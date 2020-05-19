Rapha Men’s Pro Team Training Jersey 2020

The Rapha Men's Pro Team Training Jersey lives up to its name, being ideal for long training rides, and it delivers on style, but the fit will suit some better than others.

The design of this training jersey really stands out from Rapha's usual offerings. The two-tone navy with the instantly recognisable white stripe on the left sleeve looks really smart in my opinion – and it's available in five other colourways.

The materials suit its purpose of being a versatile training jersey well. The fabric is soft and breathable, the jersey very comfortable to wear, with the seams well positioned to avoid any irritation.

I wore it without a baselayer or vest in temperatures between 15 and 25°C and didn't feel like it was ever too hot or too cold. On warmer days and when you're going harder, it's good at wicking sweat away. It also feels durable, and has continued to perform consistently well after several washes.

As the name suggests, it's not a super-aero 'racing' jersey' but it is tight fitting; I did have some issues with the fit, though, which became apparent on the bike. (It's not me in the photos; that's Adam, who's 6ft 2in and generally a medium in shorts and jerseys.)

I found the sleeves very slightly baggy, not helped by the silky elastic material of the cuff, which doesn't have any element of grip to it, meaning the sleeves can bunch up a little. Rapha describes the sleeves as having 'wrap around grippers for stable fit' but there was no element of grip to them.

I also had a slight problem with the hem of the jersey: despite there being a good amount of grippy material on the inside, I found that the jersey would ride up towards the waist – not as significantly as some jerseys I've worn, but enough that I would want to pull it down whenever I stopped at traffic lights or after a spell in the drops.

The jersey might simply be slightly too short for me, although it fitted correctly around the chest and waist, and according to Rapha's size guide, based on chest, waist and hip measurements, a small jersey should be right for me. Rapha also gives the example of a 191cm rider wearing a medium jersey, and I'm 181cm. It would therefore seem that the jersey simply has a shorter torso length than suits me; I would certainly prefer something longer, but appreciate it is tough to custom fit all shapes and sizes.

One thing I do like about the jersey is the pockets. They're spacious enough to fit an inner tube, CO2 canister, phone and flapjacks, but also tight enough that you don't feel like they're sagging down with weight. One of my pet hates is jumping out of the saddle only to feel your spares and phone bouncing around in the pockets behind you. Here, the jersey's pockets stay in position really well while riding – a big thumbs-up.

In terms of value, its rrp of £85 is in line with the competition, such as Castelli's Prologo, also £85, and La Passione's PSN, which has an rrp of £80, but you can also pay more: for example, 7mesh's Horizon is £99.99 – and Stu pointed out that the Horizon was quite well priced compared with some.

Overall, despite some issues with fit around the arms and torso, I did like this jersey, particularly the design and colour scheme. It's decent value for the quality and performance, and if it fits you better than it fits me then you'll like it even more.

Verdict

Good looking jersey made with high-quality materials, but check the fit around the arms and torso

