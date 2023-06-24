Is this £14,500 3D-printed titanium superbike a glimpse of the future? Plus the rest of the week's tech news from Oakley, Rapha, POC, Howies & loads more

We’re in the heart of cycling season and the big Eurobike show has been happening over the past few days so we have a jam-packed Tech of the Week for you, including new stuff from Oakley, Rapha, POC, Howies, and load more, but we’re starting off with a 3D-printed titanium road bike from Dutch brand Pilot Cycles…

Is this £14,500 3D-printed titanium superbike a glimpse of the future?

One of the standout products from Eurobike show is the brand-new Pilot Seiren, a road bike with a frame that’s entirely 3D-printed from titanium. Priced at €17,000 (which converts to about £14,540, although that is built up with a top-level Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset) it’s very expensive, but could it provide a glimpse of the future?

There are plenty of 3D-printed titanium components around these days – such as Silca’s Mensola computer mount and Verve’s InfoCrank 3D Ti power meter – and Charge was making 3D-printed titanium dropouts way back in 2013, but complete frames?

“As far as we know, there are no complete titanium frames being printed,” said Pilot’s Tim Blankers. “Some of them have 3D parts welded with tubes, but full 3D ti we have not seen before.”

> 3D printed cycling tech — what 3D printed bike products have taken off, and what's coming in the future?

Filippo Ganna destroyed the UCI Hour Record last year on a 3D-printed Pinarello Bolide F HR 3D but that was made from Scalmalloy, an alloy made from scandium, aluminium, and magnesium.

> Check out the Pinarello Bolide F HR 3D that Filippo Ganna rode to smash the UCI Hour Record

Why has Pilot decided to go down the 3D printing route?

“The printing process facilitates thinner wall thicknesses, leading to a lighter and stronger frame without stress points,” says Tim Blankers. “The frame weight is just above a kilogram. Pilot can also add material in places where stiffness is desired to optimise power transmission.

“Pilot uses 3D printing to create shapes that previously seemed impossible. These complex geometries and shapes help us in creating the ideal road bike that combines the traditional perks of titanium with the characteristics of a Tour de France-winning bike. The seating area of the frame has been developed to provide maximum comfort.”

The Seiren looks vaguely like the Trek Madone SLR in that area when viewed from the side, although there's no IsoFlow hole in the frame.

3D printing also allows for relatively simple customisation.

“The product is produced to order according to a customer’s specific requirements. This opens doors to customised mass production, enabling rapid adjustments to personalise the customer journey,” says Tim Blankers.

Aside from practical and performance advantages for the consumer, Pilot believes there are less obvious benefits too.

“By producing locally, transport is avoided, and we can better monitor working conditions,” says Tim Blankers. “At the same time, this supports local economies. The frame is also 100% recyclable with minimal waste during the production process.”

The Pilot Seiren frame is made in three sections which are then bonded together, although the long-term aim is to produce it as a single item.

The bike pictured here is a prototype with the official launch expected in October. Pilot says that the production Seiren will be available from the start of 2024. As mentioned up top, a full bike built up with a Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupset will be around €17,000 (around £14,540).

Fingers crossed we’ll get one for review here on road.cc

Find out more here

Oakley unveils Tour de France eyewear range

Oakley has launched its 2023 Tour de France Collection – yellow to match the race leader’s jersey.

The range features the Encoder Strike (£239), Sutro Lite Sweep (£181), Radar EV Path (£203), and Sylas (£141), all in a “speed splatter” finish.

Our man Stu was using the Oakley 2023 Tour de France Sutro Lite Sweep for a few weeks ahead of the launch. He’s been very furtive about it, ducking behind lampposts, that kind of thing. You can read his review here.

Find out more here

Rapha collaborates with streetwear brand Patta

If you’re looking for cycle kit that stands out from the crowd at the coffee stop, Rapha has collaborated with Amsterdam-based streetwear brand Patta on a new Patta Cycling Team collection.

The launch follows the announcement of the Patta Cycling Team, an amateur cycling squad “determined to increase representation and diversity in the sport”.

