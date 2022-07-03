road.cc Recommends updated with 11 brilliant new products

road.cc Recommends, the site containing the best of the best kit that we’ve reviewed, has just been updated with 11 fantastic new additions. There is everything from a host of tyres, to an interesting book about the Tour de France, bikes and plenty more.
Go check our road.cc Recommends here
Hopefully, you all know how Recommends works by now, so let’s take a look at the 11 products that made the grade this month:
Pirelli P Zero Race 4S tyre
2022 Lauf Seigla Weekend Warrior Wireless
Vredestein Aventura gravel tyre
Squirt Bike Cleaner Concentrate
Le Fric: Family, Power and Money: The Business of the Tour de France by Alex Duff
Bontrager GR2 Team Issue TLR Gravel Tyre
Nopinz Souplesse Bib Shorts
Cane Creek eeSilk+ Seat Post Aluminium
Tifosi Rostra Disc Tiagra 2022
Restrap Race Frame Bag Large
Dallingridge Malvern
With the Tour de France kicking off in Denmark this weekend, a book all about the money side of the world’s biggest bike race would be the perfect thing to entertain you through a sedate sprint stage in the second week.
Le Fric by Alex Duff takes a look at the financial side of the race and examines how it has developed over the years. This would be an excellent choice for some pool-side reading on your summer holiday.
Bikes can get dirty quite easily in the UK so having a good cleaner can really help you to keep your machine in top working order. The Squirt Cleaner Concentrate is effective as a chain degreaser when used neat, or you can dilute it for more general cleaning. Everyone likes a clean bike, after all!
The Tifosi Rostra Disc has gained an additional 5mm of tyre clearance and this makes it even more of a dream bike for the commuter, audax rider or general cyclist. The additional clearance opens the bike up to more off-road riding, but make no mistake, this thing is perfect for crushing some serious road mileage.
Pirelli’s P Zero 4S tyres manage to provide the feel of a summer tyre with the security and all-weather grip of a winter tyre. That makes them highly deserving of their 4 season tag in our eyes.
Head over to road.cc Recommends to check out all the latest additions, as well as those from previous months.
