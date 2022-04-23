Is Scott’s updated Addict eRide the stealthiest e-bike around? Plus new stuff from Castelli, Adidas, DMT, Met, and a new tool to help you set up your cleats perfectly

Catch up with all of this week’s big – and not so big – bike and equipment news, starting with a couple of new e-bikes that really don't look e-bikes until you look closely.

Is Scott’s updated Addict eRide the stealthiest e-bike around?

Have you ever seen an e-bike that looks less like an e-bike than Scott’s Addict eRide? It has just been updated with Mahle’s latest hub motor setup, the X20, helping to bring the overall bike weight is down to just 10.6kg. That’s a couple of kilos lighter than the Scott Addict eRide Premium we reviewed last year.

Read our review of the 2021 Scott Addict eRide Premium

As our sister title ebiketips reported, the new rear hub is just 1.399kg – a full 500g lighter than the previous version. The total weight of the system is 3.2kg, making it the lightest e-bike system on the market, and it’s all but invisible.

“Impressively, this downsizing comes with a significant increase in claimed maximum torque from 40Nm to 60Nm,” says ebiketips.

Mahle’s new X20 system is also used in Wilier’s new Filante Hybrid e-road bike that we told you about earlier in the week.

Check out the Wilier Filante Hybrid e-road bike here

Wilier has hidden the button and display of Mahle’s new iWoc interface in the stem section of the integrated aero handlebars.

What do you think about e-bikes disguised as standard road bikes: a good move or something that’s going to wreak havoc on group rides? Let us know in the comments.

Does this cleat setting up tool sound useful to you? Or nah?

Bike Energy Lab Ltd.’s Cleat Key is a tool designed to help any cyclist properly install their road bike cleats, and it has been hugely popular on Kickstarter. Over £26,000 has been pledged so far, easily passing the £3,793 goal.

“The Cleat Key is the only tool we know of that tells you quickly, clearly and accurately what the cleat rotation angle is,” says the brand. “It's accurate, precise, and consistent.”

Why do you need to get your cleat positioning right? “A properly positioned bike cleat ensures maximum power and performance, and decreases the risk of injury,” the brand points out.

As the Cleat Key is transparent you can see what you are doing when you are setting up the cleat on the shoe, and it works with both Look Keo and Shimano SPD-SL road cleats.

New Adidas eyewear incoming…

adidas Sport eyewear has just released its new SP0057 model with HDC lenses that are designed to optimise vision on any terrain.

The lightweight and flexible TR90 wrap frame is claimed to offer the maximum protection, while the new HDC lenses highlight colours and contrasts to improve performance and safety in various light conditions.

The adjustable nose pads and flexible temples with the rubber on the inside are said to ensure comfort and maximum grip, regardless of the activity.

When the pace is rising and you’re soaked in sweat, dynamic aeration technology is claimed to keep fog at bay. “The anti-fogging system is guaranteed by a series of holes on the top-bar,” says adidas.

The security block hinge is a mechanism that keeps the temples secured in only two positions, open or closed. adidas explains that the feature offers two main advantages: “First, the hinge is much more durable than standard designs; second, once closed, the temples are blocked to prevent contact between the end-tips and the lenses, preventing them from getting damaged.”

Check out La Passione’s new Wind Collection

La Passione has brought out two new products in men’s and women’s specific fits to help riders face unpredictable situations or to slip on before tackling a long descent.

The Wind Gilet (£76) is a windbreaker that’s claimed to take up very little space.

“It is made of ripstop mono fabric, a material characterised by a flat surface that blocks the passage of air without creating volume, thus drastically reducing bulk,” La Passione explains.

The Wind Jacket (£110) is made from the same fabric, which also makes it a practical item to have with you at all times.

“This garment has excellent breathability thanks also to a special opening under the armpit which promotes ventilation,” La Passione adds.

Do you want to see your Strava activities together like this?

inonemap.com is a new free website that helps you find previous rides by allowing you to view multiple Strava activities on a single interactive map. You can filter your activities by date, distance, speed and activity type too.

By clicking on a route in the map a popup window opens and shows more information on including the distance, elevation gain, of the ride. You can then view the ride on Strava or download the GPX file directly from the inonemap.com site.

Find That Ride is another website that populates a map with all of your activities and Strava routes, allowing you to browse and click on specific activities that are linked back to their original Strava page. The idea is that this format, which is not offered by Strava, can help you find previous rides.

