The Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey is very stylish and has a great fit, but don't expect it to keep you that warm.

Another of Rapha's distinctive Pro Team Training range, this long sleeve jersey is designed for 'mild' conditions, and therefore most useful in late spring or early autumn. I wore this jersey in temperatures down to 12 degrees, and wouldn't wear it alone if it were any cooler. I'd usually choose a short sleeve jersey with added layers around these temperatures, but the Rapha jersey is a good middle ground.

This summer, I reviewed Rapha's short sleeve Pro Team Training Jersey, and this is very similar in its fit and lightweight fabrics. It also shares its styling.

This is the best-fitting long sleeve jersey I've worn. The slim sleeves are the perfect width and length for my arms, which is something I often struggle with, and the body is just as good. I would be comfortable racing in this jersey.

One very slight issue is the length of the torso – I would've liked it a couple of centimetres longer, but I appreciate it's very hard to get this absolutely spot on for every shape.

The collar is pretty low, designed more to keep you cool than warm, and the cuffs and hem are a silky, elastic fabric for a good tight fit. I like these features, as they give a really close 'pro fit'

Fabrics

The Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey is constructed with 'high-wicking' fabrics, and they feel really good against the skin. The fabric is also claimed to have an 'anti-bacterial treatment to keep jersey fresh'.

I would certainly agree that the fabric wicks away sweat well; it is breathable, offering good performance in warmer temperatures. However, it's a little less effective when the temperature drops, as it's not in any way windproof, or able to deal with changeable conditions.

The three rear pockets are a real strong point, and very secure. This is an important attribute for a jersey where you will likely need a rain cape or gilet in the back pocket in changeable weather.

Performance

I mainly used this jersey on autumn rides, often with a light gilet on top and a light baselayer underneath. Used in this combination, I found the jersey to be very good – it remains dry if I'm working up a sweat, and performs well between 12-18 degrees.

In practice, this jersey is most likely to be worn with other layers, and the good fit helps. However, it serves a very narrow purpose when worn on its own.

In Britain, usually I find myself swapping between summer and winter gear very quickly, often skipping any form of middle-ground jersey like this, or opting for a range of removable layers. Most of the other long sleeve jerseys I have offer some degree of warmth or wind protection.

Value

At £95, it seems expensive given its narrow temperature range. Generally the competition offers long sleeve jerseys with thermal or at least wind-proofing characteristics. For example, Gore's versatile C5 Thermo Jersey comes in at £99.99 and Sportful offers its similarly warm Moire Thermal Jersey for £90.

In terms of lightweight long sleeve jerseys, dhb's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey comes in at £65, but lacks the level of quality and fit. Alternatively, Rapha's own Pro-Team LS Aero Jersey is £150. This caters for a similar temperature range, but adds extra aero benefits for racing.

Summary

Overall, I'm a little torn on the Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey. I absolutely love the style and fit, the materials are high quality and comfortable, and it has great pockets. However, it's not that useful in cooler temperatures, and its impressive breathability means it's actually best when I'd usually be wearing short sleeves anyway.

Verdict

Stylish long sleeve jersey with a great fit, but let down by its lack of versatility

