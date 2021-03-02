XLC Comp Francisco/Pan Light Set

XLC's Comp light set consists of its Francisco front light and Pan rear, and it's an okay set for general urban riding, with a German-style beam to make the best use of the Francisco's limited output. You'll want more power for longer, darker excursions though.

The front light comes with four AAA batteries, which makes you feel a bit like it's 2010 before you realise they're rechargeable, and once you've shoved them in the aluminium body you can recharge them via a micro-USB socket, so it's no different to any other rechargeable light.

The bracket is decent enough – a reasonably solid plastic affair that has a rubber insert for grip and closes with a cam lever. It's a bit fiddly to set up first time around but it stays put provided you fit it to a bit of the bar where there's no taper; it tends to work its way down a taper and end up rattling around.

The front light has a high mode and a low mode. Neither is going to have you hurtling down pitch-black lanes in the middle of the night but it's enough to see by at a gentle pace.

The beam is a German-style one; the StVZO regulations stipulate that 95% of the light from the beam has to go onto the road to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers. What that means in practice is that the XLC makes decent use of its limited lumens by directing them to the tarmac. The limited light up top sometimes means it's not as easy to see turnings, and signs don't get illuminated anything like as much, so you have to pay attention a bit more if you're looking for your turn in the dark.

My main issue with the front light is the lack of side visibility, which is useful around town as an extra bit of light for cars approaching from side roads to see.

The rear light will also be a fillip to anyone who gets bored cycling through endless modes. It has two, and that's only if you count off as a mode. One of the other stipulations of the StVZO regulations is that the rear light has to be continuous and not flashing, so there's just on, basically. You might prefer a flasher, or to pair this light with another one that flashes, but it's a decent enough light for all that.

The rear clip means you can attach it to a bag or a pocket, and the seatpost mount is easy to fit and solid enough for the job. You're not going to be using it as a daylight running light, but after dark it's just about bright enough. Again, it's rechargeable and the run-time is decent.

Both lights have proven to be well waterproofed through some filthy weather, and I've been happy enough knocking round town with them as my only light source. If you're looking for something to light your way well beyond the city limits then they're not the best choice: they're a bit underpowered for going anywhere really dark at any kind of speed, and the rear doesn't have the kind of punch you'd want on faster roads after dark.

At over £60, these don't offer particularly good value. Given their limited output you're only really likely to be considering them if you're cycling after dark in areas that are already predominantly lit, and for that something like the Fabric Lumacell set or the Infini Super Lava/Sword set offer better value: the former is much better for getting you seen, the latter if you need to light your path as well. The XLC set is nicely made, but hard to recommend against the competition.

Verdict

Well constructed lights that are okay for urban use

