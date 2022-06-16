The Michelin Power Cup Tube Type Tyre is a grippy but fast-rolling and fast-steering option that's surprisingly robust for its low weight. It's cheaper than some of the competition too.
These tyres have a very surefooted feel. Push them hard into a corner and the Gum-X compound feels great, with good feedback that really feels like you're keying right into the tarmac.
The three-ply 120tpi carcass (here in its 28mm guise) is compliant enough to absorb small bumps and keep everything stuck down and tracking, though it's fine rather than enormously supple. It's pretty good for a puncture-protected tyre, though, and these have an aramid shield under the tread. The sidewalls are 'normal' for, presumably, lower weight and better flex than full armour.
While considerably lighter both in feel and on the scales than a full-on 'winter' tyre, the Power Cup does impressively well on bad roads. Michelin says they're what the Cofidis team uses for the Classics and Grand Tours, and having clattered them down some really terrible Welsh descents, it's easy to believe.
I like to test things before reading anything about them (to avoid colouring my perceptions), and to be honest having fitted these – easily on my DT Swiss wheels using levers – and admired their easy rolling, acceleration and steering, I slightly feared for them on the back lanes.
> Clincher bike tyres: find out the easy way to fit them
Some of the hilly roads around the farms here could qualify as gravel rides, with potholes, cracks, missing chunks of surface and all manner of animal/vegetable/mineral deposits spicing up some very steep descents. Yet these tyres have coped extremely well, and I've yet to suffer a puncture or see any cuts or damage on them.
They also stick well on steep climbs, even when I've deliberately stomped the pedals over slippery sections, and I found them just as communicative and confidence-inspiring on fully wet roads. Even hitting some truly awful surfaces – such as some newborn potholes held together by very thick yellow lines at the apex of a tight junction – at speed and leaning didn't cause any nasty surprises.
Michelin has some pretty big claims to make about the speed of the Power Cup range, but again they're easy to believe. Personally, I think these offer a really useful blend of strength and performance, and I'll happily take the reasonable if not outstanding suppleness as a compromise.
For the record, I ran these 5psi lower than my usual 85psi, and they actually measured 30.4mm on my 19.5mm ID rims. I was happy with the slight extra compliance at 80psi, and they didn't feel any slower rolling either.
Value
At £52.99 the Power Cup might seem expensive against the hordes of tubeless-ready tyres, but it's actually well priced against its now rare and fancy tube-type competition.
The 259g Vredestein Fortezza Senso Superiore is very supple with great grip, for instance, and was £64.99 when we reviewed it less than a year ago. Now it's £79.99 (and still heavier than the Michelin's 232g). The ever-popular Continental Grand Prix 5000 (216g) was £59.99 when we reviewed the Transparent version at around the same time, but has also gone up: now it's £64.99.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best road bike tyres
If you just don't want to spend this sort of money on tube-type tyres, the Goodyear Eagle Sport is 279g, decently grippy and robust according to Neil's 2020 review, and only £25.
Conclusion
Overall, these offer an attractive combination of high rolling speed, rapid steering and reassuringly tangible grip, alongside enough protection to survive well in real world, less-than-ideal conditions.
Verdict
Great grip and feedback in all conditions, and tougher than their speed suggests
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Michelin Power Cup Tube Type Tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Michelin says: "Inspire your confidence with the MICHELIN Power Cup tyre for racing and training."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Michelin lists:
Rolling resistance
Speed and efficiency inspired by MotoGP technology.
Durability
Light and reliable thanks to the Aramid Shield Technology and 3x120 tpi casing.
Grip
Efficient handling and stability in both wet and dry conditions thanks to the Gum-X compound.
Performance proven riders approved
The tyres used by the Cofidis team for riding at monuments and Grand Tours.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Coping admirably with very bad Welsh backroads.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Not the most supple, but still good enough.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Cheaper than similar tyres from the competition.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – they're predictably grippy and handle poor tarmac well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The grip, their robustness.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £52.99 the Power Cup might seem expensive against the hordes of tubeless-ready tyres, but it's actually well priced against its now rare and fancy tube-type competition.
The Vredestein Fortezza Senso Superiore is very supple with great grip, for instance, and was £64.99 when we reviewed it less than a year ago. Now it's £79.99. The ever-popular Continental Grand Prix 5000 was £59.99 when we reviewed the Transparent version at around the same time, but has also gone up: it's £64.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Grip and feedback are very good, puncture protection is impressive, and they feel fast. Okay there are more supple tyres out there, but these are fine – and have a really usable mix of qualities.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
More choice only as long as mechanical 105 is kept alive. How long before those who prefer not to have batteries and tech and apps (and hence...
And why does it take 2 months to sentence him? I'll bet there is an abundance of people on this forum could sort the sentencing in 2 minutes.
Yes, if you're a meteorologist looking to record the weather, you want a correct temperature reading in the shade. But if you are a mad cyclist out...
My eyes hurt from fast forwarding the first 60 minutes of the show at 30x but it was worth it for Jeremy's eye roll when he asked "why not give him...
wINg MirRoR
The issue is that they would claim that such a decision doesn't set a precedent so the council should allow it as a one off....
Of course you still get Schwable Pro Ones in a tube option too. Heavier at 275g, but cheaper at under 50 squids.
The tragic thing is that the disconnected head is still invariably found to be dead.
Maybe I wasn't clear enough - I have always understood the intention is for 1.5 m from cyclist, and it is what I want as a cyclist, but the wording...
Brought in Yates and Evenepoel which wasn't great. Now looking a bit short on transfers as it wouldn't be a shock if Evenepoel DNS tomorrow (and...