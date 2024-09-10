Michelin Power Protection Tyre

The Michelin Power Protection TLR tyres are durable, grippy, and – unless I've just jinxed it – very puncture proof. They're ideal for anyone who wants a hardwearing but grippy tyre for day-to-day training and general riding – especially if you can find them for less than their RRP.
For more options, check out our guide to the best road bike tyres.
When I first got the tyres out of the box – which I was pleased to see was fully recyclable cardboard packaging – I found them really easy to install and set up tubeless. The 30mm tyres slipped onto some 21mm-wide Reynolds rims without the need for tyre levers, and held air without sealant, only needing a regular track pump.
We've probably all had horrible experiences setting up tubeless tyres at home, so I was really pleased that these were so straightforward.
Once the tyres were fitted and had sealant installed, they lost just a few PSI overnight, so I was confident there weren't going to be any issues with air leaking.
I opted for about 60psi front and rear for the first few rides, but the tyres felt ever so slightly wooden on really rough roads. By dropping down to 55psi at the rear and 50 at the front, they became much more smooth, and ate up road vibrations for the remainder of the review period.
The sidewall is a little stiffer than some because of the bead-to-bead puncture protection, but I can't say this is something I noticed when riding.
Being more training-focused rubber than race, the Power Protections do feel a little draggy on steep, slow climbs, and accelerating from high speed in a sprint or when coming through on a chain gang felt a little harder work than normal – if no more so than other tyres in this class I've used, like the Pirelli PZero 4s.
Making the tyre lighter and more responsive would come at the cost of durability or puncture protection, which is what this tyre is truly designed for, so I was happy enough to put out a bit more effort.
And although at 370g they are definitely heavier than racier rubber, they come in lighter than comparable all-season tyres such as the Vittoria Ridearmor (13g heavier for a 28mm version), Hutchinson Challenger (15g heavier for a 25mm version), and those Pirelli PZero 4s (10g heavier in a 30mm version).
I can't say I really felt the 10-15g benefit over their competition, but, on paper, that's an impressive weight for an all-season tyre.
Grip
Sometimes when you lean a tyre over into a corner for the first time, you can tense up a little bit and ease right off – not wanting to push the tyres too far until you're really confident with them. But the Michelin Power Protections filled me with confidence in their grip immediately – I took the first corner at the end of my street at about 30kph, on some broken up and rough tarmac, and I could almost hear the tyres adhering to the road. The Magi-X compound is really impressive, definitely up there with some race tyres I've ridden.
Durability
Usually, grip can come at the expense of durability, owing to a softer compound that allows the tyre to deform more to the road. In the case of the Power Protections, durability is first class: after just over 1,000km on my regular roads of chipped and broken tarmac, loose fine gravel, and some cobbles in Bristol's city centre, the tyres are still going strong. The moulding line around the circumference of the tyre is still there at the front, and is just starting to wear down on the rear – owing to the increased weight over the back end of the bike.
There are no cuts or slashes in the tyre, and I'm fairly sure the tubeless sealant hasn't had to plug any holes yet.
Maybe I've just got lucky, it being summer, but I've been really impressed with the longevity of the tyres so far and, although 1,000km should be well within a tyre of this type's capability, I expect there are several thousand more to go before they'd need replacing.
Value
There's no way around it – £79.99 is a lot to spend on a tyre. It's a good £25 more than the Hutchinson Challenger and £20 more than the Vittoria Ridearmor II. It is, however, exactly the same price as the Pirelli PZero 4s, which is a touch heavier even in a narrower width, and about £10 less than a Continental GP5000 AS TR.
Conclusion
Overall I was really impressed with the Michelin Power Protection tyres. Set up tubeless and in this 30mm width they're extremely comfortable, and the grippy compound filled me with confidence when chucking the bike around some twisty lanes in the Mendips and South Wales.
My only real criticism is about cost – at £79.99 the tyres are pretty expensive – but if they last as long as I think they will, it should be a worthwhile investment.
Verdict
Grippy and durable with a competitive weight – expensive, yes, but an excellent all-season tyre
Make and model: Michelin Power Protection Tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Michelin Power Protection TLR Tyres are for riders who want to 'Overcome tough road conditions all year round', boasting 'Puncture & pinch protection, grip, and durability'.
