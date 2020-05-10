The Rapha Men's Pro Team Training Bib Shorts fit very well and perform as impressively as you would expect from a brand renowned for its high-quality kit, making long training rides very comfortable.

Rapha's bib shorts have a reputation for quality, but with more and more options available it's often hard to select the right shorts for your use. These Pro Team Training bib shorts are designed to meet the needs of professional cyclists who put in big training miles, so you'd expect them to provide a comfortable ride while not necessarily featuring the aero materials that would be required for racing.

The materials used here meet that brief really well. I would describe the shorts as medium thickness, suitable for use in a pretty wide range of temperatures. I certainly didn't find them too cold when riding in sub-10 degrees nor too warm when figures reached the mid 20s.

Rapha describes the main fabric as offering "support and compression through tough efforts" and I really like it: with effective panelling, the shorts felt tight but not too small. In fact their pro fit – "designed to sit close to the skin, with a high stretch fabric that hugs the body" – is where they really stood out for me. It certainly worked for my 68kg, 182cm build.

The leg grippers are of a more elastic material than the main shorts, providing a good hold on the leg. I wasn't having to adjust the shorts mid-ride at any point, though I would prefer the legs to be 1-2cm longer – my only criticism.

The bib straps were comfortable – and white! – and the all-important chamois has two thickness levels of padding, focused in the areas where it's needed. I found it really comfortable and it doesn't feel at all restrictive, either when pedalling or off the bike.

It's early days to talk about durability, but I've used these shorts quite regularly over a month or so and there hasn't been any deterioration in quality. Unlike some particularly delicate fabrics, you don't need to be super-careful with these shorts when you put them in your washing machine.

Price-wise, they're a bit expensive for a pair of bib shorts for training – Castelli's Endurance 2 bib shorts are slightly cheaper at £125 – but it's a price I would be willing to pay for the comfort on long distance rides.

Overall, it's very hard to find fault with these classically designed shorts. They're not cheap, but they are very good quality, and being able to complete long training rides in complete comfort goes a long way to justifying the price.

Verdict

Very comfortable classic-styled pro-level bib shorts, perfect for long training rides

