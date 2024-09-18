Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 Hydro Bike

The updated Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 is an endurance-based bike with sporty aspirations, providing both a comfortable and performance-orientated ride for a decent price. It's a solid all-round road bike with a good level of kit and a very pleasing aesthetic in this striking blue finish.
> Buy now: Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 for £2,499.99 from Orro
For more tarmac-friendly bike choices, check out our guide to the best road bikes.
Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105: Ride
Most of us who like the idea of a full race bike don't need one, but we still want something that puts us in a position where we can get the power out, get a bit aero, and basically feel efficient. That's something that this Gold Evo does.
It feels like everything a race bike should, but towards the end of a lengthy ride on the Orro you start to notice you don't feel fatigue in the usual places... My neck and shoulders would be a little looser, and my usual lower back pain hadn't started to rear its head.
The Gold achieves this by still providing a steepish seat angle for good power transfer while the front end is a little more relaxed than a full race bike. It's a little bit taller too, but all this is very subtle, and it certainly doesn't shout to other riders that you're admitting your racing days are over (or in fact have never begun).
This means the handling never gets near the realms of twitchy, but thanks to a short wheelbase the Gold still feels responsive in the corners, and Orro has made sure that the frame and fork give great feedback to your contact points, which increases your confidence and control.
This all adds up to a bike that is great for riding at speed, whether tucked in the bunch on your group ride or when taking in a route that requires some high-speed descending.
The Gold feels planted to the road surface thanks to a complete lack of road buzz from the frame, which also means it's unlikely to feel unsettled on broken road surfaces. Obviously, it's a stiff road bike so it's not going to give a velvety smooth ride, but I didn't feel like my wrists and rear end were taking a kicking when riding on my local back lanes.
With a wide bottom bracket shell, chunky profiling for the lower half of the frame and a compact rear triangle, the Gold doesn't suffer from flex when cranking hard on the pedals – ideal for those steep out-of-the-saddle climbs or hard accelerations from a rolling or standing start.
The trade-off with high levels of stiffness can mean poor comfort, but Orro has managed to achieve a great balance between the two.
Purely from a riding point of view the Gold Evo ticks all of the boxes required for a fast, comfortable and stiff road bike that's very easy to ride.
Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105: Frame & Fork
This time last year I reviewed the latest version of Orro's range-topping Gold STC model and was very impressed indeed. STC stands for Spread Tow Carbon which is made by Sigmatex, and arranges the carbon fibres in wide tapes that are woven together. It's a method used to reduce weight and increase stiffness, and from my reviewing of both the Gold STC and Venturi STC I can say it brings an excellent ride quality.
This cheaper Evo model uses a combination of four different carbon fibre grades, including Toray's T800 and T700, plus others from Mitsubishi. If you are lucky enough to ride both the STC and Evo together you'll notice that the latter isn't quite as smooth in feel, but as I've said above, it's still a very comfortable bike, especially against much of the opposition.
This is helped by the fact that Orro designs its own moulds and custom specs the carbon fibre composite layup to balance stiffness and flex for comfort.
The Evo follows the same styling as the STC, which gives it a smooth look while also taking some aero cues from the Venturi, Orro's aero road bike. The seatpost clamp is completely internal, and the low seatstays are said to improve aerodynamics.
Each tube flows smoothly into the next and all hoses and cables have been banished to the inside of the frame from the head tube back. I personally think it's a good-looking bike, helped by the fact that this black/blue paintjob looks striking in the sun. If you want something even brighter then you can go for the red.
The bottom bracket uses a press-fit design which, as the name suggests, means the bearing cups are pressed into the frame rather than sitting externally like threaded versions. This means that the BB shell can be wider while maintaining the same overall width between the cranks (Q-factor) as it is with the external setup.
A wider BB shell allows for a wider down tube and seat tube where they join, as well as larger chainstays, all of which can increase stiffness without affecting things like tyre clearance. In the case of the Gold Evo, that's up to 30mm.
Alongside the aesthetics of the frame and fork, the Evo also uses the geometry of the STC model which is, as I mentioned above, a kind of sporty endurance.
Five sizes are available, with the XS having a 500mm top tube and the XL 588mm. This medium sits bang in the middle with a 541mm top tube, 162mm head tube and 510mm seat tube.
