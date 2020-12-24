The Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey is very stylish and has a great fit, but don't expect it to keep you that warm.
Another of Rapha's distinctive Pro Team Training range, this long sleeve jersey is designed for 'mild' conditions, and therefore most useful in late spring or early autumn. I wore this jersey in temperatures down to 12 degrees, and wouldn't wear it alone if it were any cooler. I'd usually choose a short sleeve jersey with added layers around these temperatures, but the Rapha jersey is a good middle ground.
This summer, I reviewed Rapha's short sleeve Pro Team Training Jersey, and this is very similar in its fit and lightweight fabrics. It also shares its styling.
This is the best-fitting long sleeve jersey I've worn. The slim sleeves are the perfect width and length for my arms, which is something I often struggle with, and the body is just as good. I would be comfortable racing in this jersey.
One very slight issue is the length of the torso – I would've liked it a couple of centimetres longer, but I appreciate it's very hard to get this absolutely spot on for every shape.
The collar is pretty low, designed more to keep you cool than warm, and the cuffs and hem are a silky, elastic fabric for a good tight fit. I like these features, as they give a really close 'pro fit'
Fabrics
The Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey is constructed with 'high-wicking' fabrics, and they feel really good against the skin. The fabric is also claimed to have an 'anti-bacterial treatment to keep jersey fresh'.
I would certainly agree that the fabric wicks away sweat well; it is breathable, offering good performance in warmer temperatures. However, it's a little less effective when the temperature drops, as it's not in any way windproof, or able to deal with changeable conditions.
The three rear pockets are a real strong point, and very secure. This is an important attribute for a jersey where you will likely need a rain cape or gilet in the back pocket in changeable weather.
Performance
I mainly used this jersey on autumn rides, often with a light gilet on top and a light baselayer underneath. Used in this combination, I found the jersey to be very good – it remains dry if I'm working up a sweat, and performs well between 12-18 degrees.
In practice, this jersey is most likely to be worn with other layers, and the good fit helps. However, it serves a very narrow purpose when worn on its own.
In Britain, usually I find myself swapping between summer and winter gear very quickly, often skipping any form of middle-ground jersey like this, or opting for a range of removable layers. Most of the other long sleeve jerseys I have offer some degree of warmth or wind protection.
Value
At £95, it seems expensive given its narrow temperature range. Generally the competition offers long sleeve jerseys with thermal or at least wind-proofing characteristics. For example, Gore's versatile C5 Thermo Jersey comes in at £99.99 and Sportful offers its similarly warm Moire Thermal Jersey for £90.
In terms of lightweight long sleeve jerseys, dhb's Classic Long Sleeve Jersey comes in at £65, but lacks the level of quality and fit. Alternatively, Rapha's own Pro-Team LS Aero Jersey is £150. This caters for a similar temperature range, but adds extra aero benefits for racing.
Summary
Overall, I'm a little torn on the Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey. I absolutely love the style and fit, the materials are high quality and comfortable, and it has great pockets. However, it's not that useful in cooler temperatures, and its impressive breathability means it's actually best when I'd usually be wearing short sleeves anyway.
Verdict
Stylish long sleeve jersey with a great fit, but let down by its lack of versatility
Make and model: Rapha Pro Team Training Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Rapha says: 'A performance long-sleeve jersey for training and racing in mild conditions, cut close for comfort at speed."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Rapha:
Full sleeve cycling jersey for mild weather
Anti-bacterial treatment to keep jersey fresh
High-wicking fabric structure to keep you cool
Pro Team 'convict stripes' on rear
Race fit for an on-bike position
Main: 88% Polyester & 12% Elastane
Contrast: 100% Polyester
Available in four colours.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very high quality, as you would expect from Rapha.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
The breathable fabrics mean it performs well in warmer conditions.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
The fabric is thin but seems good quality; no reason to suspect it won't last if treated well.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Fantastic fit; it's the best fitting long sleeve jersey I've worn, especially in the sleeves.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Sized up as expected. I'm 182cm, 70kg, and tested a small jersey.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
For a long sleeve jersey it's very light at 151g.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Although it has a 'pro fit', I didn't find the jersey restrictive, and the soft fabrics are comfortable against the skin.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
For me, the value is influenced by the amount of time I would wear it. In warmer conditions, I would favour a short sleeve jersey ahead of this. And when temperatures get a little cooler I would want something warmer. It's niche and expensive.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performs well in the mild temperatures it's designed for. It's breathable and does a good job of keeping you cool, especially when climbing or putting in hard efforts.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The brilliant fit, high quality fabrics and style.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Only for a very narrow temperature range, and the torso could be longer.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£95 is about average for a long sleeve jersey, but most others are more versatile. Gore's C5 Thermo Jersey comes in at £100 and Sportful offers a similarly warm jersey for £90, for instance. dhb's thinner Classic LS Jersey comes in at £65, but lacks some of the quality and fit of the Rapha.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very well made and a great fit, but it's not very versatile – its narrow performance window and high price mean it averages out as simply good.
Age: 30 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, club rides, Gravel on a CX bike
