Is there anything left!? Basso chops 200g off it's Diamante, plus new releases from Giro, Selle San Marco, Alpitude and Shokbox

With the Tour de France in full swing and Eurobike kicking off on Wednesday it's been another busy week. We've spotted loads of new tech but this new Basso had us most intrigued, are you a fan of the classic looks? Or would you prefer it looked like every other new bike with dropped seat stays?
Basso releases eighth generation Diamante
The Diamante is Basso's longest-running line with the first generation launched 22 years ago, it features slightly more relaxed geometry than the Diamante SV and for the first time is disc-brake only. We spotted this at Eurobike with the cables now integrated through the bar and frame using a completely new cockpit; the seat post is also proprietary.
Basso says that they have managed to shave 200g off the previous generation to produce a 760g frameset that in top-tier builds will easily come in at under the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg for the complete bike.
The Diamante is available in Stealth, Fade Opal White or Candy Red with prices starting from €6,395 (~£5,440) for a bike specced with Sram Force AXS and in-house Basso wheels.
Giro introduces Ethos Mips and Ethos MIPS Shield helmets
Giro has announced new Ethos MIPS and Ethos MIPS Shield commuter helmets. The Ethos MIPS features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) soft rubber waterproof brim, while the Ethos MIPS Shield includes a clear eye shield.
Both helmets feature integrated LED front white lights, rear red lights, and amber turn signals with four light modes that you can control via a handlebar remote. The system is rechargeable via micro-USB.
If you’re not up to date on MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), it’s designed to reduce rotational motion transferred to the brain in the event of an impact.
Selle San Marco says, “The saddle, developed with Carbon DLS (Direct Light Synthesis) technology, is characterised by different cushioning areas that form a progressive padding over the entire surface, guaranteeing the cyclist comfort and support while pedalling.”
Selle San Marco says that the Shortfit 2.0 3D will be available from the end of September with both carbon and hollow stainless steel rails, although we don’t have prices yet.
Talking of posh perches, Alpitude has unveiled a limited edition Gardena Unica saddle that weighs a claimed 76g and is priced at €420 (around £355). Sixty are being produced by Alptitude founder Andrea Sega and each is numbered.
“Gardena Unica is produced using T1000G and T800S carbon from the well-known Toray company,” says Alpitude. “In addition to these top-quality fibres, Alpitude has played with the introduction of metal wires into carbon fibre. These filaments, available in Lava and Oceano, create a vibrant contrast with the black of the carbon fibre.”
The Alpitude Gardena Unica saddle is expected to be available in September.
Big brands to offer Classified Powershift-ready wheels
Classified has announced that seven leading wheel brands have committed to bringing Powershift-ready wheels to market.
If you’ve not been paying attention, the Powershift hub uses a planetary 2x gear system that operates wirelessly and is powered by contactless energy transfer from the thru-axle. This effectively moves the functionality of the front derailleur into the rear hub. You still use a rear derailleur and a multi-speed cassette but there’s no need for two chainrings.
The idea is “to give road and gravel cyclists a broad range of wheel options, designed to work perfectly in combination with the deep tech of the Powershift hub”.
Fast Forward, for example, will offer both its Drift and Ryot44 wheels with Classified hubs from the end of July, priced at €2,999 (around £2,550).
Classified is also going to offer a hub-only solution.
“The market acceptance by these leading wheel brands propelled [us] to launch a Powershift hub-only version [that] will be available to be purchased as a standalone product,” says Classified. “Now cyclists will have the opportunity to lace the game-changing Powershift technology into the rim of their choice.”
The Powershift hub kit will be sold in a package containing the shifting system, the smart thru-axle, the handlebar module and a cassette. Classified has 11- and 12-speed one-piece steel cassettes available, ranging from 11-27 to 11-40. The Powershift hub is compatible with most disc brake frames.
The new Premium allows you to pack your bike without removing the handlebar/stem or pedals.
You need to pledge at least £399 to be in line to receive a Shokbox Premium case with expected delivery in September although, as we always point out, getting a product this way is not the same as buying through a retailer.
Showers Pass launches Ecolyte Elite, its “most eco-friendly jacket”
Showers Pass has introduced a new EcoLyte Elite Jacket which it calls its “most eco-friendly jacket to date”.
“The high-performance jacket features 100% recycled polyester face and lining fabrics, along with 100% recycled vent and pocket zippers,” says Showers Pass. “The polypropylene waterproof-breathable membrane uses low-temperature production and solvent-free lamination, further reducing the environmental impact of the manufacturing process.”
The EcoLyte Elite is a cycling fit with a full-zip front, chest pocket, large core vents, and a removable/adjustable brimmed hood that is said to be helmet compatible. Reflective accents improve low-light visibility, and a back pocket holds essentials or stows the 13.7oz jacket when not in use.
It’s available in men’s and women’s (pictured) cuts for £245.