The head angle is 72.2 degrees while the seat angle is 74, all of which give stack and reach figures of 570mm and 377mm respectively.
The wheelbase on the medium is just 992mm in length, with 410mm chainstays.
Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105: Finishing kit
As it stands there is just one model in the line-up, this Shimano 105-equipped bike. It's the latest 12-speed mechanical version which I reviewed separately a few months back. Essentially, it's a great groupset that balances brilliant shifting along with powerful braking, at a decent price point.
This latest version has had a few tweaks over the 11-speed. Not just the extra gear on the cassette, but the ergonomics of the brake levers and subtle changes to the front and rear mechs. Basically, it has taken all of the performance of the 11-speed version and enhanced or refined it.
Orro has specced an 11-34T cassette and a 50/34T chainset, giving a good spread of gears for a variety of topography. The 1:1 gearing will help on the climbs, for sure.
For the cockpit Orro has gone for Vision components. The TriMax Aero is an alloy handlebar with wing-shaped aero flat sections either side of the clamping area. It's a comfortable bar to use, especially the wing-shaped section as I tend to ride on the tops a fair bit.
Like most bars these days the drop isn't extreme at all, so they are easy to use without needing the flexibility of a yoga teacher.
The stem is the SMR Alloy Integrated which is designed to run the cables and hoses from the handlebar into the frame via the head tube.
The seatpost is carbon fibre and frame specific. It comes with an easy-to-use saddle clamping mechanism which allowed me to tweak the Selle San Marco seat. I tend to get on with the majority of saddles, and that was the case here, though I prefer something with a bit more shape from a side profile.
The wheels are also from Vision, its Team 30s, which are solid all-rounders with a tiny bit of an aero advantage. I've used them on many bikes over the years and always found them to be durable and to offer a decent ride quality.
Lateral stiffness is good, too. In fact, the only thing that goes against them is their weight. At close to 2kg they are always going to have an impact on performance, especially acceleration and climbing, so this is definitely somewhere I'd be making an upgrade to get the most out of the Gold Evo.
It's the same with the tyres: Continental's Grand Sport Race (28mm) is a good training tyre with a decent balance of durability, grip and rolling resistance, especially for the price, but the Evo does deserve better on those warm, sunny summer days.
Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105: Value
So, a few components that could do with upgrading, but they do keep the Gold well priced on the whole.
This build is £2,499.99, which is a couple of hundred quid cheaper than the similarly specced Defy Advanced 2 from Giant, a bike range that John described as being 'the type specimen for the genre' when he reviewed the Advanced 1 model back in 2023.
Canyon's take on the endurance road bike, the aptly named Endurace, is cheaper than the Gold Evo for a similar build. The 105-equipped CF 7 is priced at £2,349 although if ordering from Canyon you need to add on £18.99 for the delivery box and £49.99 for the delivery, bringing the total to £2,417.98. Orro doesn't charge for shipping, so the overall total isn't that different.
I reviewed the top-end Endurace CFR Di2 last year, and I have to say I wasn't overly enamoured with the way it rode.
Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105: Conclusion
Overall, the Gold Evo is a great all-round road bike in terms of the ride quality, geometry and finish, and it holds up well on price, too. If you want a fast road bike with fun and easy-to-live-with handling characteristics then it's definitely one to consider.
> Buy now: Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 for £2,499.99 from Orro
Verdict
Fast road bike with balanced steering and comfortable geometry
Make and model: Orro 2025 Gold Evo 105 Hydro Bike
Size tested: Medium, 541mm
List the components used to build up the bike.
Tyres: Continental Grand Sport Race 28c
Wheelset: Vision Team 30
Stem: Vision SMR Alloy Integrated
Fork: Gold Evo Superlight
Handlebar: Vision Trimax Aero
Frame: Orro Gold Evo
Front Derailleur: Shimano 7100 12 Speed
Cassette: Shimano 105 R7100 11-34
Rear Derailleur: Shimano 7100 12 Speed
Shifters: Shimano 7120 12 Speed
Brake Calipers: Shimano 105 Hydraulic
Chainset: Shimano 7100 50-34
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Orro says, "Introducing the all-new Orro Gold Evo. This cutting-edge bicycle is crafted to meet the demands of both avid cyclists and professional riders, boasting a host of exceptional features:
Brand New Frame with Endurance Geometry: The Gold Evo features a newly designed frame that mirrors the top-tier Gold STC model's endurance geometry. This ensures an optimal riding position for long-distance comfort and performance.
