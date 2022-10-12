Fizik's new Tempo and Terra Artica GTX are windproof and waterproof winter shoes with three and two-bolt cleat attachments respectively. Fully insulated and fleece-lined, they promise to protect you from the "most severe cold, wet weather", and we reckon they look pretty cool too.

There's a definite chill in the air in the UK right now and for many of us, the first part of the body to suffer is our feet. There are two main ways of keeping them warm and dry: overshoes and winter boots. Both of these options can end up looking and feeling rather clunky but Fizik's new Tempo and Terra Artica GTX look a bit more like regular shoes.

> How to beat winter - Tips, tricks and clothing advice for making the most of riding through winter

Fizik has launched two variations of the Artica GTX: Tempo, a road-going version with a three-bolt cleat pattern, and the Terra, an off-road-orientated shoe (shown above) based on the current Atlas model with a two-bolt cleat pattern and more aggressive tread. Each has an RRP of £249.99.

> Best cycling overshoes 2022 — cold and wet weather foot protection

Both shoes feature high-density PU-laminated uppers paired with a lightweight GORE-TEX membrane. Fizik says that this "combines resilience with streamlined warmth for a nimble shoe that retains a high level of durability."

We've had a chance to look at both pairs of new shoes and the upper material does appear very wipe-cleanable.

> Suffering cold feet? Find out how to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

Waterproofing comes courtesy of the Gore-Tex Koala membrane which has also been optimised for better breathability (don't worry, no marsupials are involved at any stage). Fizik says that this means "while wet weather conditions are stopped at the surface, moisture molecules from sweat vapour inside the shoe can easily escape through billions of tiny pores, for warmer, drier feet on cold, wet winter cycling adventures."

The closure system consists of a large Velcro strap to secure the ankle and a single Boa L6 dial. Fizik says that this "makes micro-fit adjustments easy, even with bulky winter gloves".

> Best winter cycling gloves 2022 — keep your hands warm and dry

Inside, you'll find a soft, brushed-fleece lining which is said to increase both insulation and comfort. Unlike many winter boots, Fizik says that these are "true to fit" so there's no need to size up.

Take a look at the sole of the shoes and you'll notice that there aren't any ventilation holes for the cold air to creep in. The Artica range uses a nylon outsole commonly found on the R5 range which, in Fizik's own words, offers "moderate stiffness for efficient pedalling." It measures six out of 10 on Fizik's stiffness scale.

The cleat position is set slightly further back compared to standard "to better optimise pedalling efficiency and reduce knee compression."

The Tempo version will be offered in White/Black or Black/Black (shown above). The shoes are available from today in sizes 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes) with an RRP of £249.99.

The Tempos have a claimed weight of 319g per shoe (+ about 20g for the insole)

The Terra Allroad version meanwhile weighs in at 432g (+20g insole) and has an X5 nylon and rubber sole with a stiffness index of five out of 10. The offroad version, which Fizik says suit a wide range of riding styles from all-mountain to cross-country and gravel, has an identical price tag of £249.99.

The Terra Artica GTX will be offered in Black/Black and Purple/Black.

We have both sets coming in for review on road.cc, so check back soon for our full verdict on whether their performance is as good as their looks.

Would you consider the new Artica GTX range? Or will you be sticking to summer shoes and overshoes? Let us know in the comments section below...