FSA updates K-Force electronic groupset to be 12-speed and disc brake-only

FSA has announced a new version of its K-Force groupset that’s 12-speed, coming into line with the top-end groupsets from Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo. FSA has also binned the rim brakes of the previous incarnation, making the groupset disc brake-only.

We reviewed the original FSA K-Force groupset back in 2018 and said it was a welcome addition to the market but not as smooth in operation as the likes of Shimano Di2 or SRAM eTap.

The new FSA K-Force groupset is similar in that you get a set of standalone shifters that communicate with the control unit mounted on the front derailleur via ANT+. From here on in, things are controlled via wires from the internal battery for power to the derailleurs, and for the front and rear derailleurs to talk to each other.

The shifters are powered by coin cells while the battery for the rear section of the groupset is rechargeable.

Shimano’s latest Dura-Ace and Ultegra Di2 groupsets are each similar in that they’re semi-wireless – the shifters aren’t wired to the rest of the system – although the communication goes via the rear derailleur.

It’s no surprise that FSA has moved to 12-speed to come onto level terms with all of its key rivals, nor is it any surprise that it has dropped rim brakes, the market being hugely disc brake orientated at the upper level.

Here are details of the individual components direct from FSA…

K-Force Team Edition BB386EVO Crankset

• Hollow 3K carbon fibre arms

• Carbon composite arms

• AL7075 100% CNC chainrings

• 30mm CNC machined AL7050 BB386EVO spindle

• Crank lengths - 165, 167.5, 170, 172.5, 175mm

• Chainrings - 54/40T, 50/34T, 46/30T

• Claimed weight - 544 grams (54/40T)

K-Force WE 12-speed Disc Brake Shifters

• Lever reach adjustment

• Composite lever blade

• Coin cell battery – CR2032

• Claimed weight – 405g / pair

K-Force WE 12-speed Rear Derailleur

• Max capacity: 32T

• Carbon finish and composite

• Claimed weight – 240g

K-Force WE 12-speed Front Derailleur

• K-Force WE 2X12 speed system

• 70 ms shift time

• Auto-trimming

• Chainring sizes – 53/40T, 52/39T, 50/37T, 46/33T

• Tooth difference: 16T-19T

• Claimed weight – 159g

K-Force WE Battery

• 1100 mAh

• Rechargeable

• Compatible with FSA seatpost adaptor – Ø27.2 & Ø31.6 seatposts



K-Force WE Rotor

• Two-piece rotor with forged aluminium carrier

• Double disc ground stainless steel rub ring • 6 Bolts or Centerlock

• 160mm and 140mm rotors

• Claimed weight – 125g (160mm - 6 Bolts)

K-Force WE 12-speed Cassette

• Cast and heat-treated one-piece cassette

• 13% weight reduction from previous generation

• Combinations: 11-25T, 11-28T, 11-32T

• Claimed weight – 195g (11-32T)

K-Force WE 12-speed chain

• 5.6mm width

• Nickel plated finish

• Claimed weight – 250g (116 Links)



Total groupset claimed weight - 2,390g