Rotor launches “the lightest dual-sided power meter on the market”

Spain’s Rotor Bike Components has unveiled an SL (Superlight) edition of its 2INpower crank-based power meter that it calls “the lightest dual-sided power meter on the market”, coming in at a claimed 530g (170mm crank length). This is 15% lighter than its predecessor. Rotor claims a weight of 729g for the 2INpower SL Road fitted with 50/34T chainrings.
“Since we launched INspider we have found that many people prefer to ride the spider power meter versus 2INpower purely for weight, even having to give up certain metrics such as true balance or more complicated biomechanics pedalling information,” says Rotor’s Irene Albacete. “Weight reduction was therefore the main goal for the 2INpower revamp, and that’s what we’ve been working on for the past few years, iterating the mechanical design as many times as we needed until we got what we wanted.”
> Best power meters — maximise your training with the essential data
The right crank width has been reduced to minimise weight. The 2INpower SL Road uses Rotor’s traditional Trinity Drilling System meaning that three holes have been drilled along the length of the 7075-T6 aluminium crank.
The system is compatible with a standard 110x4 spider, as well as with direct mount 1x and 2x chainrings.
> Read our review of the original Rotor 2InPower DM Road crankset
The 2INpower SL Road measures left and right leg power independently and is IP67 certified, meaning that it is dust-tight and protected against powerful water jets – so rain and road spray shouldn’t be a challenge. Rotor says that the positioning of the electronics inside the spindle reduces the possibility of shocks or impacts.
The 2INpower SL Road provides data which is said to be accurate to +/-1.5% in temperatures from -20°C to 50°C, with no rider recalibration required.
It comes with a software app that offers personalised data and graphs for in-depth data analysis and training platform applications.
The 2INpower SL Road is Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibile so it’ll work with pretty much any head unit out there, and Rotor says that the lithium-ion battery gives you 250 hours of ride time on a three-hour charge. It is designed and manufactured in Spain
The 2INpower SL Road comes in 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths with a 30mm spindle.
The price €1,149, which converts to about £979.
Get more info from Rotor’s website.
well that's maybe a little unfair. at least up until they abandoned the ck-black colourway.
I suspect the reason it was filmed was because the driver was browsing the website on a phone / tablet whilst sitting in a queue in his car. So yes...
There're two pubs mentioned in the article. The Dakota bar is here https://goo.gl/maps/zXAjGpTQCzcuzFt66, which is a narrow street, and busy with...
Yey, another 'standard'
OK, as was I joking, as it's been at least 10 minutes since the last brake debate, and I assumed that you were trying to start another. Apologies,...
I'll give you my perspective as I've been effectively doing a 16/8 - give or take - for about 5 years now, with varying degrees of keto/low carb....
Had you been astride anything other than a bicycle. The ignorant would've been in chains....
All that money spent on cycle racing, and not enough to pay some shared overnight guards for the team vans?
I guess it depends how you define a quality pad....
Both mine were 6800. I got the 105 off Ebay, lightly used for under 50 quid, so even if it DOES go the same way, I don't feel like it has cost me...