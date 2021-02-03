Ere Genus CC-T ProRoad Saddle

Ere Research says its Genus CC-T ProRoad gives you three saddles in one thanks to its Comfort Trigger Technology, which controls the amount of flex on offer. It's a clever idea that works well, but some parts of the saddle remain very firm indeed.
The main thing that sets the Genus saddle apart from all others on the market is the fact that you can change the amount of flex available at the front end.
> Buy this online here
The little red tab you can see sticking out beneath the nose, that's the Comfort Trigger which has three settings. As gimmicky as it sounds, it really does work.
Ere says that the difference between the firmest and softest settings is about 10Nm, and there is a noticeable difference between the three settings. As you click the lever you can feel the tension leave the saddle.
The theory is that if you are to change conditions – from, say, road to cobbles – you can make the saddle more flexible, which would allow you to remain seated and in comfort while powering over the rough stuff. Or you could have the saddle firm for racing and softer for long training rides.
My only real issue is that in its stiffest setting the Genus is so much firmer than virtually any other saddle I've ever ridden. So I found myself using the softest setting the most, just to make the Ere as comfortable as the Prologo saddle I was using on the bike before.
I think a lot of the issue is the Dynamic Torsion Bar. This is the bar that runs between the two rails near the rear of the saddle, which ties the left and right sides of the saddle together.
Ere says that using the Comfort Trigger system puts more stress on the saddle base and rails than usual. Add this to the carbon fibre structure (both rails and shell) and minimal padding, and the Genus is quite unforgiving.
Things did start to give a little after a few rides, but I still stand by my initial thoughts that this saddle is firmer than pretty much any other I have used, and I've ridden hundreds of saddles over the years.
It's a shame I didn't really get on with its firmness because I like the shape. At 240mm long and 145mm wide it follows the trend for short nose saddles that we're seeing.
Its flat shape allows you to move around a bit for when you are climbing or getting down in the drops, and there is plenty of clearance for your thighs.
The overall quality is very high, too – it looks well finished throughout, with all edges of the synthetic upper material hidden away beneath the base.
All of this technology and materials comes at a cost, though its rrp of £299 is still cheaper than some, like the Fizik Arione 00 Versus Evo at £324; the Genus is lighter, too, at 136g versus 167g. For me, though, the Fizik wins on comfort.
No other saddles have this technology, so comparing like for like is tricky. Hollis found the £269.90 Selle Italia Flite Boost Kit Carbonio to be on the firm side too, and it's also heavier at 182g.
> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best high-performance lightweight saddles
Along with the Genus saddle you are also getting a cover for protection and some wipes to keep the upper looking spick and span.
Conclusion
The Comfort Trigger technology here is a good idea, and if you like a very firm saddle then the Genus is a good choice, especially if you enjoy various types of riding. For me it is just too firm – and I get on with virtually every saddle I ride – and possibly brings more issues than it solves.
Verdict
Some clever use of technology, but even in its softest setting the Genus will be too firm for many
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Ere Genus CC-T Pro Road Saddle
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ere Research says, "With this saddle, you get three saddles in one! The unique design and innovative features give you all you need to leave the competition behind.
'The Ere Research Genus CC-T model is a full carbon saddle with a carbon rail, and the shape is flat which is ideal for riders that can rotate their hips more easily and like to move around on the saddle.
'This saddle was designed with a narrower 'neck'; To make sure that the inner thigh has enough space, and won't rub against the saddle when pushing more deeply into the power-transfer position.
'It comes with the unique Comfort Trigger technology (patented by ere). The red lever let you adjust the flexibility of the saddle while riding. Adjusting the level of comfort or flexibility is required when you encounter varying situations, such as changing road surface or an uphill climb. It can also be used for comfort during a long endurance ride."
The technology works and is a clever idea, but the saddle is very firm in the first place.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Ere Research:
Size: 240mm x 145mm
Color: Black
Comfort Trigger: Three-position comfort adjustment button
Dynamic Torsion Bar for stability and comfort
Carbon base
Carbon Rail
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I get the idea, and it does work, but for me the firmness level is set too high for it to be comfortable enough at the softer setting.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked the shape.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Too firm for me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's quite an investment at just under £300, but considering you have the extra bits and pieces to allow for the Comfort Trigger it still comes in cheaper than some, such as Fizik's flagship saddles.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes and no – I liked the shape but not the firmness.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Saddle choice is very subjective and personal, which is why I'm not being overly critical here – just because it doesn't work for me doesn't mean you won't get on with it. Firmness issues aside, it is a well-made saddle with clever technology, and the shape works well whatever type of riding you are doing.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
It's very interesting - shame the original reports are in the Times which is out my reach, behind a wall.
Quite. Charity is a great indicator of failure of government
Appalling. Utterly appalling. That driver should not be allowed on the road. Period.
Read great piece once upon a time, and for the bog -standard cyclist like me, with avg speed 14-16 mph over 30 -60 mile spins, there are only 2...
I do find the 'sun was in my eyes' reasoning strange. Supposing the driver's lights suddenly failed at night, would they keep going and hope for...
There was an interview with a specialized representative on road.cc who specifically said that they imported directly to the UK so would be...
Whilst there is no science behind healing crystals (apart from the placebo effect) or the gains from directional speaker cable, there are proven...
https://road.cc/content/review/cannondale-caad13-disc-105-2020-269731
...
I think it is actually coppered somehow, and refers back to one of the original colours Willier used on its early bikes. It is beautiful, but I...