried anywhere,” says Brompton. “Made by Barbour in their robust and durable 10oz wax cotton fabric, it features their distinctive classic tartan lining and a leather handle grip for an elegant and practical look.”

Get details of the whole Barbour x Brompton range here.