review
Shorts & 3/4s

Velocio Women's Foundation Bib Short

8
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, May 22, 2021 19:45
0
£101.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Good quality shorts with an effective easy pee system, though the pad could be better for long rides
Inclusive size range
Recycled blend
Effective and durable easy pee system
Comfortable broad straps
Shiny finish
Pad not suitable for long rides
Weight: 
154g
Contact: 
eu.velocio.cc
The Velocio Women's Foundation Bib Shorts are comfortable, very well made and feature the brand's easy pee design that's practical and effective – it doesn't compromise the riding performance. If you're doing road rides around the two hour mark and turbo sessions under an hour these are spot on.

The Foundation Bib Shorts are Velocio's entry-level option, but they include many top-quality features that have trickled down (so to speak) from the premium offerings. Updated for 2021, the front mesh panel has been removed since Lara tested these last year, and the straps no longer cross over at the back.

Made in Italy from 77% recycled polyamide and 22% elastane, the lightweight fabric provides gentle compression, although it's not quite as reassuringly supportive as that of the Ultralight version (the next model up at £168 – review coming soon).

Wide straps hold them up without any digging in or restriction, and the length can accommodate riders with longer torsos too.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts front straps.JPG

These straps form part of Velocio's latest FlyFree design for easy pee-breaks – it means you can go without removing all your gear on your top half, which can be a massive hassle if you've got pockets full of tools and nutrition. Velocio has a helpful cartoon video on its site showing how this pull-down system works.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts fly free.JPG

These straps are stretchy enough to snap back into place time and time again after pulling the bibs down for mid-ride pee stops – I have no concerns about durability. It's great to see this practical feature on a more affordable pair of bibs, too.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts back.jpg

The leg gripper bands keep the shorts precisely aligned – they're 4cm wide to spread pressure evenly, so there's no pinching of the skin.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts logo.JPG

The Foundation chamois, developed with Elastic Interface, promises mid-distance comfort and support. Density-wise it's a bit lacking, but it provides ample support for shorter distances – up to around two hours on the road, in my experience.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts pad.JPG

It's less for sweatfest sessions indoors. There are no perforations on the chamois and it's not the quickest wicking, and I found these became uncomfortable after about an hour in. With turbo riding you tend not to get out of the saddle as much, which doesn't help.

For shorter durations and easier intensities, the chamois is just what you need. Do you always ride long distances? During the week I don't, and in these situations the Foundation shorts are a go-to option.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts front waist.JPG

There's a slight shine to the fabric that doesn't look so smart, in my opinion, but they maintain their opaque finish and there's absolutely no issue with transparency.

2021 Velocio Foundation Women's Bib Shorts side.JPG

Value

At £101 these may not sound cheap for entry level shorts, but they feel reasonably priced for the quality you get.

Bioracer's Vesper Bibshort Soft is £99 and also has a comfort break system (BibZip), for instance, but the rear zip's strengthening can get sweaty, whereas the Foundations' FlyFree does not compromise performance at all.

The Altura Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts are a good quality, comfortable option for less money – £79.99 – and Emma found the pad supportive up to three hours on the road, but they lack any kind of easy pee system.

Overall

If you're typically doing two-hour road rides and up to hour turbo sessions – which a lot of us are doing most of the time – these a great value choice, as they are very well made throughout.

It's also great having the easy-pee feature on a more affordable pair of shorts. That said, for the distances I found the chamois comfortable over, I don't often need one... yet as Velocio's FlyFree system doesn't compromise the performance otherwise, it's handy having it anyway.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Women's Foundation Bib Short

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Velocio says: "Updated for 2021, featuring our new generation FlyFree bib upper, eliminating the front mesh panel resulting in our lightest Foundation Bib Short to date. Our lightweight, recycled fabric Foundation Bib Short balances compression and a unique opaque finish while maximizing value. We used the same bib straps, leg gripper and trims as found on the Signature but incorporated a simpler high-density chamois for excellent support in a slightly thinner form - ideal for shorter stints in the saddle. A perfect pick for beginners and professionals alike."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists:

"78% Recycled nylon fabric with Extra Life Lycra: balanced compression & breathability, comfort and longevity

High Gauge for excellent recovery and second skin fit

5-Panel design: anatomically cut, compressive and supportive to enhance performance

Foundation chamois, developed with Elastic Interface for excellent mid-distance comfort & support

FlyFree: the latest generation of our pee-break functionality without removing jersey, helmet or glasses. No more zipper, no compromises."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Comfortable for short to mid-length rides.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

The straps you pull on for the FlyFree easy pee system are holding up well. I have no concerns about the durability of these.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Decent chamois for shorter to mid-distance rides, while the rest is incredibly comfy – particularly the wide straps.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washing at 30°C, as instructed.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very comfortable for road rides up to two hours, and indoors around an hour.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Wide, comfortable bib straps.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Shiny finish and the slightly slow-wicking pad.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Similar options around the £100 mark (and offering an easy-pee system) include Bioracer's Vesper Bibshorts Soft. There are cheaper shorts with comfier pads, though, such as Altura's Women's Firestorm Bib Shorts at £79.99 – though these are missing an easy pee system.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, these are very well made. The pad comfort is a bit lacking given the £100 price tag, but Velocio's FlyFree comfort break system is very effective, practical and doesn't compromise the riding quality of the shorts. The system's broad straps are very comfortable, too. With a better pad they could score a nine.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 63kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments