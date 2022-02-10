DMT KR0 Road Shoe Grey

The DMT KR0 Road Shoes are hugely comfortable, breathable and light. Using a knitted upper means that they mould to your feet, and if aerodynamics is your thing, there is little bulk to hold you back. They aren't the easiest to get on, though, and the price will raise a few eyebrows.

We've seen a fair few shoes get the knitted treatment, and you certainly do get some added benefits over a more traditional synthetic leather upper.

The stretchy nature of the mesh means the KR0s literally wrap around your foot, feeling like your favourite pair of slippers. But while it aids the fit, it does make them a bit of a faff to get on, with the opening not stretching much to let your foot in.

It did get a bit easier over time as the material developed a little more give, and I also worked out a specific way to wiggle my foot in. And after pulling them on and off plenty of times over the test period I didn't do any damage to the heel.

At just 496g (size 45) they are lighter than most, and that's noticeable when you are riding, especially on longer outings.

Boa Li2s

For closure, the KR0s use dual Boa dials, which tension or release a wire across the top of the foot. It's a very good system, spreading the pressure over the top of the foot without causing any hotspots. It's also easy to adjust on the fly.

The dials used here are Boa's new Li2 models, which are made from recycled plastic and have a lower profile than previous versions. This makes it easier to wear overshoes over the top, ideal in the winter months that I've been testing the KR0s as these shoes are very breathable.

Sole

Flip the shoe over and you'll find a full carbon fibre sole that is impressively stiff. DMT doesn't rave on about stiffness or use stiffness ratings, but let me just say these are up there with some of the stiffest I've worn.

I got on well with the shape, too; the arch isn't too pronounced, and I found the sole to be supportive without feeling overly harsh on rough roads.

The soles also feature a massive amount of vents to aid airflow.

The KR0s are drilled for three-bolt cleat systems and are compatible with Look's memory adjustment system, which enables you to swap the cleats without having to realign them.

The overall quality is very high, with tidy stitching under the inner sole and all around the upper. The mesh is hardwearing and scuff resistant too, and despite being exposed to plenty of salt and mud-covered roads they have continued to clean up well.

As well as this grey, the shoes are available in coral or black.

Value

At £354.99 a pair they are hardly what you'd call a bargain, but that is still cheaper than Fizik's Vento Stabilita Carbon road shoe at £374.99 and Specialized's S-Works Ares, a penny more at £375.

Conclusion

Overall, the KR0s are a very comfortable pair of shoes, and light too, though considering their breathability they are definitely going to be reserved for the warmest of days. They aren't cheap, but nor are they over the top when compared to the competition.

Verdict

A big outlay, but worth it if you want some of the most comfortable cycling shoes money can buy

