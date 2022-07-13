Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
FSA updates K-Force electronic groupset to be 12-speed and disc brake-only

FSA updates K-Force electronic groupset to be 12-speed and disc brake-only

Semi-wireless system gets an upgrade, but rim brakes are out
by Mat Brett
Wed, Jul 13, 2022 13:09
2

FSA has announced a new version of its K-Force groupset that’s 12-speed, coming into line with the top-end groupsets from Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo. FSA has also binned the rim brakes of the previous incarnation, making the groupset disc brake-only.

We reviewed the original FSA K-Force groupset back in 2018 and said it was a welcome addition to the market but not as smooth in operation as the likes of Shimano Di2 or SRAM eTap.

Check out our review of the previous generation FSA K-Force WE groupset 

The new FSA K-Force groupset is similar in that you get a set of standalone shifters that communicate with the control unit mounted on the front derailleur via ANT+. From here on in, things are controlled via wires from the internal battery for power to the derailleurs, and for the front and rear derailleurs to talk to each other.

The shifters are powered by coin cells while the battery for the rear section of the groupset is rechargeable.

Shimano’s latest Dura-Ace and Ultegra Di2 groupsets are each similar in that they’re semi-wireless – the shifters aren’t wired to the rest of the system – although the communication goes via the rear derailleur.

Read our review of the Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset 

It’s no surprise that FSA has moved to 12-speed to come onto level terms with all of its key rivals, nor is it any surprise that it has dropped rim brakes, the market being hugely disc brake orientated at the upper level. 

Here are details of the individual components direct from FSA…

K-Force Team Edition BB386EVO Crankset

2022 FSA K-Force chainset - 1.jpeg

• Hollow 3K carbon fibre arms 
• Carbon composite arms
• AL7075 100% CNC chainrings 
• 30mm CNC machined AL7050 BB386EVO spindle
 • Crank lengths - 165, 167.5, 170, 172.5, 175mm 
• Chainrings - 54/40T, 50/34T, 46/30T 
• Claimed weight - 544 grams (54/40T) 

K-Force WE 12-speed Disc Brake Shifters

2022 FSA K-Force lever brake - 1.jpeg

 • Lever reach adjustment
 • Composite lever blade
 • Coin cell battery – CR2032 
• Claimed weight – 405g / pair 

K-Force WE 12-speed Rear Derailleur

2022 FSA K-Force rear derailleur - 1.jpeg

• Max capacity: 32T 
• Carbon finish and composite 
• Claimed weight – 240g

K-Force WE 12-speed Front Derailleur

2022 FSA K-Force front derailleur - 1.jpeg

• K-Force WE 2X12 speed system
 • 70 ms shift time
 • Auto-trimming
 • Chainring sizes – 53/40T, 52/39T, 50/37T, 46/33T
• Tooth difference: 16T-19T 
• Claimed weight – 159g

K-Force WE Battery

2022 FSA K-Force battery - 1.jpeg

• 1100 mAh 
• Rechargeable
 • Compatible with FSA seatpost adaptor – Ø27.2 & Ø31.6 seatposts 
 
K-Force WE Rotor 

2022 FSA K-Force rotor - 1.jpeg

• Two-piece rotor with forged aluminium carrier 
• Double disc ground stainless steel rub ring • 6 Bolts or Centerlock 
• 160mm and 140mm rotors 
• Claimed weight – 125g (160mm - 6 Bolts) 

K-Force WE 12-speed Cassette  

2022 FSA K-Force cassette - 1.jpeg

• Cast and heat-treated one-piece cassette
 • 13% weight reduction from previous generation 
• Combinations: 11-25T, 11-28T, 11-32T 
• Claimed weight – 195g (11-32T) 

K-Force WE 12-speed chain  

2022 FSA K-Force Chain - 1.jpeg

• 5.6mm width
 • Nickel plated finish 
• Claimed weight – 250g (116 Links) 
 
Total groupset claimed weight - 2,390g

2022 FSA K-Force
groupsets
Shimano
SRAM
Campagnolo
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments