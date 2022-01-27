Rapha launches Seeing Sound clothing collection plus matching special edition Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE with Lachlan Morton

Rapha has launched its new limited edition Seeing Sound collection which has been designed in close collaboration with EF Education-EasyPost’s Aussie adventurer Lachlan Morton, featuring a design inspired by the visual representation of sounds and including many of Lachlan’s go-to pieces of clothing on continent-crossing adventure rides.

To complement the collection, Cannondale has produced a run of 100 SuperSix EVO SE framesets which feature the same sound-inspired surface design. The SuperSix EVO SE is Canndondale’s do-it-all bike that has been built for racing and fast off-road adventuring on grass, gravel and everything in between.

The clothing collection includes long and short sleeve jerseys, long and short-sleeve technical t-shirts, cargo bib shorts, socks and a cap.

Seeing Sound Long Sleeve Pro Team Training Jersey (men’s and women’s), £95

With full-length sleeves for riding in mild conditions, this special edition of the Pro Team Long Sleeve Training Jersey is cut from a 110gsm circuit knit fabric and provides a close fit for an in-the-drops riding position.

At the back you’ve got three rear pockets that, according to Rapha, have been engineered to expand for greater carrying capacity for ride essentials.

Seeing Sound Pro Team Training Jersey (men’s and women’s), £85

This special edition Pro Team Training Jersey features a dual fabric design. “The front of the jersey is made with an open-structured fabric for breathability and improved sweat wicking while a close-knit fabric on the back provides sun protection and support for the three rear pockets,” Rapha explains.

The pockets have been gusseted for improved carrying capacity and are reinforced by a thick, elasticated trip to ensure the contents inside are securely stored.

Seeing Sound Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt (men’s and women’s), £65

This Technical T-Shirt with long sleeves is made from the same feathery micro-mesh fabric as Rapha’s flyweight jerseys.

“A gradient knit structure not only wicks sweat away from the skin but also disperses the moisture over a greater area, creating an incredibly fastdrying shirt,” Rapha says.

“The textured fabric pairs with a loose fit that helps the t-shirt stand off a rider’s skin for improved heat convection and airflow, allowing you to stay cool in hot and humid conditions.”

Seeing Sound Technical T-Shirt (men’s and women’s), £55

This limited edition Technical T-Shirt is a loose-fitting option for long rides on warm days.

> Review: Rapha Technical T-Shirt

“The light micro-mesh fabric has a gradient knit structure that not only wicks sweat away from the skin but also disperses the moisture over a greater area, creating an incredibly fast-drying shirt, Rapha says.

Seeing Sound Pro Team Cargo Bib Shorts (men’s and women’s), £140

The Pro Team Cargo Bib Shorts are designed for fast, light and lengthy adventures on the bike.

The lightweight, breathable upper should help regulate body temperature. Rapha adds that high-stretch shoulder panels have been included to ensure an optimised fit for riders of all heights.

Developed to increase carrying capacity during rides into the unknown, the contrast mesh pockets provide additional space for storing essentials.

Other matching accessories include a cap (£15), bidon (£12) and Pro Team Socks (£15).

Cannondale Supersix EVO SE frameset, £3,750

Available only through Rapha, this special edition features a design that’s been inspired by the playlists that are said to keep Australian adventurer Lachlan Morton riding.

“With the Cannondale EVO SE, we now offer gravel bike options in the fun, adventure-seeking platform that Topstone is and the race-focused, podium-driven platform that the Cannondale EVO SE is,” Cannondale said at the launch.

The lightweight, fast and durable frameset has huge clearance, allowing for tyres up to 45mm wide for maximum traction, comfort and puncture resistance.

Rapha Cycling Club Members get exclusive 24-hour access. The general release begins tomorrow.

