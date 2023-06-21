Merida introduces speed-focused Scultura Endurance GR gravel bike

Merida has unveiled a new Scultura Endurance GR gravel race bike that comes into its range alongside the existing Silex bikes. Whereas the Silex models are designed for adventure, the Scultura Endurance GR has a definite focus on competition.

As the name suggests, the Scultura Endurance GR is based on Merida’s Scultura Endurance road bike – but with fatter tyres and lower gearing.

“Some of the main character traits of the Scultura Endurance laid the groundwork for the gravel race-ready Scultura Endurance GR, with the good tyre clearance and sporty yet long-distance orientated geometry with stable handling providing an excellent foundation on which to build,” says Merida.

“With the growing scene of fast-paced, one-day gravel races developing all over the world, it was time to add this new and exciting variation to the Merida line-up.”

The road-going version of the Scultura Endurance takes features from Merida’s Scultura road bike, including aerodynamically optimised tube profiles and integrated cables, and these carry over to the Scultura Endurance GR. The seatstays and chainstays are designed to provide “a leaf spring-like compliance, further assisting comfort and aiding traction over rough ground”.

With the Silex taking care of the bike-packing crowd, the Scultura Endurance GR comes with no fixing points beyond those for water bottle cages and mudguards.

It has clearance for tyres up to 35mm wide – which is narrow by most gravel standards, reflecting the focus on competition.

The Merida Scultura Endurance GR has a steeper head angle than the Silex while “the reach and wheelbase are shorter for more responsive and race-ready handling” (Merida goes for a comparatively long reach and a short stem on the Silex to get the ride characteristics it is after.)

“Despite its gravel racing set-up, the Scultura Endurance GR can also be used as an endurance road bike, by simply changing some key parts (ie tyres) to a more tarmac-biased set-up, providing the GR with versatility that goes beyond the gravel race start line,” says Merida.

The Merida Scultura Endurance GR is available with either a CF3 carbon or an aluminium frame. All models are equipped with gravel-specific groupsets, wide and flared handlebars, and Continental Terra Speed tyres.

Merida claims a frame weight of 1,124g for the carbon frame (size medium) and 411g for the fork with an uncut steerer. There are two carbon-framed models: the 8000 and the 5000.

Merida hasn’t given us many details but we can see that the Scultura Endurance GR is equipped with a 2x SRAM Force AXS groupset, complete with a power meter.

We don’t have any details on the Scultura Endurance GR 5000 yet.

There’s just one aluminium model: the Scultura Endurance GR 500. It is equipped with a Shimano GRX groupset with mechanical shifting. Again, it’s a 2x setup.

We don’t yet have prices although we’ve asked for them, of course.

Merida says that both the carbon and the aluminium Scultura Endurance GR can be run 1x with a maximum 46T chainring. You can fit a dropper seat post with internal cabling, although it wasn’t designed with a suspension fork in mind.

