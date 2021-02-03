Ere Genus CC-T ProRoad Saddle

Ere Research says its Genus CC-T ProRoad gives you three saddles in one thanks to its Comfort Trigger Technology, which controls the amount of flex on offer. It's a clever idea that works well, but some parts of the saddle remain very firm indeed.

The main thing that sets the Genus saddle apart from all others on the market is the fact that you can change the amount of flex available at the front end.

The little red tab you can see sticking out beneath the nose, that's the Comfort Trigger which has three settings. As gimmicky as it sounds, it really does work.

Ere says that the difference between the firmest and softest settings is about 10Nm, and there is a noticeable difference between the three settings. As you click the lever you can feel the tension leave the saddle.

The theory is that if you are to change conditions – from, say, road to cobbles – you can make the saddle more flexible, which would allow you to remain seated and in comfort while powering over the rough stuff. Or you could have the saddle firm for racing and softer for long training rides.

My only real issue is that in its stiffest setting the Genus is so much firmer than virtually any other saddle I've ever ridden. So I found myself using the softest setting the most, just to make the Ere as comfortable as the Prologo saddle I was using on the bike before.

I think a lot of the issue is the Dynamic Torsion Bar. This is the bar that runs between the two rails near the rear of the saddle, which ties the left and right sides of the saddle together.

Ere says that using the Comfort Trigger system puts more stress on the saddle base and rails than usual. Add this to the carbon fibre structure (both rails and shell) and minimal padding, and the Genus is quite unforgiving.

Things did start to give a little after a few rides, but I still stand by my initial thoughts that this saddle is firmer than pretty much any other I have used, and I've ridden hundreds of saddles over the years.

It's a shame I didn't really get on with its firmness because I like the shape. At 240mm long and 145mm wide it follows the trend for short nose saddles that we're seeing.

Its flat shape allows you to move around a bit for when you are climbing or getting down in the drops, and there is plenty of clearance for your thighs.

The overall quality is very high, too – it looks well finished throughout, with all edges of the synthetic upper material hidden away beneath the base.

All of this technology and materials comes at a cost, though its rrp of £299 is still cheaper than some, like the Fizik Arione 00 Versus Evo at £324; the Genus is lighter, too, at 136g versus 167g. For me, though, the Fizik wins on comfort.

No other saddles have this technology, so comparing like for like is tricky. Hollis found the £269.90 Selle Italia Flite Boost Kit Carbonio to be on the firm side too, and it's also heavier at 182g.

Along with the Genus saddle you are also getting a cover for protection and some wipes to keep the upper looking spick and span.

Conclusion

The Comfort Trigger technology here is a good idea, and if you like a very firm saddle then the Genus is a good choice, especially if you enjoy various types of riding. For me it is just too firm – and I get on with virtually every saddle I ride – and possibly brings more issues than it solves.

Verdict

Some clever use of technology, but even in its softest setting the Genus will be too firm for many

