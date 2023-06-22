Are these new li:on kids bikes from Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin the safest ever?

Former pro racers Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin have created a new lineup of children’s bikes that feature an oversized lighting system that’s integrated into the frame and paintwork that glows. The li:on models, described as “the most visible – and therefore safest – bikes for children and youngsters”, will go on sale in the next few weeks for delivery early next year.

Kittel and Martin say they have worked with co-founder Franz Blechschmidt for almost two years on the new bikes, the level of visibility on offer being their big USP.

“Kids on their bikes need to become more visible because every third traffic accident involving a child happens on a bike,” says li:on. “To prevent that, [we are] the first manufacturer to develop 360° visibility. The oversized lighting system with daytime running light, which is completely integrated into the frame, enhances the perception of the bike.

“Thanks to battery mode, a uniform and very bright light intensity is guaranteed.”

Beyond that, li:on says that it is using special paint to improve visibility further.

“A paint technology used for the first time in the bicycle industry makes the frame of all li:on bikes glow,” it says. “The stylish colours are mixed with tiny transparent spheres as retroreflective pigments with an impressive effect: the paint can reflect three times more light, increasing brightness and visibility both for the human eye and the LiDAR object recognition of modern car assistance systems.”

The frame and fork are made from what li:on describes as “a high-performance polymer with recycled carbon fibres”.

“Thanks to these durable and 100% recyclable materials from the automotive sector, the main components can be produced in a state-of-the-art injection moulding process,” says li:on. “Advantages for kids: a clean look with no welds at all, a stylish design to match their favourite sneaker, a feel-good feeling with their first pedal stroke and, above all, only a mini footprint for a better tomorrow because the frame and fork of all li:on bikes are made in Germany by specialist Weber Fibertech. The CO2 emissions for each bike produced are 67% lower compared to conventional bike production.”

The Discover series of bikes from li:on feature “a specially developed stem that grows with the kids”, wide tyres for grip, and disc brakes. Aimed at children aged from seven years old, they will be available with 24in and 27.5in (650B) wheels.

“Kids and their parents can opt for the Pure model with particularly visible li:on paint, the traffic-safe Light model with lights, or the full-featured Urban with mudguards and luggage rack,” says li:on.

The prototypes have just been presented at Eurobike with frame and fork production beginning in Germany this year. Final assembly will take place in Belgium, the idea being “to keep transport distances as short as possible and the footprint as small as possible”.

Three models will be available with sales starting in Germany and the first bikes delivered in time for Easter 2024. Prices will start at €829, which converts to about £714.

