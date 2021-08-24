Cannondale unveils cyclocross and gravel versions of SuperSix EVO aero road bike

Cannondale reveals two new off-road models, the SuperSix EVO CX and SuperSix EVO SE, that are focused on aerodynamics and serviceability in the pursuit of off-road speed. Designed for cyclocross and gravel racers, the CX and SE bikes combine the proven aerodynamic tube profiles of the SuperSix EVO with bigger tyre clearances.

Cannondale claims its new off-road models—that both use the same frameset with the different models just using different builds—are “nearly as fast as the SuperSix EVO”, the brand’s stiff yet highly comfortable road racing machine.

“While the SuperX remained a success and was loved by many, we wanted to push the boundaries of performance further—how can we make this bike faster, lighter and how do save minutes and watts with no expense to weight?

“The answer was bringing the EVO platform (one of the lightest aero road race bikes in the world) to CX,” Cannondale explains.

There’s 13mm of clearance on each side with UCI legal 33mm tyres on the new SuperSix EVO CX model. The idea being that less muck and stopping results in more speed. That said, the frameset can take up to 45mm tyres for mixing it up in non-race scenarios.

Vittoria’s Terreno Mix TNT tyres are fitted and these feature a fast rolling centre ridge for speed as well as alternating open shoulder lugs for dealing with cornering and off camber work.

Cannondale says the short chainstays of the CX frame should help with explosive power and acceleration, while the OutFront front end offers low-speed agility and high-speed stability for control on technical sections.

The SuperSix EVO CX comes equipped with Cannondale’s HollowGram KNOT seatpost, SRAM’s Force 1x 11 speed hydraulic disc brake groupset and DT Swiss R470 alloy wheels.

As well as the new Cyclocross race model, the brand has also launched the SuperSix EVO SE which is Cannondale’s answer to the growing gravel racing scene.

“With the Cannondale EVO SE, we now offer gravel bike options in the fun, adventure-seeking platform that Topstone is and the race-focused, podium-driven platform that the Cannondale EVO SE is.

“This is an evolved race bike ready for the rough and tumble of grass crits, mud ruts or open gravel tracks,” says the brand.

The SuperSix EVO SE comes fitted with Sram’s Rival AXS 12 speed hydraulic disc brake groupset and DT Swiss CR-1600 Spline aluminium wheels with 40mm Vittoria Terreno Dry tyres.

The Terreno Dry gravel tyres made it into our recommends cut. They’re smooth, quick and grippier than you would expect making them a go-to if you want a fast, reliable gravel tyre.

The SuperSix EVO CX is finished off in a Purple Haze colourway and costs £3,800. There’s the choice between Cool Mint and Meteor Grey with the SuperSix EVO SE and it's priced at £4,600.