You can buy bib shorts (£190), training jerseys (£115), technical T-shirts (£75) – all in men’s and women’s cuts – along with socks (£20) and a cap (£25).

Find out more here

Rapha brings Speed Lace closure to Pro Team Shoe

Sticking with Rapha, the London brand has introduced a Pro Team Shoe with a Speed Lace system to sit alongside the existing Boa-equipped model. The new version shares the same Powerweave upper and carbon sole.

> Check out our review of Rapha’s Pro Team Shoes Rapha Pro Team Shoes

Rapha says it's the first cycling apparel brand to offer a Speed Lace system for road shoes.

“The lacing system locks the foot down, evenly distributing pressure to eliminate pinch-points while the Powerweave upper delivers sock-like comfort,” says Rapha.

Price? They're £245.

Find out more here

POC releases EF Education-EasyPost limited edition helmet

Sweden’s POC has released its Ventral Air Mips helmet in an EF Education-EasyPost limited edition.

When we reviewed this helmet (in a standard finish) on road.cc recently, we said that it offered great ventilation while being light and comfortable. Ben Woodhouse awarded it a mighty nine out of 10.

> Take a look at our review of the POC Ventral Air Mips helmet

The EF Education-EasyPost POC Ventral Air Mips helmet is priced at £270.

Find out more here

Howies launches retro Tour T-shirt collection

Howies is marking its 28th anniversary with the introduction of a limited collection of organic T-shirts featuring retro Tour de France illustrations.

The designs were hand-drawn by Steve Millington, also known as Dry British, who passed away in 2021.

“Known for his meticulous attention to detail, clever wit, and quintessentially British charm, Millington's illustrations capture the essence of the golden era of the Tour de France,” says Howies. “This collection brings together six of his timeless designs, previously created for Howies over the years, for the first time.”

The T-shirts are priced £29 apiece with £5 from each sale going to brain injury charity Headway.

Find out more here

Café du Cycliste expands luggage collection

Café du Cycliste has just launched an expanded luggage collection that includes a 10-litre Saddle Pack (£167), 4-litre Frame Bag (£98), Top Tube Bag (£74), Small Tool Pouch (£44), and new compact Handlebar Bag (£59).

“The ergonomic construction and weatherproof fabrics are bolstered with heat-sealed seams, AquaGuard zips by YKK, durable nylon webbing and innovative features such as expandable compartments and robust anti-vibration fixings,” says Café du Cyclist

Find out more here

Selle Italia introduces first 3D-printed triathlon saddle

Selle Italia has announced the Watt 3D which it describes as “the first triathlon saddle with a 3D printed cover”. We certainly can’t think of another so we’ll give ’em that.

“The Watt 3D features the same shape as the existing Watt but with a cover developed using Carbon DLS technology. This technology has allowed the creation of differentiated cushioning zones based on the position held on a triathlon bike, as well as a double-padded construction with a softer top layer and a more rigid underlying layer.”

> Best road bike saddles 2023 — here are the top bike seat picks for every budget

The Selle Italia Watt 3D is available with carbon or TI316 titanium rails which are 10mm longer than usual, the idea being to allow for a precise adjustment of ride position. Both versions have a central Superflow cut-out. We don't yet have prices.

Find out more here

Brooks announces limited edition C17 Special Migration Gravel Race saddle

Brooks has unveiled a new limited edition C17 saddle for the four-day Migration Gravel Race across the Maasai Mara in Kenya, and this is it…

The C17 Special Migration Gravel Race saddle comes with a musette and is available through the Brooks England website at a price of £180.

> Read our review of the Brooks C17 saddle

Find out more here

Abus makes GameChanger helmet cooler and more aero

Abus has unveiled a new version of its GameChanger aero helmet and claims that the updated model is both more aerodynamically efficient than previously and better vented.

“The GameChanger 2.0 has a wider Kammtail [than the original],” says Abus. “The virtual aero profile created by the helmet, is 11% longer. Extensive wind tunnel testing shows the new GameChanger 2.0 provides the rider with a decisive aero advantage. The GameChanger 2.0 Kammtail was also tilted by a further 8° to optimise aerodynamics when riding in the race position.”

