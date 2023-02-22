Pinarello introduces two new road bikes to performance and endurance ranges... and they're (slightly) more affordable

Pinarello has shaken up its range with the introduction of two new road bikes: the Pinarello F, which is all about performance, and the Pinarello X, designed for endurance. Each of them owes a lot to the top-end Dogma F, as ridden by Ineos Grenadiers, but at less expensive prices. Don’t go thinking they’re cheap though, as you'll still be paying at least £4,500 to get your hands on one.

Just a word on how Pinarello organises things first. Rather than having a road bike range, a gravel bike range, and so on, Pinarello uses F to denote bikes designed for competition – so you have the Dogma F road bike, the Bolide F time trial bike, the Grevil F gravel bike, and now the Pinarello F9, F7 and F5, which you’ll find out about in a second.

Then Pinarello uses X to denote endurance bikes. There’s already a Granger X gravel bike and now there are X3 and X1 road bikes.

Got it? Right, let’s crack on…

Pinarello F Series

The Pinarello F Series bikes are primarily designed for racing, with the new bikes intended to be accessible to a wider range of cyclists than the Pinarello Dogma F that’s ridden at the top level by Ineos Grenadiers. These are still high-end bikes, though. Pinarello knows that many F Series bikes won’t be raced but that many customers want the high level of performance.

> 2023 WorldTour bikes — your definitive guide to what all the top pro cycling teams are riding this year

“The Pinarello F is designed to excel on all terrain and is as adept at climbing as it is on a high-speed descent,” says Pinarello.

Unlike many other brands, Pinarello has never gone in to design separate aero bikes and lightweight/climbing bikes. Ineos has always raced everything – apart from time trials and cobbles – on the Dogma F and its various predecessors.

The F Series bikes are built to their own geometry, although it’s very much based on that of the Dogma F. They aren’t available in as many sizes as the Dogma F – nine versus 11 – but that’s still more than most brands. Pinarello says that when combined with an extensive range of handlebar sizes and stem lengths from its in-house Most brand, this means that everyone can get their perfect fit.

In terms of weight, Pinarello says, “It is both restrictive and reductive to weigh the frame in isolation. For that reason, Pinarello believes that it’s imperative to consider the entire system: frame, seatpost, fork, handlebar, and dedicated assembly components such as our 3D-printed titanium seat clamp.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah, but tell us anyway.

The claimed frame weights are:

F9 and F7 950g

F5 990g

These figures refer to a size 53 raw frame.

> Lightest road bikes 2023 — take a look at these featherweight rides

Loads of the aero features associated with the Dogma F are present on the F Series bikes too, the most obvious being the Flatback truncated airfoil tube profiles (where the shape is essentially designed with a long tail but then squared off in a more bike-friendly way).

Like the Dogma F, the F Series bikes feature Pinarello’s TiCr full cable integration, an aero seat post and a tapered seat tube. The head tube is shaped for aerodynamics too, and the down tube features a recess that’s designed to work aerodynamically with a water bottle in place.

Again, like the Dogma, F Series bikes use carbon fibre from Toray. The difference is that the Dogma F uses T1100 while the F9 and F7 use T900 and the F5 uses T700.

Pinarello says that T900 (on the F9 and F7) offers “the ideal balance between reactivity, low weight, and vibration absorption” and that the T700 (on the F5) “maintains excellent responsiveness and performance but with a greater capacity to absorb road vibration”.

“Carbon Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) is used to optimise every section of the frame to achieve the desired stiffness and lightness,” says Pinarello. “For example, in areas where the stiffness is favoured, a high modulus fibre (HM) is chosen, while in areas where strength is essential, a high strength fibre (HT) is preferred. This choice contributes to increased impact strength, helping to prevent breakage.”

The Pinarello F offers space for tyres up to 30mm wide while keeping the chain stays between 406mm and 410mm long, depending on the frame size, to keep the rear triangle compact and responsive. It says that this is the best compromise between versatility and performance.

The F Series frame features an integrated seat post clamp that’s designed to keep the weight down and improve the aerodynamics. The seat post is straight off the Dogma F.

The asymmetric frame design has been part of Pinarello’s design philosophy for years – “to balance the greater torsional force imparted by the chain” – and this continues here.

“For the F Series, we push the boundaries again, to have an asymmetric chainstay design, improving lateral stiffness, reducing watt dispersion, and providing overall better handling,” says Pinarello.

