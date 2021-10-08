Le Col Men’s Pro Bib Shorts

If you're spending £160 on a pair of bibshorts you might, quite rightly, expect a perfect finish. But while the Le Col Pro Bib Shorts are a good racy fit with a chamois that makes day-long rides comfortable, the finish leaves a lot to be desired.

The front panel is reasonably long, with wide bibs that help reduce pressure and make for a very comfortable fit. The Pro Dolomiti pad is quite deep and for the first few rides felt a little awkward, but it soon softened – it's actually pretty flexible, and I found it very comfortable.

If you don't like the black/white versions on test, there are full black and a navy/black options too. Sizing is broad – from XS up to 3XL – covering waist sizes from 74cm (29.1in) to 111mm (43.7in).

The fit is accurate to the size guide, giving a reasonable level of compression with no loose material.

Stitching issues

Our test pair had an issue with the cuffs: both silicone grippers were stitched on badly enough to pull the leg panels out of line and leave unsightly wrinkles. Assuming it was a one-off manufacturing fault, we asked for a replacement pair... which had exactly the same issue.

This quality of finish is something I would find disappointing on a £60 pair of shorts, let alone £160.

While this may be purely an unfortunate incident, having two pairs with identical problems doesn't bode well, and it's a location that stands out clearly.

This aside, I have used them on several day rides with no issues at all, as they're comfortable and breathable enough to stop them getting too sweaty even in hot weather – though they still don't quite match my favourites.

For the record, the Assos T.MilleShorts_s7 shorts (£100) and the Castelli Endurance 2s (£125) are my top picks for ultimate comfort.

Value

Retailing for £160, the Pro Bib Shorts are pitched against some of the highest quality shorts available, with high-scoring alternatives including the Pactimo Summit Classic bibs at £165, the MAAP Training Bibs at £141.79, and the 7mesh Mk3 bibs, which are £150 and scored a perfect 10.

Overall

While the Pro bibs offer day-long comfort, a good fit and impressive breathability, some of the stitching is questionable and really spoils the look. At this price, and against such impressive competition, that's unfortunately quite a serious blow against them.

Verdict

Comfortable and effective, but lacking the high-quality build and look the high price implies

