Garmin launches vivosmart 5 fitness tracker with larger display and extended battery life

Garmin has launched the vivosmart 5 fitness tracker, a simplistic health, wellness and activity tracker which is pitched at those looking for something easy to use that's also comfy for sleep tracking use.
The smartwatch has a 66% bigger display than the previously, with larger text and a touchscreen and button design. Plus, the extended battery life of seven days should help you track your health for longer.
“We understand that there are many customers who prefer the comfort and no-fuss design of a band,” says Garmin. “The vívosmart 5 is there when you need it and unobtrusive when you don’t, whether you’re using it to track sleep, heart rate, activities or to simply view text messages.”
Design
The vivosmart 5 has been built for comfort, which is especially important for keeping on all night for sleep tracking. The rounded band is designed to fit around the curves of your wrist to achieve this.
Garmin has increased the size of the display though, which is now 66% larger than its predecessor. The new vivosmart 5 features larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface. There's also interchangeable bands for easy replacement.
Swim- and shower-proof with a battery life of up to seven days, the vívosmart 5 has been developed so you can wear it 24/7.
Wellbeing features
The vivosmart 5 also comes packed with Garmin’s health monitoring features including Pulse Ox (at night, all-day or on-demand), respiration, 'Body Battery' energy levels, all-day stress, hydration and women’s health, as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring which samples heart rate multiple times per second.
Built to be comfortable for night-time use, the sleep score feature provides an analysis of both the quantity and quality of sleep, and assigns a score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement and stress levels.
“Ideal for customers who value simplicity, the vívosmart 5 makes checking these stats intuitive with a simple-to-use, scrolling view that users can customise for easy access to their favorite features,” Garmin explains.
By connecting to a compatible smartphone’s GPS, you can use to accurately track distance and speed during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides.
Garmin’s Fitness Age feature is designed to motivate you to achieve a number lower than your chronological age by increasing activity, reducing body fat and lowering resting heart rate.
Safety and tracking features are also included to provide peace of mind when out and about.
“Simply press the button for a few seconds to trigger an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to designated emergency contacts,” Garmin explains.
Connectivity
When paired with a compatible smartphone, you can view text messages, calendar notifications, social media alerts and news alerts.
“A personalised Morning Report is the perfect way to start the day with helpful information like sleep score, step goals, upcoming appointments, the weather and even a special message on your birthday,” says Garmin.
We can think of more perfect ways to start the day that involve a nice bacon sandwich, but whatever works for you...
The vivosmart 5 is priced at £129.99 and is available now at www.garmin.com
