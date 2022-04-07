Support road.cc

Fizik releases short-nosed 3D-printed Argo Adaptive saddle range starting from £259

New saddle features “zonal cushioning” for improved comfort and stability, and is available in 140mm and 150mm widths
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Apr 07, 2022 10:05
0

Fizik has expanded its Argo saddle range with the new Argo Adaptive saddle featuring a 3D printed “digital-padding” upper that aims to improve comfort with its optimisation for varying postures and sit bone positions. 

2022 Fizik Argo Adaptive 4

The Argo Adaptive combines 3D printing technology manufactured by a specialist company called Carbon with Fizik’s saddle pressure mapping data to create tailored “zonal cushioning”. This is not the first time Fizik has made use of the technology, it already has a 3D-printed upper on its performance Antares Versus Evo Adaptive range which has proved to give some real benefits. 

> Review: Fizik Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive Saddle

2022 Fizik Argo Adaptive 7

Fizik says the new Argo Adaptive is suited to those who are looking for long-lasting comfort on a versatile saddle that provides both stability and balance. 

2022 Fizik Argo Adaptive 2

The unique 3D printed lattice structure is said to be tuned for different loading patterns across the whole saddle. According to the Fizik, the result of this is a shape that’s optimised for varying postures and sit bone positions.

2022 Fizik Argo Adaptive 3

Originally developed in partnership with former British Cycling head physiotherapist Phil Burt, the short-nose shape is designed to encourage stability and relieve pressure on soft tissue, which Fizik says increases power output and allows riders to become more aerodynamic. 

> 16 of the best short saddles - compare the new generation of fast seats

“Where a traditional saddle shape encourages riders to shift their position frequently, the new Argo Adaptive puts the rider in a planted position, offering greater stability, comfort and weight distribution,” Fizik says. 

The top tier R1 with carbon rails is priced at £299, and will be available in two sizes: 140mm (190g) and 150mm (196g).

2022 Fizik Argo Adaptive 1

> 29 of the best high-performance lightweight saddles

The more affordable R3 version with kium alloy rails costs £40 less with its price of £259, and both widths weigh 34g more, with the 140mm size weighing 224g and the 150mm width weighing 230g. 

We have the R3 in for review, so will be sharing our thoughts on this new 3D-printed option soon...

www.fizik.com 

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

