Bright lights, tough tyres and the "sublimely smooth" new Roubaix: road.cc Recommends updated with a magnificent seven new products

The clocks are going back soon, so the first of our autumn/winter kit reviews have been landing in the past month. Here's a little bit about the very best products we reviewed in September that earned the road.cc Recommends badge, including three bikes, a powerful front beam, some top quality and affordable knee warmers, some great off-season road tyres and high quality premium shoes.

Here's some quick links to the full reviews, and you can read a bit more about each product below:

> Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert 2024

> Udog Cento shoes

> MiRiDER 24 GB3

> Michelin Power Protection Tyre

> Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 Hydro

> Galibier Regale Knee Warmer

> Magicshine EVO 1300

Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert 2024 (£5,500)

"A sublimely smooth bike" according to Suvi, the latest Specialized Roubaix gets our seal of approval and them some.

In its SL8 Expert guise, the Roubaix SL8 comes with a SRAM Rival AXS groupset and Roval Terra C wheels. You get the Specialized Future Shock micro suspension system to tame lumps and bumps, which appears to work a treat, and there are few other bikes that can match it in terms of smoothness and comfort according to our reviewer: "For me, it's an ideal mile-munching companion and I'll be sad to part ways with it."

Read our full review of the Specialized Roubaix SL8 Expert 2024

Udog Cento shoes (£250.00)

If it's a balance of comfort, adjustability and durability in your cycling footwear that you're after (who doesn't want all those things?) then the Udog Cento road shoes come highly recommended.

The roomy toebox is great if you have wider feet, and the two Micro Twist dials offer a high level of fine adjustability. Our reviewer didn't get any hot spots or discomfort on long rides, and they excelled in all types of riding conditions from road rides to sweaty turbo sessions.

Read our full review of the Udog Cento shoes

MiRiDER 24 GB3 (£2,995.00)

The MiRiDER 24 GB3 is a great option if you're after a compact e-bike that is low maintenance with plenty of useful features.

The 24-inch wheels give a more stable ride quality than smaller-wheeled compact bikes, and the 24 GB3 also has nice wide tyres for handling off-road conditions. The front and rear racks add generous carrying capacity, and our reviewer was very impressed with the three fully enclosed gears. Coupled with the high quality rear hub motor, it makes almost any hill a breeze.

Read the full review of the MiRiDER 24 GB3 on ebiketips

Michelin Power Protection Tyre (£79.99)

The Michelin Power Protection TLR is a road tyre for year-round riding, and for general riding and training it's hard to beat, says our reviewer.

The puncture protection and durability appears to be excellent, while the grip filled our reviewer Ollie with confidence. Mounting and seating was a breeze, with tyre levers not needed to get the tyres on the rims and just a track pump needed to inflate them.

Read our full review of the Michelin Power Protection tyre

Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 Hydro (£2,499.00)

* A disclaimer that Orro's parent company is now in administration, and therefore we would currently advise exercising caution when purchasing an Orro bike. This is a developing story and we'll update again if the situation changes.

Described as "a fast road bike with balanced steering and comfortable geometry", the Gold Evo 105 Hydro looks every bit the modern road race bike and comes with a sensible price tag.

Although this is a race bike, our reviewer didn't feel fatigue in the usual places at the end of a long ride, with the balanced geometry helping to achieve the comfortable ride. The full carbon frame, designed in-house by Orro, is of decent quality, and the finishing kit including 12-speed Shimano 105 mechanical is tempting.

Hopefully Orro steers itself through current troubled times, because the bikes have always received glowing road.cc reviews.

Read our full review of the Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 Hydro

Galibier Regale Knee Warmer (£21.22)

At just 60g for the pair, these warmers from Galibier are super light, but still do a great job of keeping the chill off your knees.

The fit is great, the price is nice and the soft material feels really nice against the skin, says our reviewer... and there's not much else to add. If you're after some sensibly-priced knee warmers, you won't be disappointed with these ones!

Read our full review of the Galibier Regale Knee Warmer

Magicshine EVO 1300

Described as "extremely bright" by our reviewer, the EVO 1300 from Magicshine ticks plenty of boxes if you're after a light that prevents bar clutter and has plenty of smart features.

Designed to mount under your bars, you can also fit your computer on top for a clean front end. The battery life is excellent, and there's also a remote for easier cycling through the various useful modes.

The under-the-handlebar mount is nice and secure, it's reasonably priced and the modes are well thought out. It's fast become Josh's go-to front light.

Read our full review of the Magicshine EVO 1300

To see everything that has won a road.cc Recommends badge in one place, head over to the road.cc Recommends section