A 5000 lumen bike light that weighs just 49g has smashed crowdfunding goal Kickstarter

BYB Tech's Focus One is described as "the first ultraportable high-beam light for your bicycle" and it has now more than 410% funded, with over £70,000 raised on Kickstarter.

The light can be operated with a remote trigger directly on your handlebars, and while it promises a ton of smart features, and a beam that can pump out a massive 5000 lumen flash, less is more as the unit weighs a mere 49g.

BYB Tech says Focus One is the "world's smallest 5000 lumens bike light" rather than the smallest out there. This 5000 lumen claim is referring to the Focus One's ultra high-beam flash mode, that can be triggered by a small button on the unit itself or via the handlebar remote. You can use it up to 500 times on a single charge if you've set it to the max power; of course that means there's an app for the light, which allows you to customise modes and the strength of the beam.

The Kickstarter closes on Monday April 26 at 9am, so you still have time to pick up an early-bird discounted price at the Kickstarter page here.

DMT unveils 2022 Giro d’Italia shoe

DMT has revealed its 2022 Giro d’Italia shoe... and it’s a head-turner. The shoe is DMT’s top-of-the-range 3D-knit KR0 with pink and black flashes of colour combined with a dual Boa Li2 dial closure. A Giro d’Italia logo is positioned on the crank side of the heel counter.

DMT continues its sponsorship of UCI WorldTeam UAE Emirates this season, and the riders will use this limited edition model in this year’s Giro which starts in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday 6th May 2022.

When we reviewed the DMT KR0s earlier in the year we were impressed by their breathability and super-stiff soles and called them “some of the most comfortable cycling shoes money can buy”.

Read our review of the DMT KR0 here

Speaking of money, they have a price tag that reflects their high-end status: £389.99. They’ll be available from early May from chickencyclekit.co.uk or local independent bike dealers.

Met launches Urbex MIPS e-bike/urban helmet

Met has launched a new e-bike/urban lid called the Urbex MIPS that it describes as “one of the safest helmets out there”.

The Urban MIPS has NTA 8776 certification which is a Dutch standard for higher speed e-bikes.

“Being NTA-certified, the MET Urbex MIPS is able to dissipate significantly more impact energy [than] a standard helmet,” says MET. “An NTA EPS (expanded polystyrene) shell has 10% more impact-tested coverage around the two most sensitive brain areas: the back and the temples.”

As the name indicates, the helmet also features a MIPS protection system.

Find out everything you need to know about MIPS

The Met Urbex Mips features a magnetic USB rear LED with a battery life of up to six hours, Met’s existing Safe-T Heta fit system, a Fidlock magnetic buckle, and a padded chinstrap.

It’s priced at £160 and is available now.

Castelli releases tech-packed Free Aero RC bibshort update

Italian clothing brand Castelli has released new versions of its top-level Free Aero RC short that, it boasts, are the most comfortable ever.

The short section now comprises five panels rather than 10, so there are fewer seams, and there’s no gripper or elastic to keep the ends of the legs in place because, Castelli says, there’s no need.

The Progetto X² Air seamless seatpad comes with two densities of foam plus gel pads while open weave straps on the bib versions are designed to maximise airflow.

It’s a small detail in the overall scheme of things but all logos are either stitched in place or embossed so they’re not going to crack or flake over time – which is something Castelli shorts have been prone to over the years.

Men’s and women’s versions are available at prices from £160. We’ll have a review on road.cc soon.

Find out more

“We’re carbon neutral” - Schwalbe are taking steps in becoming the most sustainable bicycle tyre brand out there

Schwalbe says it strives to be the most sustainable bicycle manufacturer in the world, and it explains that this is why Schwalbe UK began working with Planet Zero in 2021 to help measure its operational carbon footprint.

“This was calculated to be 70.46tCO2e and by purchasing 210tCO2e of verified carbon credits to rebalance the organisation’s operational greenhouse gas emissions for 2021/2022, we have successfully achieved not only carbon neutrality for our Scope 1, 2 and operational Scope 3 emissions in accordance with PAS 2060, but also a carbon positive certification,” the brand says.

Schwalbe has invested in carbon credit projects which together ensure that 28,752 hectares of forest is maintained as protected habitat for high conservation value species; a small first step on the way to achieving the company’s sustainability goals.

In addition to the Planet Zero initiative, Schwalbe has invested a total of £136,000 in renewable energy solar panels in recent years. Along with the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to help cut the emissions from its vehicle fleet, of which nearly 50% is now fully electric, Schwalbe explains that this investment makes a significant contribution to its overall sustainability strategy.