“Asymmetry has also been applied to the seat stay design. The disc brake’s position on the left, together with the drivetrain forces on the right side, brought us to the conclusion that to balance the frame better, we needed asymmetric seat stays. The result is a more responsive, better-balanced frame.

“Even the F’s head tube is asymmetric, as it progresses from an aerodynamic shape to allow more lateral room on the right side for cabling to pass through the frame.”

For builds that use one, Pinarello positions the electronic groupset battery within the bottom bracket shell. It says that this allows for a reduction of the thickness of the seat post which in turn improves the aerodynamic performance of the frame, as well as lowering the centre of gravity in order to improve.

Here’s the F Series range available in the UK:

F9 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels Most Ultrafast 40

Price £9,500

F7 Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels Most Ultrafast 40

Price £7,000

F7 Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels Fulcrum Racing 500

Price £6,500

F5 Shimano 105 Di2

Wheels Fulcrum Racing 800

Price £5,250

Pinarello X Series

Whereas Pinarello’s F Series bikes are all about competition, its X Series is intended for endurance and comfort.

> Should I buy a race bike or an endurance bike? The big differences, explained

“Too often, bikes in this sector are heavy and unresponsive,” says Pinarello. “Our goal was to develop a frame that could deliver the pure joy of cycling, one with a racing spirit, but also the ability to remain comfortable on even the longest rides.

“Alongside our partners at Toray, we’ve developed the perfect carbon layup for endurance and comfort, with significantly reduced vertical stiffness when compared to our top race model.”

Not surprisingly, the X Series bikes have a more relaxed geometry than the F Series bikes. Pinarello calls this its Endurance + geometry. On the model with a 530mm seat tube, for example, the X Series has 13.1mm less reach (the horizontal distance from the centre of the bottom bracket to the top of the head tube) and a 33.2mm taller stack height (the vertical distance between those points). That makes a big difference to ride position. As with the F Series, there are nine bike sizes on offer.

Pinarello says that the new rear triangle is designed specifically to dissipate vibrations for increased comfort.

“The Pinarello X seatstays are slightly curved, allowing our engineers to take full advantage of the T600 carbon fibre’s special lay-up to absorb vibrations on even the roughest of roads,” it says.

“This means serious comfort, without needing to resort to the addition of a mechanical damping system, which would increase weight and drastically reduce performance.”

Oooh, catty! You get clearance for 32mm tyres.

“The last two editions of Paris-Roubaix have been won on conventional road frames with 32mm tubeless tyres,” it says*. “This proves definitively that when it comes to balancing speed and control on difficult terrain, tyre clearance is the answer.”

Okay, we get it. We’re not going to see a Pinarello version of the IsoSpeed system that Trek specs on its Domane endurance road bikes any time soon.

Pinarello reckons that even without anything like that the X Series frame has 21.1% less vertical stiffness than the Dogma F – or put another way, 21.1% greater compliance – in order to offer comfort and shock absorption.

As mentioned, the X bikes – both the X1 and the X3 – are made from Toray T600 carbon fibre which Pinarello says is “the ideal carbon fibre for an endurance frame, with a lay-up that offers the ideal mix of low weight, responsiveness, and damping ability”.

Like the F Series, the X Series bikes come with an integrated seat post clamp, the idea being to save weight and improve aerodynamics. The full carbon aero seatpost that slots in there is derived from the Dogma F12.

Speaking of aerodynamics, the X Series shares many F Series features ultimately derived from the Dogma, such as Flatback tube profiles, an aero seat post, an aerodynamically optimised head tube, and a tapered seat tube. Pinarello’s TiCr integrated cable system is also designed to save watts as well as look clean.

Geometry and curved seatstays aside, the X Series looks a lot like the F Series and not a million miles from the Dogma. You can tell them apart easily enough but they’re clearly all from the same family.

In terms of weight, Pinarello claims 1,070g for the frame and 470g for the fork.

Here are the X Series bikes available in the UK:

X3 Shimano 105 Di2

Wheels Fulcrum Racing 800

Price £4,500

X1

Details and price to be confirmed

Get more details at Pinarello.com.

* As Miller has quite rightly pointed out in the comments, and for clarification, Pinarello is talking about the men's Paris-Roubaix race when it says: "The last two editions of Paris-Roubaix have been won on conventional road frames with 32mm tubeless tyres." The first two editions of Paris-Roubaix Femmes were actually won by Lizzie Deignan (2021) and Elisa Longo Borghini (2022) riding... Trek's Domane, featuring the Isospeed system. Maybe Pinarello's proof isn't quite so 'definitive' after all!