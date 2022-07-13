Garmin releases Edge Explore 2 GPS with battery life up to 24 hours

Garmin has unveiled its new Edge Explore 2 GPS computer that’s designed as an easy-to-use option for casual cyclists and e-bike riders.

Garmin says that the Edge Explore 2 is simple to set up and allows you to easily plan a ride on popular roads and trails or setup a route that avoids high-traffic areas using its existing Treadline popularity routing. This takes ride data from other Garmin users to determine the best routes and help you avoid high-traffic areas.

The Edge Explore 2 is also designed to help you manage your effort with ClimbPro, a feature that displays an overview of the ascent and gradient of an upcoming climb.

“Featuring up to 16 hours of battery life in demanding use and up to 24 hours in battery saver mode, the Edge Explore 2 series is preloaded with intuitive, high-contrast Garmin cycle maps so riders can view popular roads and trails, high-traffic areas and searchable points of interest – all from a 3-inch touchscreen that is responsive and easy to read in all riding conditions,” says Garmin.

If you’re riding an e-bike, the Edge Explore 2 will give you a dedicated e-bike status screen showing battery life and it can offer navigation guidance and alerts based on battery status, assist level and the preplanned course.

As long as you have a compatible e-bike, the new Edge Power Mount that’s included with the Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle lets you charge your computer as you ride.

Many familiar Garmin features are available on the Edge Explore 2. For example, you can create courses through the Garmin Connect app – as well as Strava, Komoot, and so on – and sync them to your computer. You’ll then get turn-by-turn navigation to keep you on course.

You can also pair your Edge Explore 2 to your smartphone to receive text messages and alerts as you ride.

The Edge Explore 2 is available now and has a suggested retail price of £249.99.

The Edge Explore 2 Power Mount Bundle, which includes the Edge Power Mount – that lets you charge your computer as you ride an e-bike, remember – has a suggested retail price of £339.99. You can also buy the Edge Power Mount separately for £109.99.

The Explore 2 is one of the more accessible Garmin Edge computers in terms of price. The Edge 130 Plus is considerably cheaper at £169.99, although this one is black and white screen and doesn’t have a touchscreen.

The Edge 530 is £259.99. This is a performance-focused device that also offers mapping although it is operated via buttons rather than a touchscreen. Garmin claims a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Get more info at www.garmin.com.