Fizik releases short-nosed 3D-printed Argo Adaptive saddle range starting from £259

Fizik has expanded its Argo saddle range with the new Argo Adaptive saddle featuring a 3D printed “digital-padding” upper that aims to improve comfort with its optimisation for varying postures and sit bone positions.

The Argo Adaptive combines 3D printing technology manufactured by a specialist company called Carbon with Fizik’s saddle pressure mapping data to create tailored “zonal cushioning”. This is not the first time Fizik has made use of the technology, it already has a 3D-printed upper on its performance Antares Versus Evo Adaptive range which has proved to give some real benefits.

Fizik says the new Argo Adaptive is suited to those who are looking for long-lasting comfort on a versatile saddle that provides both stability and balance.

The unique 3D printed lattice structure is said to be tuned for different loading patterns across the whole saddle. According to the Fizik, the result of this is a shape that’s optimised for varying postures and sit bone positions.

Originally developed in partnership with former British Cycling head physiotherapist Phil Burt, the short-nose shape is designed to encourage stability and relieve pressure on soft tissue, which Fizik says increases power output and allows riders to become more aerodynamic.

“Where a traditional saddle shape encourages riders to shift their position frequently, the new Argo Adaptive puts the rider in a planted position, offering greater stability, comfort and weight distribution,” Fizik says.

The top tier R1 with carbon rails is priced at £299, and will be available in two sizes: 140mm (190g) and 150mm (196g).

The more affordable R3 version with kium alloy rails costs £40 less with its price of £259, and both widths weigh 34g more, with the 140mm size weighing 224g and the 150mm width weighing 230g.

We have the R3 in for review, so will be sharing our thoughts on this new 3D-printed option soon...

www.fizik.com