Our own custom Lay-Up of Advanced Fibres: Utilising a unique blend of four fibres inc Toray T800 & T700 and Mitsubishi fibers, the custom lay-up process provides unparalleled strength, stiffness, and lightweight characteristics.
Full Shimano 105 12-Speed Groupset: Equipped with the latest Shimano 105 12-speed groupset, riders can enjoy smooth and precise shifting across a wide range of gears, ideal for diverse terrains and riding conditions.
New Fully Integrated Cockpit: The innovative cockpit design features hidden cables, offering a sleek, clean look while enhancing aerodynamics. This integration not only improves performance but also adds to the bike's aesthetic appeal.
Hydraulic Disc Brakes: For superior stopping power and control, the Gold Evo comes with hydraulic disc brakes, ensuring reliable performance in all weather conditions.
Proprietary Carbon Seatpost: The exclusive carbon seatpost provides a perfect balance of comfort and rigidity, contributing to a smooth ride over varied surfaces.
Vision Finishing Kit: With premium components from Vision, the finishing kit enhances the bike's overall performance and appearance, adding to the elite feel of the Gold Evo."
It's a quality all-round road bike with easy-to-live-with geometry and performance characteristics.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
This is the only model in the range.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
A high-quality frame and fork finished in a striking paint job.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
Orro says that the Gold Evo is constructed from four grades of carbon fibre made by Toray and Mitsubishi.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry is a blend of performance and endurance. The front end is slightly relaxed, but a short wheelbase and a steep seat tube mean that responsiveness and performance isn't compromised.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The stack and reach figures are fairly typical of a bike of this size and design.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
Yes. This is a good quality frameset which rides very well. Its design minimises road buzz on poor surfaces.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
Stiffness is impressive throughout, helped by the wide bottom bracket shell which copes with hard efforts on the pedals.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
Due to its stiffness, the Gold feels efficient overall, although a lighter set of wheels would definitely improve things.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? On the fun side of neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The speed of the steering is backed off a touch compared with a pure race bike, but it is still quick enough that you can confidently change direction at high speed without things feeling twitchy.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I got on well with the shape of the handlebar. Personally I'd change the saddle for something with a flowing profile and probably a shorter nose.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The Vision wheels have decent lateral stiffness.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
You get a good spread of gears for efficiency, although I'd change the wheels and tyres to really exploit the performance on offer from the frameset.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
9/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
7/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
A good all-round groupset which offers precise shifting and braking. Replacement parts won't break the bank either.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
Durable wheels but on the weighty side.
Rate the tyres for performance:
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
Good training tyres but upgrade for pure performance.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
Good finishing kit and well specced for the money.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a similar price to Canyon's Endurace CF 7, and cheaper than Giant's equivalent Defy.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: well priced for the performance, and it comes with decent finishing kit throughout, although some bits could do with upgrading to fully exploit the potential of the frame and fork. Its ride quality and handling would definitely justify those upgrades.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Is that why all the chocolate coins seem to have been replaced with chocolate bank notes recently?
Put me more in mind of...
There's a Hambini video on one of their other oversize pulleys.Guess what his impression of it is ?
In some respects, I prefer that design to the cyclepods as they're not pretending to be something they're not. They suffer from being wheel-bending...
To be fair though, there's a whole bunch of stuff named after Euler, so let's give John Venn a bit of credit.
Please note that the Police do not deal with driving on the pavement / cycle path, parking issues or matters relating to vehicle tax or licencing ...
This is why I think that cycles and clothes/accessories should be zero-rated for VAT. The shops might not pass on the saving to the customers, but...
If your so concerned about the ecology why don t you buy cars that don t take up the whole road?
I would imagine that the age of the rubber also makes a difference - used tyres are subject to air exposure, heat cycles and UV light during its...
Were they robots in disguse?