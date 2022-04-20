Can you tell it's an e-bike? Wilier launches Filante Hybrid e-road bike with all new miniature motor

Wilier has launched the Filante Hybrid electric top-end racing bike with what is claimed to be the “lightest pedal assist system in the world”, the new X20 motor by Mahle. Improved battery management and greater integration for better aerodynamics are claimed to have resulted in energy savings of 8%.

Wilier says the new Filante Hybrid was designed with a very specific objective, “to help you go faster while minimising strain”.

“By combining the new Mahle X20 system with everything we know about aerodynamic efficiency and by using composite materials, we have raised even further the performance of the Cento10 Hybrid,” Wilier explains.

The Filante Hybrid closely resembles the Filante SLR that’s used by Astana’s pro riders.

The battery is integrated in the downtube of this top end e-road bike, and it has a capacity of 250Wh. An additional bottle-shaped battery can add 185Wh to the system.

The Filante Hybrid has a geometry that’s similar to Wilier’s endurance models, though. When it comes to tyre clearance, you’ve got space for up to 32mm wide tyres.

Lightweight motor and rear thru-axle design

The Filante Hybrid features a new miniaturised motor, the X20, that delivers 40Nm of torque despite the complete system weighing just 3.5kg.

The wheel that houses the new Mahle X20 motor can be assembled and disassembled quickly, just like on a traditional thru-axle racing bike, Wilier points out.

There are no cables to be connected or disconnected. “It’s all done when you insert the wheel”, Wilier puts it simply.

The rear dropout has a slider with a built-in electrical connector which, according to Wilier, ensures the hub positions itself directly in contact with the battery, quickly and with no risk of misalignment.

For easy maintenance or replacement, Wilier also points out the body can be removed easily from the motor casing.

Power sensor

Wilier has introduced a new bottom bracket with a torque (power) and cadence sensor.

“The system reads the 'pedalling power' to modulate the assistance delivered to give the cyclist a natural pedalling experience with no jerks, sudden accelerations or loss of assistance,” Wilier explains.

The power sensor also has new firmware and is claimed to optimise battery consumption, “since the power provided by the motor is much more sensitive and proportionate to the power delivered by the cyclist,” Wilier says.

Computer

The Filante Hybrid comes standard with the Pulsar One cycle computer which has a compact 2.1” screen. This device connects via ANT+ to the X20 system and to other sensors including a cadence sensor, external power meter sensor and heart rate monitor.

The Pulsar One displays electrical system data along with other standard metrics, and allows riders to modify the level of pedal assistance if necessary.

Integration

The integrated monocoque carbon handlebars house the derailleur cables and electrical system controls, while mimicking the aerodynamic design of the Filante SLR bars.

The stem of the Filante Hybrid is different though as it also includes the button and display of the new iWoc, which is the interface that gives access to the pedal assist system and changes mode.

Riders can select one of four assistance levels - automatic, eco, sport and boost - without having to remove their hands from the tops of the handlebars. Mahle has also improved this interface to help ensure riders are able to see at a glance how much battery capacity remains and which assistance mode is selected.

We're checking prices and availability with Wilier, and will update this article when we have more info...

What'd you think of the looks of this new top end e-bike option? Let us know in the comments as always.

wilier.com