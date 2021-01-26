Wahoo launch Kickr Direct Connect accessory for wired connections to protect against dropouts

Wahoo has announced a new KICKR Direct Connect accessory that’s designed to ensure that you can complete virtual rides and races without losing signal.

About the worst thing you could imagine happening in an all-important workout or virtual race is the signal dropping out. You are pushing your body to its limits and all of a sudden… Disaster! Wahoo’s new attachment for its fifth generation Kickr indoor trainer is designed to prevent such nightmares.

The new Kickr accessory, called the Direct Connect (£74.99), attempts to solve the issue of dropouts and claims to be the world’s only device that allows riders to create a wired connection between an indoor turbo trainer and a home network. This enables users to ride with increased confidence and without having to worry about signal loss while working out.

Wahoo’s Direct Connect accessory is compatible with RGT Cycling, TrainerRoad, SUF Training System and FullGaz. But there is at least one key racing platform missing off this list, Zwift. Although, Wahoo does say “other platforms are expected to become compatible in the coming months, including Zwift”.

The new accessory to the Wahoo Kickr turbo trainer is said to “add a layer of security for riders whose riding environment is crowded with radio frequency (RF) signals, who regularly have problems with dropouts during their rides, or who require maximum confidence in their equipment for virtual rides and racing”.

Plug the Direct Connect into the Kickr and then connect an ethernet cable, on one side to either your computer or home network, and the other to the Direct Connect attached to your Kickr.

The fifth-generation Wahoo Kickr is currently the only Wahoo turbo trainers that is compatible with the new Kickr Direct Connect.

uk.wahoofitness.com