Fans of statistics will be pleased to hear that “the new Airboost front inlet draws up to 32% more air over the forehead” than on the previous model.

> Check out our review of the original Abus GameChanger helmet

The standard Abus GameChanger 2.0 is priced at £239.99 while the model with a Mips Air Node safety system is £279.99. We have one with us at road.cc already and will run a review soon.

Find out more here

Corima’s new MCC Evo and WS Evo wheels offer tubeless hookless compatibility

Corima has announced two new wheelsets, MCC Evo and WS Evo, each in 32mm and 47mm rim depths and available for either tubeless or tubular tyres. Previously, Corima’s only tubeless wheelset was the Essentia all-road/gravel option. The French brand says that the new wheels balance lightness, aerodynamics and stiffness.

The MCC Evo (£3,590) sits at the top of Corima’s road range. Each wheel comes with a 3K carbon-fibre rim with a foam internal structure and 12 carbon spokes. The rear hub uses Corima's D2T tech with Y-shaped joints that are designed to distribute the forces from both pedalling and braking.

Corima claims weights of 1,445g for the tubeless wheelset with 32mm rims and 1,450g for the 47mm option.

The WS Evo (£1,890) again uses a 3K carbon-fibre rim structure but with 20 carbon spokes that use internal nipples.

Corima claims tubeless wheelset weights of 1,505g (32mm) and 1,540g (47mm).

Both wheelsets use Corima’s new hub ratchet system which features 36 teeth for a 10° angle of engagement when you start to pedal.

Find out more here

MAAP introduces new Offcuts clothing collection

Aussie brand MAAP has unveiled its latest Offcuts clothing collection. The idea, originally introduced in 2021, is to use up excess fabric from previous production runs in the name of sustainability. It can't hurt the bottom line either. Rapha does something similar with its Excess Collection.

“This season, the Prime Vest and Jacket receive the OffCuts treatment, the first time that outerwear has featured,” says MAAP.

“ There are six new styles in a limited collection of just 200 items, with each carrying a handwritten label indicating its unique position in the production run.”

Made from breathable and windproof Polartec Neoshell fabric, the Prime Jacket (£255) and Vest (£195) feature a 10k waterproof rating as well as thermo-taped seams and reflective graphics, and are designed to be easily stowed.

Find out more here

Ere Research unveils new saddles with Comfort Trigger flexibility adjustment

Ere Research has launched a new line of saddles that feature its existing “Comfort Trigger” which allows you to alter the level of flexibility as you ride.

“Whether encountering different road surfaces, tackling uphill climbs, or embarking on long endurance rides, with the Comfort Trigger, you can optimise your riding experience on the go,” says Ere Research. "With three distinct adjustment positions, offering a 10Nm difference, you can easily adapt the saddle to your preferences and regain control over your comfort and performance.”

The Ere Genus CC-T ProRoad Saddle that we reviewed a couple of years ago was armed with a Comfort Trigger and we found that it made a noticeable difference to the feel.

The Dutch brand has added saddles across three product families – Genus, Omnia, and Explorator – designed to cover everything from gravel to performance road bikes, with various models in each.

Prices start at £79, although if you’re feeling flush you can go all the way up to the CC-models. The Genus Pro CC, for example, comes with a unidirectional carbon base and carbon rails and weighs a claimed 125g – but it’ll cost you £299.

Find out more here

New road bike on the way from Factor

Roving reporter Rebecca has sent back this picture from the Factor stand at Eurobike.

We’re taking from this that Factor will release a new road bike on 10th July. That’s the first rest day of this year’s Tour de France, traditionally a busy day for launches.

Will the bike be called Landfall, or is that some other PR reference? We just don’t know. And even if we did know, Factor would have the information embargoed and we wouldn’t be allowed to tell you.

> Read our review of the Factor Ostro VAM frameset

What we can say for sure is that the new bike has yet to appear on the UCI’s List of Approved Models of Frames and Forks and that we’ll be taking a close look at the bikes Israel-Premier Tech riders are using in the early stages of the Tour.

