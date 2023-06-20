Rotor launches “the lightest dual-sided power meter on the market”

Spain’s Rotor Bike Components has unveiled an SL (Superlight) edition of its 2INpower crank-based power meter that it calls “the lightest dual-sided power meter on the market”, coming in at a claimed 530g (170mm crank length). This is 15% lighter than its predecessor. Rotor claims a weight of 729g for the 2INpower SL Road fitted with 50/34T chainrings.

“Since we launched INspider we have found that many people prefer to ride the spider power meter versus 2INpower purely for weight, even having to give up certain metrics such as true balance or more complicated biomechanics pedalling information,” says Rotor’s Irene Albacete. “Weight reduction was therefore the main goal for the 2INpower revamp, and that’s what we’ve been working on for the past few years, iterating the mechanical design as many times as we needed until we got what we wanted.”

The right crank width has been reduced to minimise weight. The 2INpower SL Road uses Rotor’s traditional Trinity Drilling System meaning that three holes have been drilled along the length of the 7075-T6 aluminium crank.

The system is compatible with a standard 110x4 spider, as well as with direct mount 1x and 2x chainrings.

The 2INpower SL Road measures left and right leg power independently and is IP67 certified, meaning that it is dust-tight and protected against powerful water jets – so rain and road spray shouldn’t be a challenge. Rotor says that the positioning of the electronics inside the spindle reduces the possibility of shocks or impacts.

The 2INpower SL Road provides data which is said to be accurate to +/-1.5% in temperatures from -20°C to 50°C, with no rider recalibration required.

It comes with a software app that offers personalised data and graphs for in-depth data analysis and training platform applications.

The 2INpower SL Road is Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibile so it’ll work with pretty much any head unit out there, and Rotor says that the lithium-ion battery gives you 250 hours of ride time on a three-hour charge. It is designed and manufactured in Spain

The 2INpower SL Road comes in 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths with a 30mm spindle.

The price €1,149, which converts to about £979.

Get more info from Rotor’s website.