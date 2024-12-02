David Millar's cycling clothing brand CHPT3 enters liquidation and ceases trading immediately

CHPT3, the cycling clothing brand founded by former pro racer David Millar, has entered liquidation and ceased trading with immediate effect.
The brand's website now just displays a statement communicating the news, the notice saying that Wilson Field Limited has been instructed to assist in the liquidation and CHPT3 has "now ceased to trade".
It states: "The Directors of CHPT3 Limited have instructed Wilson Field Limited to assist in the formalities of a Creditors Voluntary Liquidation. The Company has now ceased to trade. Creditors will be contacted by Wilson Field Limited in due course. Any queries can be directed to Wilson Field Limited who can be contacted on +44 (0) 114 2352 6780."
The news comes just three months after the launch of the brand's Transit shoe, a £200 urban commuter shoe that aimed to combine the "power of a pro cycling shoe and the comfort of a luxury sneaker" and was brought to life by ex-Adidas designer James Carnes.
It was a product launch that made plenty of noise in the cycling world and the Transit received an impressive 9/10 score when we reviewed it. We've contacted Millar for comment but had not heard back at the time of publication.
> "I've rediscovered my love of cycling": David Millar and James Carnes of CHPT3 on appealing to every cyclist and designing a commuter shoe you can wear with a suit… and down a Swiss mountain
Back on the other side of the autumn when the Transit was released, Millar told the road.cc Podcast how the last few years have helped him "rediscover my love of cycling" and that it had "given a whole new impetus to what we want to do, which is to start to change people's perception of all types of cycling", through CHPT3.
"It's very easy to find yourself locked in and only think about people who are in your 'area'," he told us. "Whether it's road cycling, mountain biking, or urban commuter cycling, it's a really strange world, cycling, where every niche has its moat around it, and everyone stays very firmly within their island. And with CHPT3, we really wanted to start to bleed out of that and transfer across, not only those different ideas within cycling, but to start thinking of things outside it that we can bring in."
While the exact circumstances around CHPT3 have not been disclosed, it has been a turbulent and challenging time for the bike industry in recent years.
Just last month, Scottish cycling clothing brand Endura posted a £14m loss, while we recently revealed that fellow clothing manufacturer Rapha's losses had doubled to £22.7m, the brand's seventh consecutive year in the red.
More recently, the major UK cycling distributor I-ride entered administration, although its British bike brand Orro was subsequently saved following investment.
> Collapse of major UK cycling distributor "huge shock" after investor pulled out of Orro Bikes deal "at the very last minute" – but hope "someone in the industry" will rescue business
In August, Evans Cycles posted a £22.8m loss, while last week we revealed that Wiggle's administrators reported the beleaguered retail giant made £10.4m profit during its administration, the intellectual property and brand subsequently being bought in a cut-price deal by Mike Ashley's Frasers Group.
If the likes of Rapha and Endura are losing millions, then small businesses like CHPT3 are almost certain to fall by the wayside. Most new businesses fail within the first 2-3 years. At least they gave it a go, something the vast majority commenting negatively obviously haven't tried.
It's extremely hard times throughout the industry regardless of which sector you actually sit within. For me within the logistics industry you'd think Black Friday and Cyber Monday would be a licence to print money, but we are being screwed so far down by the likes of Amazon, that any profit there previously was, has now disappeared down the pan.
God knows what it'll be like next April when increased employers National Insurance contributions will need to be factored in. It's going to cost my business over £30k and eat into what is already a shrinking profit margin every year.
Perhaps not unexpected - a recent and very candid podcast with Matt Stephens revealed that David Millar has undergone a somewhat turbulent few years. It makes for an interesting listen, so won't reveal it here.
As for the man himself, I really admired him as a young pro and remember his fall from grace. Anyone remember IMT? His return to cycling was welcome but... he appeared to become a face not only for anti-dopjng, but a newer and wealthier cycling clientele who enjoyed curated Rapha cycling holidays and drove Maserati's. Not sure that's a bad thing, but I guess CHPT3 was somewhat embelematic of that.
As for the brand, Millar spoke of its demise in the podcast. However, the implication was one of a withdrawal from the business and not its collapse. You were left under no doubt though that it wasn't long for trading. I do hope that there were no purchasers and suppliers who have been left high and dry by this announcement.
Should have lead with
> CHPT3 files for Chapter 11
(Though not technically correct as it's not a US company)
Shame as I have a lot of time for him despite his past, the ineos grenadier thing and the pic of him drinking madri with ned on a podcast 🙂 was always a bit pricey for my pocket but if anyone sees those chpt3 shoes or bromptons going cheap let me know!!!
Shame it didn't work out; pity some people on here make jest out of someone elses misfortune. His books are very good and he put his hands up to cheating; shouldn't be a reason to damn him for his post-cycling career. Given the effort they put into the shoes (rated highly on this website), it sounds like top-quality kit. I like the way he shows that there is more to cycling than drop-bar, carbon, deep-section wheeled bikes and black lycra; even made a Brompton look cool. Need a bit more of that if we want a continental style approach to cycling in the UK and more people riding bikes.
I liked the clothing. Very good quality and great customer service. Guess it's a very crowded marketplace though.
FWIW, I could handle his former association with the sport's murky past. What did for me was when he got one of those RIDICULOUS Grenadier tanks.
Was never a fan. I think the fact that he cheated in racing stoped me from buying his brand kit, which was mostly rebranded Castelli clothing in the early days. His commentary, was like big Maggies- self indulgient. Hope he can move on and away and find peace
Holding his hands up and admitting that he cheated, once caught, makes him a better man than a lot of his contemporaries. There were a few who did more to blow the whistle, and didn't get the rewards he did, but I don't know of any evidence that he actively participated in their exclusion.
As for his self-indulgence, I can see that a bit, but all former sportspeople who turn to commentating tell stories based on their experiences, which are subject to the same selective memory most of us have. I thought he was quite good, once he learnt to stop saying every racing scenario was "perfect", after the first year or so in the job. But everyone is entitled to their personal preferences.
At least he isn't palling up with Lance Armstrong to do a bit of casual revisionism to pay off his debts.
Another one for Mike Ashley's Frasers Group to snap up and besmirch?
Not a great few weeks for Millar, one way and another.
An ultra trendy brand that no one knows how to pronounce? Reminds me of Prince turning himself into a symbol...before turning back into Prince when everyone started calling him Symbol 🙂
I'd assumed it was "Chapter 3"?*
*Like "Aberdeen" / ABRDN
Cheap Tour 3?
Chop a tire 3 (perhaps some splinter group of the tyre extinguishers)?
Ache Patria?
Probably cruel but I always thought it was a bit foolish of Millar to associate with a brand whose name, at a quick glance without the reading glasses on, can easily be mistaken for CHEATS.
He made a good tennis racket, I'll give him that.
Anyway, CHPT3 always struck me as a bit of a vanity project.
Chapter 3 innit? Like the third chapter of his life. I'm sure it was explained on the site.
I have a couple of their things bought in sales and they're excellent quality.
Shame the business didn't work.