Is there anything left!? Basso chops 200g off it's Diamante, plus new releases from Giro, Selle San Marco, Alpitude and Shokbox

We spotted a new Basso at Eurobike, read all about it and the rest of this week's tech news here
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Sat, Jul 16, 2022 13:11

First Published Jul 14, 2022

2

With the Tour de France in full swing and Eurobike kicking off on Wednesday it's been another busy week. We've spotted loads of new tech but this new Basso had us most intrigued, are you a fan of the classic looks? Or would you prefer it looked like every other new bike with dropped seat stays?

Scroll down for more tech news...

Basso releases eighth generation Diamante

2023 basso Diamante eurobike red

The Diamante is Basso's longest-running line with the first generation launched 22 years ago, it features slightly more relaxed geometry than the Diamante SV and for the first time is disc-brake only. We spotted this at Eurobike with the cables now integrated through the bar and frame using a completely new cockpit; the seat post is also proprietary.

2023 basso Diamante eurobike cockpit

Basso says that they have managed to shave 200g off the previous generation to produce a 760g frameset that in top-tier builds will easily come in at under the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg for the complete bike.

2023 basso Diamante eurobike white

The Diamante is available in Stealth, Fade Opal White or Candy Red with prices starting from €6,395 (~£5,440) for a bike specced with Sram Force AXS and in-house Basso wheels.

Giro introduces Ethos Mips and Ethos MIPS Shield helmets 

Giro has announced new Ethos MIPS and Ethos MIPS Shield commuter helmets. The Ethos MIPS features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) soft rubber waterproof brim, while the Ethos MIPS Shield includes a clear eye shield.

2023 Giro Ethos MIPS helmet - 2

Both helmets feature integrated LED front white lights, rear red lights, and amber turn signals with four light modes that you can control via a handlebar remote. The system is rechargeable via micro-USB.

2023 Giro Ethos MIPS Shield helmet - 3

If you’re not up to date on MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), it’s designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain in the event of an impact. 

Find out all you need to know about MIPS 

They’ll be available in the autumn. We don’t have UK prices yet but they’re €289.95 (about £245).

2023 Giro Fixture MIPS II helmet - 1

Giro is also launching the Fixture MIPS II, an update of what it calls “the world’s best-selling helmet”. Again, it’ll be available in the autumn. We don’t have a UK price but it’ll be €89.95 

Get more info here 

Selle San Marco introduces 3D-printed saddles 

2023 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D saddle - 2

Brands like Fizik and Specialized already offer 3D-printed saddles and Selle San Marco will too with the introduction of the Shortfit 2.0 3D later in the year.

Fizik releases short-nosed 3D-printed Argo Adaptive saddle 

The new 3D cover is “printed in Italy with a custom and exclusive pattern designed by Selle San Marco”.

Specialized brings 3D-printed Mirror saddle tech to £290 Power Pro

2023 Selle San Marco Shortfit 2.0 3D saddle - 3

Selle San Marco says, “The saddle, developed with Carbon DLS (Direct Light Synthesis) technology, is characterised by different cushioning areas that form a progressive padding over the entire surface, guaranteeing the cyclist comfort and support while pedalling.”

Selle San Marco says that the Shortfit 2.0 3D will be available from the end of September with both carbon and hollow stainless steel rails, although we don’t have prices yet.

Get more info here 

Alpitude offers a 76g saddle priced at €420

2022 Alpitude Gardena Unica saddle - 3

Talking of posh perches, Alpitude has unveiled a limited edition Gardena Unica saddle that weighs a claimed 76g and is priced at €420 (around £355). Sixty are being produced by Alptitude founder Andrea Sega and each is numbered.

2022 Alpitude Gardena Unica saddle - 2

“Gardena Unica is produced using T1000G and T800S carbon from the well-known Toray company,” says Alpitude. “In addition to these top-quality fibres, Alpitude has played with the introduction of metal wires into carbon fibre. These filaments, available in Lava and Oceano, create a vibrant contrast with the black of the carbon fibre.”

2022 Alpitude Gardena Unica saddle - 1

The Alpitude Gardena Unica saddle is expected to be available in September. 

Get more info here 

Big brands to offer Classified Powershift-ready wheels

Classified has announced that seven leading wheel brands have committed to bringing Powershift-ready wheels to market. 

2022 Mavic Cosmic SL 45 Classified - 1

If you’ve not been paying attention, the Powershift hub uses a planetary 2x gear system that operates wirelessly and is powered by contactless energy transfer from the thru-axle. This effectively moves the functionality of the front derailleur into the rear hub. You still use a rear derailleur and a multi-speed cassette but there’s no need for two chainrings.

Check out Classified’s super-innovative Powershift drivetrain

Now DT Swiss, Mavic, Fast Forward, Enve, Reynolds, Boyd Cycling and Spinergy have said that they’ll bring Powershift-ready wheels to market.

The idea is “to give road and gravel cyclists a broad range of wheel options, designed to work perfectly in combination with the deep tech of the Powershift hub”.

Fast Forward, for example, will offer both its Drift and Ryot44 wheels with Classified hubs from the end of July, priced at €2,999 (around £2,550). 

Classified is also going to offer a hub-only solution.

2022 Classified Powershift hub only - 1

“The market acceptance by these leading wheel brands propelled [us] to launch a Powershift hub-only version [that] will be available to be purchased as a standalone product,” says Classified. “Now cyclists will have the opportunity to lace the game-changing Powershift technology into the rim of their choice.”

The Powershift hub kit will be sold in a package containing the shifting system, the smart thru-axle, the handlebar module and a cassette. Classified has 11- and 12-speed one-piece steel cassettes available, ranging from 11-27 to 11-40. The Powershift hub is compatible with most disc brake frames.

Get more info here 

Shokbox looks for crowdfunding investment for Premium travel case

Shokbox is seeking investment in its new Premium bike travel case on Kickstarter.

2022 Shokbox Premium Kickstarter - 1 (1)

Shokbox says that the case is “designed specifically to meet demand for bikes with integrated set ups, hydraulic hoses, one piece stems and TT bikes.”

Check out our review of the original Shokbox Orange Premium 

The new Premium allows you to pack your bike without removing the handlebar/stem or pedals. 

You need to pledge at least £399 to be in line to receive a Shokbox Premium case with expected delivery in September although, as we always point out, getting a product this way is not the same as buying through a retailer

Get more info here 

SunGod launches limited edition glasses

Sungod has released a short film called Momentum that tells the story of World Tour Team Liv Racing Xstra as they prepare to compete in the Tour de France Femmes.

2022 SunGod Vulcans Momentum - 1

To accompany the film launch, SunGod has created a limited-Edition pair of Momentum Vulcans (pictured, £170) and Velans (£160) which will be worn by Liv Racing Xstra in the race.

Get more info here

Showers Pass launches Ecolyte Elite, its “most eco-friendly jacket”

Showers Pass has introduced a new EcoLyte Elite Jacket which it calls its “most eco-friendly jacket to date”.

2022 Showers Pass EcoLyte Elite Jacket - 1

“The high-performance jacket features 100% recycled polyester face and lining fabrics, along with 100% recycled vent and pocket zippers,” says Showers Pass. “The polypropylene waterproof-breathable membrane uses low-temperature production and solvent-free lamination, further reducing the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.”

The EcoLyte Elite is a cycling fit with a full-zip front, chest pocket, large core vents, and a removable/adjustable brimmed hood that is said to be helmet compatible. Reflective accents improve low-light visibility, and a back pocket holds essentials or stows the 13.7oz jacket when not in use.

It’s available in men’s and women’s (pictured) cuts for £245.

Get more info here 

In case you missed it earlier in the week...

Basso
tech of the week
Giro
Selle San Marco
Alpitude
Shokbox
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

