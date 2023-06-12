Velocio Men’s Luxe Bib Short

Velocio Men's Luxe bib shorts are luxurious indeed. They feel and fit like they've been sprayed on, and the pad is super comfy too. As you might have guessed, the price tag follows suit.
A previous pair of Velocio's bibs – the Concept Bib Shorts – won the 'money no object' category in our 2023 Best Cycling Bib Shorts Shootout, so I had high hopes for this Luxe pair. The Luxes are cheaper, but not by much – £20 – and they're still very much premium shorts territory. Luckily that's exactly how they feel and perform.
> Buy the Men's Luxe Bib Shorts from Velocio now
These shorts are made in Italy from a 63% polyamide / 37% elastane mix, described as 'ultra-high gauge compression lycra' by Velocio. It is indeed a highly stretchy fabric that gives a lovely compressive feel, and the bottom line is that putting these on makes you feel great and up for going fast.
The pad is a Proprietary Signature Chamois developed with Cytech Elastic Interface. While it is a new model to me, Elastic Interface's pads tend to work well for me, and it's the same with this one.
These bibs are made with just three panels, keeping the number of seams to a minimum. The edges are raw cut, with a two inch band of silicone print at the leg ends. Between the fit, the stretchy fabric and the grippers, these shorts have not moved a millimetre in use, making chafing a non-issue.
The seamless microfiber bib straps are nice and stretchy without being restrictive; just right. They cross over at the back, presumably to stop them sliding off your shoulders. I've never had an issue with this on any shorts, though, and I found the cross just makes it slightly harder to untwist the straps when you put the shorts on.
Looks
There's a small reflective detail on each leg and one on the left bum area, and that it. Between this and the spray paint-like raw cut fabric, they look minimalist and sleek. The slightly matte finish only adds to that.
While we have these on test in default black, there are an impressive seven other colours available – a nice touch if you're after something a little different.
Sizing
I'm normally a medium in non-Italian brands and, based on my weight and height, Velocio's size guide suggests I should be in a medium. Medium is what we have on test, and fits perfectly.
Value
£229 is an awful lot of money, but there are plenty of others at this level, such as Rapha's Brevet Shorts at £230, Santini's Redux Speed Shorts at £240 and MAAP's Alt-Road Cargo Bib at £235.
You can get some very good shorts for a lot less, of course: for instance dhb's Aeron Lab Raceline Bib Shorts 3.0 are still great and cost £150.
You don't even have to spend that much: Stu was very impressed with Triban's RC100 Bib Shorts when he reviewed them, and they are only £29.99.
Still, these are great and Velocio offers its 'signature guarantee', which means that you can try their stuff properly; ride in it, wash it and ride again, and if you don't like it after 30 days, you can send it back for a full refund.
Overall
These shorts really deliver on the 'masterclass in comfortable performance cycling apparel' claim. They fit perfectly, feel supportive and the pad is comfortable for hours on end, rain or shine. I'm not convinced about the crossed straps at the back, but that doesn't get in the way too much. I like that you can get these in a variety of colours too.
It would be nice if they weren't quite so expensive, but you do get what you pay for and with the Signature Guarantee at least you can safely make sure you'll get on with them.
Verdict
Super comfortable bib shorts that make you feel like a cycling god
Make and model: Velocio Mens Luxe bib Short
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says this:
"Velocio's best-selling bib, the LUXE Bib Short is a master class in comfortable performance cycling apparel. Ultra-high gauge LUXE fabric is extraordinarily supple yet highly compressive for an overall package that never chafes or shifts position. Designed with long adventures in mind, the minimal seams and raw-cut leg openings complement a size-specific fit for on-bike performance. The LUXE Bib Short is the pinnacle of dependable all-day bib shorts ready for adventure."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio says:
Ultra-High Gauge Compression Lycra: exceptional muscle support, excellent opacity, matte finish
3-Panel design: fewer seams = lighter weight & higher comfort, without compromising fit
Seamless Microfiber bib straps
Reflective logos for added visibility
Proprietary Signature Chamois developed with Cytech [EIT]
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
5/10
There are some early signs of bobbling / wear on the fabric after a few weeks use.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They're expensive but deliver on it, and match similarly expensive options for performance and quality.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I washed them at 30 degrees like it says on the label; no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Super comfortable and make you feel like a cycling god.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit and the pad.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price and the crossed bib straps at the back.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
While £229 is expensive, these are not alone at that price. See review for details.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I like these shorts a lot; they are perfect in their performance. To get top marks though, they'd need to be not quite so expensive, and I'd expect the fabric to look like new after only a few weeks of use - though to be fair the signs of wear are very minor.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
