2021 Wahoo Kickr Trainer 2

Wahoo launch Kickr Direct Connect accessory for wired connections to protect against dropouts

The new Kickr Direct Connect can be plugged into the Kickr and an ethernet cable to create a hardwired connection
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Tue, Jan 26, 2021 13:11

First Published Jan 26, 2021

1

Wahoo has announced a new KICKR Direct Connect accessory that’s designed to ensure that you can complete virtual rides and races without losing signal.

About the worst thing you could imagine happening in an all-important workout or virtual race is the signal dropping out. You are pushing your body to its limits and all of a sudden… Disaster! Wahoo’s new attachment for its fifth generation Kickr indoor trainer is designed to prevent such nightmares.

The new Kickr accessory, called the Direct Connect (£74.99), attempts to solve the issue of dropouts and claims to be the world’s only device that allows riders to create a wired connection between an indoor turbo trainer and a home network. This enables users to ride with increased confidence and without having to worry about signal loss while working out.

Wahoo’s Direct Connect accessory is compatible with RGT Cycling, TrainerRoad, SUF Training System and FullGaz. But there is at least one key racing platform missing off this list, Zwift. Although, Wahoo does say “other platforms are expected to become compatible in the coming months, including Zwift”.

Wahoo Direct Connect 3
The new accessory to the Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer is said to “add a layer of security for riders whose riding environment is crowded with radio frequency (RF) signals, who regularly have problems with dropouts during their rides, or who require maximum confidence in their equipment for virtual rides and racing”.

Plug the Direct Connect into the Kickr and then connect an ethernet cable, on one side to either your computer or home network, and the other to the Direct Connect attached to your Kickr.

The fifth-generation Wahoo Kickr is currently the only Wahoo turbo trainers that is compatible with the new Kickr Direct Connect.

2021 Wahoo Kickr Direct Connect
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

