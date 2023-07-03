road.cc Recommends June update: 9 high-scoring products from Pinarello, Colnago, Giant and more added

road.cc Recommends is the section of our site devoted to products that have performed superbly in our reviews, and we've just added nine new products. We have bikes from Pinarello, Colnago and Giant – two of them happen to be also bikes that are currently being raced at the Tour de France – and clothing from Velocio, Assos and DMT, tyres from Michelin, an e-bike from Estarli and a book on training with the pros from James Witts.

These top scorers have secured four or more stars out of five in our rigorous testing in the last month, and thus gained a spot in the recommends list. To read more about the products, you can jump to the entire product review from the list below or read short summaries of each by scrolling down.

Road bikes

E-bikes

Clothing and shoes

Miscellaneous

Tyres

Pinarello Dogma F Super Record EPS 2023

The Pinarello Dogma F is a high-performance road race bike aimed at top-level competition, and has been recognised as a Grand Tour-winning machine. However, its steep price tag and specialised design may limit its appeal to a select few. Nevertheless, it is widely acknowledged as a pinnacle of modern road bike design and performance, with an impressive reputation on the global stage.

If cost is not a concern, the Dogma F presents itself as a premier superbike, combining speed and comfort that will bring joy to riders. Aaron, after putting the Dogma F through hundreds of miles, concluded that although that this should be regarded as one of the top three high-end racing bikes.

Colnago V4Rs

Colnago's V4Rs is a road race machine that prioritises stiffness, lightness, and comfort while incorporating aerodynamic enhancements. What sets it apart is its easy-to-handle steering, allowing riders of all levels to confidently navigate turns.

Stu said it excels in various terrains, making it a delightful choice for sprinters and climbers alike. Despite its high cost, Colnago's reputation justifies the premium price tag, which remains competitive compared to similar models in the market.

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 2023

Matt said the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 is an excellent aero road bike that provides loads of stiffness and efficiency and, what's more surprising, a good level of comfort and straightforward front-end adjustment. It might take a while to get your head around spending £5,500 on a bike with a third-tier SRAM Rival eTap AXS groupset - but in the current market, the Propel is good value against models from other big brands.

Estarli e20.7 Original Pro

Stu put the Estarli e20.7 Original Pro e-bike through a long-term test, riding it through the winter and into the warm days of spring. He concluded that it’s a dependable and fun bike, and the one he found himself grabbing from the shed the most for bombing across town and routes further afield during the test period. It’s a neat little package, for not a huge amount of cash.

The best thing about the e20, though, is the way it rides. It just does everything well, from bumbling about to smashing it through the traffic. Even if you aren’t a seasoned cyclist, you’ll find it’s easy and confidence-inspiring to ride.

Velocio Men’s Luxe Bib Short

Velocio's Luxe bib shorts, though slightly cheaper than the brand's Concept Bib Shorts, still fall within the premium range. They also live up to their claim of being a "masterclass in comfortable performance cycling apparel" according to our reviewer.

These shorts offer a perfect fit, excellent support and a comfortable pad suitable for long hours of riding, regardless of the weather conditions. The crossed straps at the back may not be to everyone's liking, but they don't hinder performance significantly. Additionally, the availability of various colour options adds to their appeal.

While the price could be lower, Velocio’s quality and the Signature Guarantee justify the investment. According to our reviewer Iwein, these bib shorts provide a super comfortable experience, making the rider feel like a cycling god.

Assos Poker Socks 3

The Assos Poker cycling socks are light socks for a warm summer ride – they are extremely comfortable and have great heat management. The range is numbered from 0-9, allowing you to mix and match for your lucky number combination. These socks only come in 'Holy White', which does means they’ll show any dirt quite quickly... best not get them dirty then!

DMT KR SL Grey Road Shoes

The DMT KR SL Grey road shoes are made with an interesting, 3D-printed knitted material, which means each shoe rocks a single-piece construction. Stu said that they are extremely comfortable and breathable, with a sole as stiff as you'll ever need on a road cycling shoe. They are quite expensive, but then again, performance does come with a price.

Riding With The Rocketmen by James Witts

In the book Riding with the Rocketmen, James Witts looks at what professional cyclists do to train for their big races, and then analyses it to see what is relevant to his own forthcoming challenge. Anyone else looking to make the right choices for an impending event will find some good information here.

Especially now that the Tour de France is on, this makes an entertaining and useful guide to how pro cycling science is applicable to the sort of cycling we might do ourselves.

Michelin Power Cup Tubeless Ready Tyre 700x28

The Michelin Power Cup Tubeless Ready Tyre is as impressively fast rolling and grippy as the clincher version we tested last year, but with the added bonus that it can be run tubeless. It's easy to set up too, though there is a significant increase in price to go along with that.

Steve said these tyres are fast, grippy, and appear to be impressively puncture resistant too. They certainly aren't the cheapest tyres but priced just about right for the quality they offer.