In my testing I found the tyres to tick all of these boxes, and I've been impressed with their performance.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Michelin:
Puncture Protection
Designed to withstand obstacles on all types of roads thanks to its MICHELIN Bead to Bead technology reinforcement that offers puncture and pinch protection
Grip
Designed for safe riding with a tyre optimized for wet grip thanks to the MICHELIN Magi-X compound and a tread pattern that improves stability
Durability
The most durable MICHELIN Tubeless Ready road tire thanks to a new tread pattern combined with the MICHELIN Bead to Bead technology
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Straight out of the box, the tyres had something about them that felt reassuring. Running my thumb across the tread, I could feel the grippy, almost tacky, rubber waiting to grip onto the tarmac – which I found very confidence inspiring. When I unfolded the tyres they held their shape well, which made fitting them to rims and setting them up tubeless a breeze.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Throughout my nearly 1,000km of testing, I didn't have any punctures, or any loose moments where I felt the tyres lost their purchase on the road, and, despite a broad variety of road surfaces being tackled, the tyres are showing virtually no wear. Being a tyre that prioritises puncture protection and durability over pure outright performance, they did feel ever so slightly slow to pick up speed when accelerating, but nowhere near as much as other proper winter tyres.
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
After 1,000km of British roads, light gravel, and some cobbles around my home town of Bristol, the tyres are showing virtually no sign of wear. The thin moulding line that runs around the centre of the tyre tread has been worn down on the rear but is still visible on the front, the Michelin branding on the sidewalls is still looking fresh, and there are basically no visible cuts or holes.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
At 370g, the 30mm Power Protection tyres are definitely heavier than a racier tyre, but come in a good 10g under comparable all-season tyres like the Vittoria Ridearmor (13g heavier for a 28mm version), the Hutchinson Challenger (15g heavier for a 25mm version), or the Pirelli PZero 4s (10g heavier in a 30mm version). Having said that, I did feel the tyres felt a little draggy on steeper climbs, so I can't say I felt the 10-15g lighter weight – but, on paper, that's an impressive weight for an all-season tyre.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
With their 30mm width, and set up tubeless, these are very comfortable tyres. The sidewall is a little stiffer than some because of the bead-to-bead puncture protection, but it's not something I noticed when riding. After a few rides experimenting with tyre pressures and getting the setup dialled in, I was very comfortable on the tyres.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's a good £25 more than the Hutchinson Challenger and £20 more than the Vittoria Ridearmor, but exactly the same price as the Pirelli PZero 4s, which is a touch heavier even in a narrower width, and a tenner cheaper than a Continental GP5000 AS TR.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tyres performed really well. They do exactly what they're designed to and offer bags of grip, plenty of puncture protection (jinx!), and enough durability to get you through a good few thousand km before they'd need to be replaced. They don't feel like the raciest tyres I've ever used, but they're not designed to be.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Setting them up tubeless was really straightforward. I put the tyres on a pair of Reynolds wheels with a 21mm internal rim width, and could install them easily without tyre levers and inflate with a regular track pump.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really, though I would love to see a tan wall option to match up with the Power Cup line of racing tyres and add a touch of flair to a more everyday tyre. I imagine the lack of tan wall is to do with the bead-to-bead protection.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The tyres are at a premium price point, and sit in line with something like a Pirelli PZero 4s. They are about £10 less than a Continental GP5000 AS TR tyre, though, another comparable model.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're excellent, doing exactly what they are designed to. I'd be very happy to ride these most of the year day-to-day, just swapping to something lighter for race day.
Age: 28 Height: 175cm Weight: 67kg
I usually ride: Road (Tarmac SL7) My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, mtb, Occasional Ultra Racing
Perhaps Carrefour will open a shop here, then cyclists will be allowed to cycle in the shop instead
Madness. Presumably as a 'mule' you'd be able to record activities for multiple 'clients' (and thus get paid more) by carrying several phones with...
https://www.stourbridgenews.co.uk/news/24572191.two-injured-car-crash-qu......
good to see he has been on a dangerous driving charge....
As it is a single speed freewheel sprocket, and the inner surface is threaded throughout, you can just flip the freewheel assembly over and attach...
When harm and culpability are both maximum and a good many of the aggravating factors are present and there are no mitigating factors present, then...
My previous versions of Cycliq cameras were always drifting away from the real time and almost never agreed with each other, but that was never an...
I hope you go well, as the forecast is for high winds. Keep safe.
I tried some of inios's washing up liquid. It was on offer at Waitrose , and claimed to be better for my hands. Not as good for washing up as fairy...
I've had the Edge 1050 since launch date, it wasn't that much more money to add after taking into consideration the money I got for selling my two...