Infini Super Lava 300 and Sword Super Bright 30 COB Rear Light

Infini's Super Lava 300 and Sword Super Bright 30 COB Rear Light is a nifty, cost-effective set that'll ensure you're seen in the dark from front and behind.

Let's face it, you're not short of options in the bike light market. In fact, they number in the hundreds. But if your need is for a simple 'be seen' pair with some ability to shine your way in a pinch, Infini has a neat set for you here.

The small front light very closely resembles the Super Lava 300 that we tested back in 2016, but the recipe has been improved somewhat. This one can flash up to 600 lumens, as well as pulsate, among six settings including a 300-lumen bright mode that you choose by cycling through with single clicks of the button on top of the unit.

Sure, the beam is small thanks to its circular shape from the single 3W LED, but it's enough to shine a light on the road immediately ahead when called upon, and the strobe settings are definitely capable of drawing attention to your presence on the road and in built-up areas – in fact, this is probably its most 'competent' setting. You'll get around eight hours of battery life too if used on the 600-lumen daytime flash mode, and the 100-lumen pulsating mode – more than enough for a typical dim Sunday out on the bike.

Throw in an easy-to-fit bracket system that fits snugly around a standard road handlebar, with an easy but secure mechanism to clip the light in and out, as well as more than enough side-to-side adjustment, plus a small footprint on the handlebar, and it's a useful, tidy little unit.

With it comes a Sword rear light, which we tested standalone at the start of the 2017/18 winter. We liked it back then for its sleek COB-enabled design, and even today some two-and-a-bit years later, it's a nice unit that still does a solid job.

To recap the basics, it features five settings, with a 'High' of 50 lumens and two hours' claimed burn time, two 5-lumen flashing modes (200 hours burn time, apparently, not that I counted for quite that long myself in one sitting!) and a pulsing mode that gets up to 50 lumens itself and lasts for four hours.

For the most part I used it on the flashing modes for the extended battery life, although when left on from fully charged on my desk, I saw just shy of the claimed times in both the 'High' and pulsing modes, at 1:45hrs and 3:45hrs respectively.

The switch is easy to use – a standard cyclic selection of modes and a long press to switch the unit on and off – while the Sword also remembers your last setting, just like the Super Lava front light, so if you have a favourite for your purposes, you're not having to cycle through to find it again. Simple, easy and convenient, which is really what you want in a light set of this type.

Overall, as long as you don't need big super-bright lights, and are happy with a more compact pairing, I'd say that Infini's here are stronger together than they are apart.

At around £60 for a set, I'd say value is pretty good too – Knog's twinpack is around half the price, but battery life and output doesn't quite match up, and nor do you get a beam from the front COB light, while Topeak's Aero Combo is a tenner more but, once again, doesn't give any beam frontways either.

These days, some brands such as Lezyne and Cateye are offering connected light sets (yep, that's the age we live in), but for £100 and £120 respectively – do you really need that kind of connectivity?

I don't, and as a result I'd be very happy to use – and recommend – this Infini light set.

Verdict

Unless you need a powerful front beam for riding at night, this light set is a very good option

