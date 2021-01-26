Wahoo launch Kickr Direct Connect accessory for wired connections to protect against dropouts

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
On one level, the meme makes no judgement about any physical attribute, that is all in the mind of the professionally offended....
Or as Feynman put it:
Matt, Can you reveal some of the much warmer gloves, to a man who suffers from cold hands?
Which is fine for those three products, but it would probably be useful to give at least some indication as to roughly where on this scale the rest...
I've simply lost faith in a process that is resulting in no greater feeling of safety or protection whilst out on the road riding, and that no...
All bikes and groupsets made outside the EU were previously subject to tariffs. This has not changed....
They shouldn't have to add it to the guidance or the law. It is surely something that we can all agree as being "Just Common Sense" (TM)....?
Currently using Vittoria Terreno 32mm , been pretty good this winter. Last year I was on Specialized Roubaix pro an excellent tyre lasted me well...
Someone posted a link to this pdf a while ago: https://productinfo.shimano.com/download/pdf/com/2.6/en It should tell you what's compatible with what.
Comparatively they're average in rolling resistance. saying a tyre rolls well is just BS bingo.